Microsoft to go for lay-offs: Reports
The Satya Nadella-led tech company has reportedly informed its engineering division about the move
Microsoft is planning to lay off 5 per cent of its workforce, which comes to around 11,000 employees, media reports say.
Microsoft is thus the latest to join tech companies in the process of giving out pink slips.
The Satya Nadella-led tech company has reportedly informed its engineering division about the layoffs. More updates are expected before the company's latest earnings call.
Taboola enters a five-year partnership with Network18 Media
The partnership will help the network improve ad monetization and capitalize on traffic through the platform's suite of products
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 7:30 AM | 3 min read
Taboola, a platform powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced an exclusive five-year partnership with Network18 Media and Investments Limited, one of the leading Indian media conglomerates.
This strategic partnership will empower Network18 Media and Investments Limited to harness the power of Taboola’s suite of publisher products to improve ad monetization, and engagement for its users, and capitalize on traffic.
Under the exclusive partnership, Network18 Media and Investments Limited will leverage Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed, to provide its 1.4 billion Indian users with a seamless flow of personalized content recommendations. With Taboola Videos, they will be able to personalize its online properties and help deliver a unique experience to its audience across languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Odia, and Bengali.
Taboola Newsroom, which is powered by Taboola’s predictive engine and a massive data set of over 500 million daily active users, will play a crucial role in providing actionable data insights to increase readership. Furthermore, Taboola’s Audience Exchange infrastructure will also help the Network18 Group to manage and optimize the flow of traffic across its networks of partner sites, such as News18, Moneycontrol, CNBCTV18, and Firstpost.
Puneet Singhvi, CEO, Digital and President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media and Investments Limited, said, “We are immensely excited to bring Taboola on board as our trusted partner to optimize our user engagement and success measurement. Moreover, as we are now not just focusing on the Indian market but also on the international one, we believe that Taboola’s best-in-class solutions will help in improving the quality of our traffic. Over the years, Taboola has solidified its market presence as a leading discovery and native advertising destination to drive significant engagement and revenue growth for its alliances. We are looking forward to meaningful synergies between our companies that will not only enable us to enhance our user engagement and monetization, but also in our growth journey."
Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola said, “Network18 Media has proven itself to have massive scale and trust in the India market. Their approach to adding Taboola in an end-to-end fashion, from Feed to help with discovery and recommendations, to Newsroom to help inform their coverage areas, is a great example of a publisher thinking holistically about growth. We look forward to a long relationship together.”
Taboola’s journey towards building new technologies helps various platforms from all domains to drive reader engagement and stimulate consumers’ interest by discovering the content of their choice.
Is Google ready to bring in India same Android regime as Europe, asks SC
The apex court has asked Google to come up with an explanation on the same by Wednesday
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 5:09 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up the Competition Commission of India (CCI)-Google case on January 18.
The court was hearing a plea by Google seeking a stay on the CCI order and the Rs 1,337-crore penalty on the search giant.
Meanwhile, the court has refused to stay the CCI order asking Google to make changes to its Android ecosystem. he SC asked Google if it will implement the same regime in the country as it has done in Europe for the Android market.
The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told the counsel appearing for Google that it has time to "reflect" till Wednesday.
CCI has abused Google of "abusing it's dominant position in the Android ecosystem".
Last week Google put up a blog post saying the CCI order “strikes a blow” on the country’s efforts to speed up digital acceleration. It also said in the post that Google takes accountability for apps on the Play Store and ensures that only those that work in accordance with local laws get the benefit of the platform.
Cultural Round-Up: From Messi to T20 to SRK, here’s what made waves in Nov-Dec 2022
The trends are as per Starcom’s monthly report
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:45 PM | 3 min read
With Messi taking the Fifa World Cup home, the internet couldn’t keep calm and celebrated the victory lauding the player and the team. The World Cup T20 also saw sports lovers sharing their excitement in the virtual world
Here are some interesting trends from November-December 2022, as per Starcom’s monthly report.
Fifa takes it all
The FIFA World Cup had been generating quite a buzz among netizens for a while. It was the last world cup for many football legends, namely Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Modric, Lewandowski, Tony Kroos, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Neymar, Casemiro and Dani Alves among the prominent players.
The finals saw Argentina winning in penalties. This was the third final in Fifa’s history to end with a penalty shootout. The fans had a blast – before, during, and after the finals! Twitter recorded 147 billion impressions on conversations around FIFA World Cup. #wc2022 was trending all over the world, followed by #GOAT and #Messi.
T20 joins the buzz
Cricket fans were in a frenzy over India vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe fixtures.
