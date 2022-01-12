MIB's official Twitter handle compromised, hackers retweet Elon Musk's posts

The Ministry regained access to the account after some time, restored the profile picture and deleted the tweets posted by the hackers

The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) was compromised briefly on Wednesday. Reports inform that the hackers retweeted several posts of 'Elon Musk' and also tweeted "great job" from the official handle of the Ministry.

The hackers retweeted a post by Musk's verified handle that criticised a solar tax move in California. "Bizarre anti-environment move by government of California," Musk had tweeted, which the handle of the I&B Ministry retweeted after being hacked.

The ministry regained access to the account a while later and restored the profile picture. It also deleted the tweets posted by the hackers. Taking to Twitter, the ministry informed the users that the account has been restored. "The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," the tweet read.

On December 12, 2021, a similar incident surfaced where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked and a post claiming that India had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender was tweeted from it.

Earlier this month on January 3, the Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank (a microfinance bank) were hacked. The hackers had renamed the handle as 'Elon Musk' even in this incident.

