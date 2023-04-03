Mi Ads appoints Xapads Media as core agency partner for India
Advertisers will now get exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM advertising
Xapads Media, the adtech platform, is now the Core Agency Partner of Mi Ads for the India market and will offer advertisers exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM advertising.
Commenting on this partnership, Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mi Ads as their Core Agency Partner and are eager to embark on this exciting journey together. By integrating Mi Ads inventory with our award-winning AI-driven programmatic engine, ‘Xerxes’, advertisers will gain seamless and direct access to Mi Ads’ premium inventory. Our team is energized and fully prepared to dive in and deliver exceptional results."
Ramneek Chadha, COO, Xapads Media, expressed his excitement about the association, “Being chosen as Xiaomi's core agency partner is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellent results. We are confident that just like the SEA region our partnership for India too will be a fruitful one, and we look forward to collaborating with the Mi Ads team to achieve our common objectives.”
Bono Wu, Director of Channel Partnership, Mi Ads International Internet Business, said, “We are proud to be associated with Xapads which is our core partner for Mi Ads, Marketing Solution in the regions of US, India and SEA. For customers, the company is not only a business growth driver, but also a trusted partner and value
Last year, Xapads Media entered into a strategic partnership with Mi Ads for the SEA and recently they were awarded with the Agency of the Year for assisting marketers with real-time insights, quality user acquisition, and premium ad placements while generating leads and giving product recommendations in a hygienic environment.
This partnership is only limited to Mi Ads.
Generative AI: A powerful tool with pitfalls?
As part of the e4m TechTalk series, industry experts evaluate the cons of AI; a second part on the pros to follow soon
By Shantanu David | Apr 3, 2023 8:55 AM | 5 min read
Even as Bill Gates declares humanity has entered “The Age of AI”, and Elon Musk (rather uncharacteristically) joins a host of other technocrats in urging caution, Generative AI continues to sweep across our digital lives.
Everyday internet users and more invested techies are using ChatGPT-4 (its latest iteration) to do everything from creating basic codes to passing competitive law and business exams, to creating recipes out of items you have in your fridge, with Google’s Bard AI chatbot having just entered the fray.
Generative AI is also being used to, what else, generate images of historical figures, fictionalised speeches by current world leaders, and celebrity videos that look legitimate, all of which are created by typing a few sentences in a chat box. The potential, whether for good or ill, is mind-boggling. In this article, we look at the cons, even as a companion article celebrates the good.
“The era of AI is unquestionably here, and there will be a rush to test this ground-breaking new tool. Given the current hype, it's critical for brands to step back and thoroughly comprehend the technology before jumping in,” says Samir Asher, Co-founder and COO, Tonic Worldwide, adding that rushing into the AI world without proper planning and strategy might not produce the results one would anticipate.
Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, believes that a key issue with AI in advertising is the issue of quick versus effective. In advertising, where stakeholders are looking for sharp solutions and not necessarily quick fixes, this can get tricky.
For instance, “AI complicates the data privacy situation. With AI comes the ability to gather and analyse massive amounts of data, but there will also be situations where one will not be able to control the sources from which the data is collected. It becomes the brand’s responsibility to be conscious and transparent about the raw data that is being manipulated.”
According to Asher, “Brands must first make sure they have the necessary data before they can begin to build their models. It is extremely important to use relevant, high-quality datasets because the training data's quality determines how successful AI will be. Secondly, brands must be conscious of any potential biases that might be incorporated into their models. Brands must be aware of any biases in their data sets and take action to resolve them because AI is only as objective as the data it is trained on,” says Asher.
Pillai agrees that the bias problem is a key one, saying, “At TheSmallBigIdea, we do periodic audits to remove any biases from the data and work on decision-making algorithms, not just data-sourcing algorithms. We merge two AI algorithms to plug into our own in order to have solid logic behind the decision.”
Dia Kirplani, Head of Strategy at Blink Digital notes that there are many stumbling blocks that brands can face if their use of AI is in untrained hands. “But the two most common ones to watch out for, which we have seen from others in the market, are inaccuracies and common messaging across different brands. That's a sure sign of AI being used poorly,” she says.