There was a lot of hype for the England vs New Zealand and India vs Bangladesh matches too. Both witnessed close-run chases by England and India.
The final was set between Pakistan and England, and surprisingly all of India cheered for Pakistan’s glory in this match. The chase was set up by England bowlers, restricting the opposition to 137. Fans were saddened by Pakistan’s loss but congratulated the champs and praised their valiant efforts in the finals. People took it to Twitter to console Pakistan on the loss.
Who said test cricket is boring? Just have a look at this pic. Test cricket at its best. By the way,Great batting by @SarfarazA_54. Congratulations @TheRealPCB & @BLACKCAPS for this magnificent performance#PAKvNZ #PakvEng #PakvsNZ #SarfarazAhmed #PakistanCricket #ICC #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PgHvxRb5th— Sagnik Das (@ImSiiidd) January 7, 2023
Entertainment Trends
Meanwhile, on the entertainment front #besharamrang was the talk of the town with netizens divided over boycotting the song and the other section expressing their love for SRK’s ‘Pathan’, the most awaited release of the year.
November started with SRK celebrating his birthday and wishes pouring in with a lot of wishes from his Indian fans, flooding social media. The superstar was later trending for the teaser release of his movie.
Moving on, OTT releases like ‘Emily in Paris Season 3’ and ‘Jack Ryan Season 3’ got their fair share of love from audiences. Malaika Arora Khan also created a buzz on social media with her new show ‘Moving In with Malaika’ on Hotstar.
Some other conversations that made it to the search and tweet party were - Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg’s social media fight, the demise of PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi and Rishabh Path’s life-threatening car accident.
Right Moves
While Indians are still vibing on ‘Kesariya’, ‘Besharam’ made to it the top music list. On Instagram, ‘You make me POCO LOCO’, ‘THE BOYS’, ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ ruled the algorithm.
Twitter to offer free space to advertisers: Reports
This is being seen as an attempt to get advertisers back on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it is going to offer free space to advertisers, media networks have reported.
Some news reports said this was being timed around the Super Bowl week for attracting promoted tweets. The tech company is trying to match advertisers’ ad spending of up to $250,000, an article said.
Twitter recently said it was going to bring new controls that would allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with certain keywords. This has been seen as an attempt to lure advertisers back to the social media platform that has seen various companies exit since the takeover by Elon Musk.
In another move to appease advertisers, Twitter owner Elon Musk recently informed users that the platform has rolled out a "view count" feature. Brands and marketers are expected to make the most of this feature to measure the ROI of sponsored tweets or ads.
Why first-party data will be the go-to strategy for advertisers in 2023
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party data will be more valuable than ever for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Jan 16, 2023 9:06 AM | 7 min read
When Google announced its plans to kill the cookie last year, it was a moment of reckoning for advertisers given that they would no longer be able to depend on third-party data and vendors collecting the same in order to gain customer insights and target the most likely cohorts.
With data privacy expected to dominate conversations around tech in 2023, as India follows the lead of the European Union and other western markets in instituting rigorous constraints on how companies collect data and ending reliance on third-party data, agencies are focusing on creating specialized solutions, such as gathering first-party data, to deal with the same.
Technically Speaking
Amit Singh, Director - Planning, Carat India, says there are several challenges that brands must overcome to create a rich first-party database for improved contextual targeting. “Brands must be able to use the data to personalize the customer journey and improve targeting; this requires good analytical capabilities, the right technology, and data science teams to make use of their data effectively,” he says.
He adds that advertisers have several solutions to create tailor-made advertising for customers and receive better ROI on ad spend, even as concerns over privacy increase.
Some of these solutions include lookalike modelling (advertisers can use lookalike modelling to target users who are similar to their existing customers, without the need to collect additional personal information); privacy-compliant data sharing; pseudonymisation (in which advertisers can use techniques such as data hashing or tokenization to pseudonym personal identifiable information (PII) to enable data sharing while maintaining privacy; consent management; data governance; Collaboration with publishers; and transparent data-usage policies.
Shweta Bhalla, Media Director at Blink Digital, observes that currently, brands are collecting first-party data from multiple sources - user base info, web analytics, digital campaigns, consumer surveys - but usually all the data is fragmented and doesn't talk to each other.
“The biggest challenge I see is data integration at an organization level while addressing privacy and security concerns,” she says, noting that brands with their own DTC channels and app environments are collecting data on customers' behaviour and preferences, such as usage patterns, location data, and demographic information which can then be integrated with other first-party data to create a comprehensive view of the customer.
And of course, email and Whatsapp marketing are also being extensively used to increase consumer interaction moments and have been shown to drive higher ROI.
