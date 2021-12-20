Mirum India bags marketing automation mandate for GRT Jewellers

Mirum India, a digital solutions agency and a part of the WPP Group, has won the Marketing Automation mandate for jewellery brand – G. R. Thanga Maligai, popularly known as GRTJewellers.

“In recent years, GRT Jewellers’ growing customer base and expansion of their retail outlets have made it crucial for the brand to choose a technology platform that can add value to its 6 decades-long legacy of providing a top-notch customer experience. To accomplish this, Mirum India, a Salesforce Crest Consulting Partner, has been on-boarded and they will be responsible for implementing multiple products under the most robust and efficient - Salesforce Marketing Cloud Stack,” the company said.

G R ‘Ananth’ Ananthapadmanabhan – Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, congratulated Mirum on the partnership and said, “At GRT Jewellers, we have built deep relationships with our customers that span over decades and generations. We believe that Mirum’s expertise and platform understanding will help us further in creating richer experiences for all our customers.”

G R Radhakrishnan – Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, congratulated Mirum team and said that, “GRT currently has millions of satisfied customers across the globe and this partnership in Marketing automation will go a long way in further enhancing the customer satisfaction.”

Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India said, “As a consumer-centric brand, GRT Jewellers wants to engage with their consumer base using relevant, contextual, and personalized communication across all digital channels, such as email, SMS, social channels, mobile, etc. Mirum is very excited to work with one of the most trusted jewellery brands in the country. With our experience of over a decade and successfully implementing 120+ marketing cloud stack projects, we are confident of delivering the best-in-class and integrated solution for GRT Jewellers”.