Brand safety is another factor. “Imagine that the AI places your ad on a website with offensive content just because the traffic for your target group is highest there. While AI can help deliver, the brand needs to constantly audit the quality of delivery, not just quantitatively but also qualitatively,” says Pillai, adding that there are also some ethical concerns.
“A lot of the data available might propagate or be mounted on harmful stereotypes. AI now studies it and gives an outcome. A classic example is the recent AI-generated faces of Hollywood actors that show how they would look if they were Indians,” he points out.
As AI is growing, industry insiders say there has been a major spike noticed in tech start-ups that are only offering data science and AI-powered products and services.
“Hence, in the coming days, there will be a major competition in tools and technology that may have similar features but with different pricing, data sources and other analytics, which eventually will increase the grey market, data fraud and other unethical practices,” says Danish Malik, Co-Founder and CEO of Boomlet Media Private Limited.
Here, brands need to be very selective on what technology they will be opting for AI understanding and its implementation and the credibility of their agencies providing the same will matter the most. Because if the data is extracted or stored illegally, there's a major problem or even a wrong placement may change the results upside down, which will be disastrous in case of wrong decisions being made.
For Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, Kinnect, the single most critical pitfall of AI would be something that is being warned about by global giants like Google.
“Sundar Pichai made a not-so-difficult-to-decode comment about Google Bard, which sums up the current state of the technology quite succinctly - things will go wrong. This was in reaction to misinformation that the AI gave as a part of its own promotion, post which it was pulled down,” says Mukherjee.
“Ensuring authentication of information, being able to differentiate between original vs AI-generated content and finally, doing their due diligence when using or applying AI would be some guardrails that brands would need to put into place,” says Mukherjee.
60% of young India's purchases influenced by short video: Moj survey
Moj released a report titled 'Getting Young India Right' to unravel young India's content preferences and purchasing power
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 12:12 PM | 2 min read
Capturing first-hand insights on young India's content consumption patterns, Moj released a report titled 'Getting Young India Right'. The report's findings are based on primary data collected through an online survey from 3709 Moj users aged between 18 and 34, who Moj defines as 'young India'. The survey questions aimed to unravel young India's content preferences and purchasing power.
The report finds that over 77% of young India spends most of their time watching short videos, followed by 16% on news & entertainment channels and 7% on television & OTT. 60% of young India's purchase decisions are influenced by short video and social media followed by online platforms and television. Offers and discounts are one of the top influencing factors for more than half of young India’s purchase decisions, followed by the reliability of products, convenience, and free shipping. Moreover, 77% of young India spends the most on mobile phones and apparels. Over 65% of young India uses personal funds for such purchases, while 26% seek financial help from friends & family and 7% rely on loans.
Commenting on the report's launch, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, "Our report unravels young India’s behavioral and content consumption patterns. Young India today is fearless and confident, and the short video format offers them an open canvas to demonstrate their creativity to the whole world. Short videos are also increasingly becoming the go to entertainment format and we at Moj are leading this revolution. Brands and advertisers can now leverage this evolving format to reach new audiences and tell more immersive stories.”
Today, more brands are using short video content to create engaging campaigns that drive high engagement and create purchase intent. With over 300 million MAUs and 50 million creators, Moj is the preferred destination for short video content in India. Moj offers innovative ad formats for brands across gaming, e-commerce, electronics, retail, entertainment, fintech, online, and FMCG categories through branded hashtag challenges, branded jingles, and leveraging creators to build engagement and drive awareness.
Schbang bags social media mandate for ShareChat and Moj
The account will be handled by the company’s headquarters in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 7:25 PM | 2 min read
Schbang today announced that it had won the social media mandate for multilingual social media and short video platform, ShareChat, and Moj. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the company’s headquarter in Mumbai.
As part of the mandate, Schbang will be responsible for designing compelling social media and content strategies on ShareChat and Moj’s online channels among other marketing activities.