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party deterministic data has never been more valuable for advertisers. Advertisers need to start developing their first-party data strategies into ‘always on’ tactics. Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, notes that the internet is shifting toward authentication as other available signals deprecate and brands not preparing and engaging today will start to feel left behind very soon.
“Every marketer faces two key challenges when it comes to building first-party data – ‘getting started’ and ‘taking the next step.’ To help understand the market opportunities and overcome challenges faced by brands, we created practical resources for marketers who can embark on their first-party data journey,” says Gill.
According to Shayakh Mirza, Vice President, Digital Planning, PHD Media, for brands, data management will be a vital challenge to overcome - especially where offline intervention is operationally high, and data collection remains either a challenge or is in silos.
“Smart investments in technology and unifying data sets with a trusted enterprise data source - accessible across the organization can help overcome these hurdles. The post-COVID era is a clear sign to these times, as we've seen numerous brands and advertisers leveraging technology to drive digital transformation and implement seamless data collection,” he says.
Team Effort
Mirza adds that having the right partner, technology, processes, and people with the capacity to handle and harness the true potential of first-party data will be the differentiating factor between effective and ineffective advertising for agencies and the brands they cater to.
The Trade Desk has also just announced the launch of Galileo, a new approach for advertiser first-party data activation. Advertisers are increasingly looking to activate their valuable customer data as safely as possible to optimize media buys across all digital media, while accurately measuring results and business outcomes.
“The tool includes a comprehensive self-assessment tool to appraise the readiness of a brand’s first-party data and determine the next steps for the organization; and a practical 8-step roadmap to guide marketers to kick-start their first-party data program – from defining objectives to acquiring and activating first-party data, and enhancing long term strategy,” elaborates Gill.
Chetan Asher, Co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, observes that creating a first-party database is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. “Brands must find all the pieces from many different sources and then fit them together to get the full picture. Collecting data from different sources is just the first piece, and brands need to balance multiple pieces to create a robust first-party database.”
“Many major brands spend years building strong relationships with their loyal customers, generating unique and valuable insights regarding their target audiences. Galileo can enable brands to unlock that data in a privacy-conscious manner to find new customers that share similar characteristics. Galileo works in concert with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0,” says Gill.
Kavita Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Voiro, says that brands must focus on getting organized about collecting first-party data because it is not a trivial exercise because it requires all customer touchpoints to fold in data into an accessible location. A recent whitepaper was written by Voiro on 'Top 5 Trends To Drive Revenue in 2023' identified data privacy and consumer protection as one of the key marketing trends for the new year.
“Advertisers should partner with publishers that allow them to interact and collaborate with audiences without revealing each other’s underlying data set. Clean rooms will be the buzzword for the AdTech ecosystem over the next couple of years and will be an essential part of ad targeting as regulation becomes more stringent,” observes Shenoy.
“But data without quality and relevance is not going anywhere. Hence brands biggest challenge will be to constantly evaluate the data that they are collecting is qualitative and relevant for their target market. And in the absence of a clear roadmap of how to deploy and use this data, the process will be bigger,” says Asher, adding, “With robust first-party data, brands can design a full-funnel engagement communicating with consumers at every stage of their journey. First-party data allows one to have multiple opportunities that hyper-personalization offers. Hyper personalization can be an effective approach to maximize the effectiveness and achieve high ROI.”
All said and done, in conclusion, any sustainable first-party data strategy cannot be developed by simply circumventing the privacy conundrum with tech-based solutions. Mirza says that while there is no doubt that the need of the hour to invest in the right technical measures, a rigorous marketing strategy is one that places customer relationships at its core and has a strong human focus.
He asserts, “Brands that hold consumer sentiments at the heart of their strategy and are open to experimenting and learning with new ways of harnessing data and adapting to emerging ways of targeting are primed to win in a privacy-first world.”
e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards: Here is the list of big winners
The Award ceremony will be held on 20th January in New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 3:51 PM | 3 min read
Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today announced winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023. The winners announced today will be given awards on 20th January at e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi.e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 honours India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution ,CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of Department of Financial Services , GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance , Himmat App of Delhi Police , CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change , E Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) , DIKSHA platform under NCERT ,Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development have bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA , an apex association of digital arms of 17 top publishers from Print & Electronic Media of India.
DNPA is an umbrella organization for the digital wings of media businesses in India, having
initiated proactive action in recent years to restore equality and fairness for all news publishers. The association represents 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.
Awards were announced across 8 categories. They are as follows -
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education – DIKSHA (DIKSHA is a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health – CoWIN App (Co-WIN application is the digital backbone for the vaccination drive in India).