Commenting on the partnership, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing, ShareChat and Moj said, “As a homegrown social media company, we understand the need for a brand to craft content that resonates with this country’s ever so dynamic audiences. We are excited to partner with Schbang for our social media mandate and use their expertise in not just creating deeply engaging content but also to build loyal user communities on other social media platforms to help us grow as India’s most loved brands.”
Suraj Adhikari, Head of Business Development, Solutions, Schbang said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with ShareChat and Moj. Schbang's integrated approach, combined with a deep understanding of consumers will help the audience connect with the platforms in new and exciting ways. The platform is culturally rooted and reflects how Indians consume content. Schbang is also on a path to contribute to the digital wave in India, and Sharchat & Moj are the perfect platforms to understand this real India. We are proud to partner with them to inspire people to connect and create with others.”
CCI armed with power to penalise tech MNCs for violations based on global revenue
The lower house of the Parliament cleared some amendments to the Competition Act that will bring global deals by tech MNCs under local laws
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will now have the power to impose penalties on multinational companies (MNCs) for violations based on their international revenue, reports say. The lower house of the parliament cleared some amendments to the Competition Act that will allow global deals by digital MNCs to come under local laws.
Presently, penalties are based on relevant market revenues, but under the new rules, they can also be based on their global revenues.
According to the Competition Bill 2022, tech companies that have a strong presence in India will come under the CCI ambit for deals valued over Rs 2,000 crore.
The amendments were passed without any debate and will arm the government to regulate digital companies to create a level-playing field.
World Startup Convention fiasco: A lesson for influencers?
Influencers who were quite strident in their association with the festival initially quietly disassociated with it when things went south, raising some questions in influencer ethics
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 29, 2023 5:32 PM | 6 min read
“Disheartened and devastated. What a shame for the entire startup ecosystem. Ankur Warikoo I was your fan,” read a LinkedIn post byhad invested Rs 50 lakhs as a sponsor for the World Startup Convention, however, with the turn of events, legal recourse may be in the offing.
On a usual day, Warikoo gets a lot of praise from giddy followers, but his recent association with World Startup Convention has turned things on the head. Comments like Anant's have become rife across social media.
For the initiated, World Startup Convention, originally touted to be a “unique opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders from around the world,” turned out to be a damp squib.
With ticket prices as high as Rs 3,600, the fest initially promised attendance of global leaders like Sunder Pichai, Elon Musk, and Gautam Adani amongst others, but the attendees were disappointed to know that there were very few investors. In the end, it even earned unfavourable comparisons with the doomed Fyre Festival. Talks of police cases and legal interventions have been plaguing the fest.
One of the biggest fallouts of this event is its impact on influencers like Warikoo, Chetan Bhagat and Raj Shamani who were vociferously promoting the event.
However, when things went south, these big names explained that they had long disassociated with the festival even though they were aware that their promotional videos were still circulating on the internet.
E4m reached out to Warikoo to understand his side of the story, he said, “I am not involved in the conceptualizing or organizing of the event. We had done an Instagram collab reel on 19th January where I spoke about the importance of funding for a startup and how this event could be a good opportunity to explore the same and meet other founders. The terms of the collab were clear that my video will NOT be used for promoting the event. However, I realized that this was not respected. While they took down ads of the video when we asked them to, the video was and is still being used on their website and in all of their communication.
“In January itself we distanced ourselves from the event. They repeatedly asked me to be present for the event, which we declined. As late as February we had to keep sending them emails asking them to take down ads they were running to promote the event using my video. It is really tragic to see how the event eventually ended up. It showed promise and could have genuinely helped founders if done the right way.” Warikoo also said that he is personally responding to the DMs he is receiving from people asking him for clarification.
This raises a question in basic influencer ethics: Don’t influencers have a responsibility towards their audience to vociferously disassociate with something with the same fervour as promoting them? We asked our experts.
Speaking on disassociation, the founders of One Hand Clap Media said that when influencers disassociate, sometimes they have contract clauses, wherein the termination has happened but they can’t talk about it publicly.
“However, it is fair to let people know they have not associated with the brand anymore but yes legally there might be a clause that doesn’t allow them to talk about it. And this can be one possible reason for these influencers to not come out and talk about it,” said the founders.
Iesh Dixit, Co-founder and CEO, Powerplay (Bengaluru-based SaaS startup), said: “While they may not be entirely responsible for the chaos that ensues, they should be held responsible for their promotion. An appropriate course of action by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) or another governing body is necessary to address this issue.”
Apoorv Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, The Plug Media, is not comfortable with judging the creators for the fate of the event, but does believe that due diligence should be a must. “With the government also regularizing the creator economy, both influencers and managers have become very conscious of their choices. This particular incident looks like a case of wrong portrayal by the organisers and hence it would be unfair to judge a particular creator for the consequences. However, all of us need to be more mindful and conduct thorough due diligence before associating with a particular brand.”
Ayush Shukla, the founder of Finnet Media, believes that while the influencers have a moral responsibility of informing their followers about their disassociation, it could be a case of an honest mistake. “They are not promoting scams; they were themselves scammed by the organisers. This campaign happened a few months ago and they just took an advantage of the video and started running ads. It was a mistake by the creators because they didn't do their due diligence but at the same time, they were also fooled by the organisers,” he adds.
Simple communication could have absolved the errant influencers and saved their followers from being misled, says Neel Gogia, Co-Founder, IPLIX Media: "If influencers have disassociated themselves from an event, we advise them to communicate this with their audience even if they are no longer affiliated with the company or event in question, especially if their content is still being used for the promotions of the event. This will ensure that others aren’t being misled or scammed."
The thought was also summed up by a comment on social media: “Influencers are not cops, and hence it is tough to accuse them of not doing adequate research. Everyone is a victim here (including the influencers) and everyone should come together against them. Nothing is going to come out of hating these influencers. I can say the same thing that the so-called investors didn't do their due diligence by doing a background check on WSC. Diligence is not a one-step process. It needs to be carried out at all levels.”
The CCPA has come out with guidelines for influencers. Flouting them can cost influencers a fine up to Rs 50 Lacs. E4m reached out to ASCI who said that this is a matter of CCPA and they should take some action. E4M also reached out to CCPA’s Anupam Mishra (Joint Secretary), who is yet to reply to our queries.
The incident will serve as a great case study in due diligence and the moral responsibility of influencers.
Setback for Google as NCLAT upholds Rs 1,300 cr CCI fine
The tech giant has been asked to furnish 10% of the fine within a week
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the Rs 1,337.76 crore fine imposed on Google by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for unfair trade practices.
Google has been given a week’s time to comply with the order and furnish 10% of the fine that CCI has imposed.
The tribunal also noted that CCI’s investigation into Google’s conduct in the market did not violate the principles of natural justice.
In a first ever case, the competition watchdog on October 20, 2022 had slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337 crore and then on October 25 another penalty of Rs 936 crore on the tech major for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Android mobile system and Play Store policies respectively.
The penalties are roughly 9 per cent of the company’s ad revenue in India. The regulator had also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. The Indian regulator’s stern action against one of the most powerful companies sparked a fresh debate over the tech giant's monopoly and its repercussions.
However, the tech giant has also been relieved of the four key directions issued by the CCI. Here’s an upshot of the directions in para 617.3, 617.9, 617.10, and 617.7 of the CCI order.
Paragraph 617.3 -- Google shall not deny access to its play services Application Programming Interface (APIs) to disdvantage Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), app developers and its existing or potential competitors.
Paragraph 617.7 -- Google shall not restrict uninstalling of its pre-installed apps by the users.
Paragraph 617.9 -- Google shall allow the developers of app stores to distribute their app stores through Google Play Store.
Paragraph 617.10 -- Google shall not restrict the ability of app developers in any manner to distribute their apps through side-loading.
The tech giant can now challenge the order in the Supreme Court.
Women, small towns, & senior citizens as influenced by digital as men: BCG & Meta report
The report unravels key consumer trends around how India is consuming content while busting myths and highlighting the growing digital influence driving people’s viewing preferences
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 3:46 PM | 5 min read
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Meta today announced the launch of a new report around the increasing influence of digital in driving media and entertainment consumption in India across over-the-top (OTT), linear TV (LTV), and Movie Studios.