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms – Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a revolutionary Financial Inclusion Program)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection – CAMPA- (e-green watch portal)
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business – E-governance Portal .It is the national Portal of India which provides a single-window access to information and services that are electronically delivered from the Government.
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms –
6A) GST Portal- Goods & Services Tax
6B) Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – One Nation One Ration Card Yojana
7 Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms –
7A). Poshan Tracker App
7B). Himmat Plus Ap
8 Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living –Digilocker
The awardees were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
Google: CCI order strikes a blow at efforts to accelerate digital adoption
In a blog post, Google has said Android takes accountability for apps on the Play Store and ensures that only apps that work in accordance with local laws get the benefit of the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 9:20 AM | 5 min read
In the wake of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s recently declining Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The antitrust watchdog has slapped penalties amounting to Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for unfair market practices.
The tech giant has released a blog post saying the CCI order “strikes a blow” on the country’s efforts to speed up digital acceleration.
“Google has partnered deeply with India in the last several years of its exciting digital transformation. However, at a time when only half of India’s population is connected, the directions in the CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country.
Google is appealing these directions before Indian courts. While there has been a lot of reporting and debate on the subject, it is critical that our users and stakeholders understand the full import of what lies at stake.”
On how Android is a key part of the Indian mobile and internet growth-story, the blog says: “For a country like India, where the cost of adoption is the biggest barrier to digitisation, this has had profound implications. More users have incentivised more developers, and each of those developers achieve immediate scale by writing a single app for Android.”
“The number of annual app downloads in India reached a new high of 29 billion in 2022, making it the second biggest app market after China (Source: App Annie), offering developers in India and elsewhere, a strong platform to establish viable businesses on Play”
The post further points out, “the ordered remedies on Android” harms the consistent and predictable ecosystem that has benefitted users and developers for over 15 years.
“Devices built on incompatible ‘forks’ would prevent Google from securing those devices, as these versions will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides.
Lack of robust and consistent security upgrades will leave the users of those devices exposed to cybercrime, bugs, and malware - which is most troubling for the millions of new internet users who are especially vulnerable.
Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources.”
Unchecked proliferation of such apps on less secure devices can expose vast swathes of Indian users to risk of their data being exposed and pose threats for individual and national security.
More expensive smartphones:
Since incompatible Android forks will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides, security responsibilities for these devices will instead fall to the OEMs, who will need to invest extensively in creating consistent, all-year-round security upgrades themselves.
This will result in higher costs for the OEMs, and consequently, more expensive devices for Indian consumers.
Higher cost for app developers and user exclusion:
As a result of Android’s compatibility program, when developers write apps for Android, the apps can immediately access Android’s vast base of users. This allows even small developers to compete with large developers across the whole Android ecosystem, based on the merit and superiority of the product.
In a forked Android environment, small developers will be forced to prioritize which of the various incompatible Android ‘forks’ they write and maintain apps for, as their costs will increase with each additional version they support.
They will no longer have the level playing field they have today with Android, and larger developers, who can support a wider range of incompatible forks, will be able to dominate the market based on their scale, rather than the quality of their product.
This will be highly damaging not only for developers, but also consumers, who will be prevented from accessing important online services, simply because developers may be unable to make the investments necessary to develop apps for their device.
This is sobering for innovation in the Indian digital ecosystem, whose greatest success stories are of small disruptors creating a better product and winning the user.
Android enables more choice, not less
• The free Android operating system enables device manufacturers to build a wide range of devices at different price points that gives users unprecedented choice.
• Android leaves OEMs free to pre-install any other app and app stores and they all already do
• Users are free to install apps from sources beyond app stores (‘sideload’) - in such cases, Android displays alerts to ensure users act with awareness for their own safety.
• For developers, beyond providing a vast, vibrant platform to reach users, Android offers tools, predictability, timely security upgrades and multiple monetisation options.
• Consistent with the governments’ concern for matters of public and national safety, Android takes accountability for the apps on the Play Store and ensures that only apps that work in accordance with local laws, get the benefit of the platform.
• Android, today, offers the right balance of a consistent security bedrock through baseline compatibility, while device manufacturers have the choice to create bespoke and highly differentiated user experiences for their brands on top of that.
A crucial juncture for India
India is at a juncture where we must come together to bring down barriers to access and make safe and secure smartphones available to all, supported by a flourishing digital ecosystem.
Foundational disruptions at this stage could set us back years and undo the deep investments and effort made by OEMs, developers and the industry overall.
It is a crucial moment for India - and our hope is that we, along with all the stakeholders of this vibrant ecosystem, can continue to build on top of this foundation.