With the meteoric growth in online content and on-demand streaming platforms in India, the media and entertainment landscape in the country has transformed dramatically over the last few years. The report unravels key consumer trends around how India is consuming content while busting prevailing myths and highlighting the growing digital influence that is increasingly driving people’s viewing preferences. Digital influence implies the role of digital in content discovery, sharing, and engagement both before and after viewing content.
‘Seeing the BIG Picture - Harnessing digital to drive M&E growth’ a Meta-commissioned report by BCG was done with over 2600 consumers across 15 towns and cities. The study also includes in-depth interviews with consumers and industry leaders from Linear TV (LTV), OTT platforms, and Movie Studios.
Said Shaveen Garg, Managing Director and Partner BCG, “Consumers increasing time spent on digital video is well-known. But what was counter intuitive is how much digital is influencing their discovery of content, decision to watch and the engagement post watching. It is not limited to digital native mediums but across all content as category. It is clearer than before that many media companies haven’t embraced this power to unlock potential.
Content is king, no doubt, but kings also need an army of soldiers to become and reign. This digital interventions by companies is the army behind the great content”
The report aims to bust some myths and mindsets in the market around digital influence being limited to metros, men and English content viewers.
Among the most significant findings of the report is that contrary to industry perception women, small-town residents, and people over 35 years of age have significant digital influence driving their content discovery and consumption choices. For instance, among OTT watchers, after consuming the content, 78% of the surveyed men said that they use digital to engage with the content. This number was equally high at 77% for women.
Similarly, before watching something on OTT, more people from smaller towns (81%) use digital for content discovery than people from large towns (74%). Moreover, contrary to popular belief, digital discovery is on the upswing, even for linear TV, with linear TV viewers increasingly seeking information and engagement online for the content they watch.
Said Shweta Bajpai, Director and Vertical Head - Media, Finserv, Travel, Real Estate and Services for Meta in India, “The prevalent view presumes that consumer behaviour across small and large towns, across gender and age-groups is vastly distinct. While this may be true for some industries, when it comes to content consumption in India, there are more similarities than distinctions. The biggest similarity is that irrespective of where people consume content - OTT, TV or in movie theatres - they rely on digital to share, engage, and express themselves. 40%+ respondents discover content on digital via Word of mouth. This is a game changing insight for media companies and marketers in how they want to reach their customers.”
The study also showed that 60% consumers seek information about the content before deciding to watch. Up to 80% of this research occurs online across OTT, LTV, and Movies. The findings further revealed that higher digital engagement is correlated with higher watch time on both LTV and OTT.
Based on the insights, the study recommends that media and entertainment companies need to evolve.
- With boundaries blurring between different formats in the consumers’ minds, M&E companies should refrain from defining themselves as LTV/OTT/Movie Studios and reimagine themselves as content creators not chained to a delivery medium.
- Given the high digital influence, digital marketing could be effective across demographics, genres, and languages, and could be a crucial addition to the existing marketing efforts at every step of the consumption journey.
- The report also calls for diversifying digital activations including communities, influencers, personalized reach-outs and short videos to reach all kinds of consumers.
- Lastly, the report advises brands to develop in-house muscle, build a content factory, leverage the user engagement flywheel, develop a robust measurement strategy and impact attribution.
Key Highlights
- 50%+ consumers are digitally influenced in consumption of any content - digital or offline
- Up to 50% of the discovery of content happens off platform/ network – both for TV and OTT
- Between content discovery and consumption, an average viewer experiences 3 digital touchpoints
- For LTV viewers, more women (34%) are digitally influenced than men (26%) in the pre-viewing stage
- 80% consumers stated that they not having good digital content for Linear TV content is a pain-point
- Digital engagement increases watch times for viewers by up to 40%
- For TV viewers, 22% more appointment viewing and for OTT, 20%+ reduced churn with higher off-platform digital engagement
- Best in class companies are nudging the Word of Mouth for content with structured interventions
- Media companies across TV, OTT and Movies must think of building this muscle with right talent, tech and data capabilities
