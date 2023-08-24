#e4mRealTime Programmatic Advertising Awards: Tata Neu & Xapads Media take top honours
The other gold winners include MiQ, Mobavenue Media, Bajaj Finserv, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors, Madison Media, iProspect and Lemma
The second edition of e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference & Awards was held on August 24 in Mumbai. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians, marketers and experts from the advertising and marketing sphere.
The big awards of the night were bestowed upon Tata Neu and Xapads Media under the ‘Stellar Awards’ category. While Tata Neu won the ‘Programmatic Marketer of the Year’ title, Xapads Media was awarded with the ‘Programmatic Agency of the Year’ honour.
The e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 recognized and honoured brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and stood out from the rest in the cutting-edge competitive marketplace today. The winners are selected by eminent members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. This year, the jury was led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
The other brands that bagged gold metals included Bajaj Finserv, Viacom 18 | Colors TV, Swiggy Food, Daawat, Tally Solutions, OnePlus, Kotak 811, Tata Motors. Among the agencies that took home gold were MiQ, Blitzkraig, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, Xapads & Madison Media, iProspect (Dentsu) and Lemma.
The awards were given in four main categories – Programmatic Marketing, Agency & Publisher, Technology/Service Provider and Stellar Awards which are further divided into several sub-categories. The awards covered omnichannel marketing strategy, best branding campaigns, best use of AI, best programmatic out-of-home activation, best omnichannel marketing strategy and many more aspects.
Here's the complete list of winners:
‘Sports rights is very cyclical in nature’
Siddharth Sharma, Viacom18’s Sports Head of Content, spoke to e4m on JioCinema’s plans for the Cricket World Cup, sports coverage in general and more
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 24, 2023 8:58 AM | 4 min read
After the success of IPL, JioCinema is exploring ways to engage fans during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Viacom18 Sports Head of Content, Siddharth Sharma, spoke to exchange4media on getting viewers to the platform during the Cricket World Cup as all eyes will be on India’s journey.
Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the biggest cricket tournament scheduled to begin in October.
Excerpts:
How is digital doing in sports compared to TV?
Digital offers content consumption as a personal experience and that brings the power of choice into the hands of the individual. Consumers can catch up on a sporting event on digital wherever they are, even in transit. This convenience is the biggest factor. Also, the ability to personalise your experience that comes with the way sports is being served on JioCinema, adds another flavour and embellishes that experience. With the hectic schedules of people now, there is a decline in appointment viewing, particularly in sports.
What are your key takeaways from IPL?
IPL opened us to a world where consumers are ready for the experiences we offer to them. IPL is one of the biggest cricket extravaganzas that exist. We offered it in 12 languages and reached a larger cohort on the back of these proficiencies that we built in our internal capacities. The ability for us to reach audiences, engage with them deeply, give them the flavour and include pop culture and the philosophy that is so prevalent in those regions, was one of the hallmarks of what we tried to deliver.
We made it more immersive and gave them the choice of watching from whatever angles were there and they could choose their own experience. We had our experts engaging directly with the viewers where they would speak at a peak point in the game and get the fans to react to their point of view and share their opinion also. Because of the power of digital and the fact that we are not bound by traditional storytelling, we were able to do all this.
Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the upcoming World Cup and Asia Cup. What will be your strategy to bring people to your platform during that time?
All eyes will be on India matches. We are in the process of exploring the various opportunities available for us to what we can do to engage the fans. I don’t have the liberty to share the exact plans because some of them are taking shape and there is something we intend to do for the India games. But that’s the nature of sports rights. It is very cyclical. There will be some rights you have, some you don’t. We want to be relevant to fans, do relevant stories and engage with them deeply. That is the focus. Wherever there is a relevant action in the world of sports, you’ll always find JioCinema Sports18 to have a voice. We’ll always be there engaging with fans and offering them more apertures.
What other sports events are you looking at apart from cricket for your platform?
We have a plethora of rights right now and we are working closely with a lot of leagues and our track record shows we have always been mindful of the engagements that we make. For example, the handball league that happened shows how a new sport was taking shape and we were happy to provide the bedrock on which they could set it up. Similarly, we have not kept ourselves to a particular discipline. If you just look at the August roster, the kind of events on the platform is a sports fan’s delight. Besides the LaLiga football league, there are a host of other events also which the fans can find on the platform. World Athletics Championship, and a lot more we are doing.
JioCinema is currently streaming World Badminton Championship; World Athletics Championships; India vs Ireland T20; Battlegrounds Mobile India Series - Largest ESports Series in India; LaLiga - Spanish Football League; Saurashtra Premier League ( which starts today) and UP T20 which starts on August 30.
More ad impressions, less price per ad: Meta’s Insta play?
Experts say the growth in Instagram audience has played a role in the decrease in price per ad of overall Meta’s family of apps
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 23, 2023 9:18 AM | 5 min read
Tech giant Meta had a rather interesting Q2 in 2023. Daily active people saw an increase of 7% YoY and monthly active people increased by 6% YoY across its family of apps. Individually, if we look at Facebook, its daily active users and monthly active users too saw an increase by 5% and 3% YoY, respectively. However, the data that was a delight for brands and marketers was that in the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta’s family of apps increased by 34% YoY and the average price per ad decreased by 16% YoY.
According to data by Sensor Tower, in Q3 2022 (in US), while Facebook continued to lead advertising trends, TikTok had the highest growth with ad spend climbing 29% QoQ. Amazon remained the No 1 advertiser on TikTok. Disney and Hulu’s ad spend on TikTok also kept growing steadily. Hulu was ranked as the no. 4 advertiser on TikTok, increasing its ad budget by 667% in the last two quarters.
Back home in India, marketers and digital marketing experts come with a mixed response to the low price per ad and whether TikTok played a role in the same.
Digital Marketing expert Jagadeesh J noticed that there was a recurring theme in the last few quarterly results of Facebook. This was the increase in ad impression & decrease in price per ad. He shared over a recent LinkedIn post, “This is happening because Meta is morphing its platforms to counter the dominance of TikTok. This led to quarter after quarter of stagnant growth in revenue & profit.”
He also pointed out that the platform will sustain as long as the ad impressions exceed the price per ad degrowth.
But how long?
It turns out that the growth in Instagram audience has played a role in the overall Meta’s family of apps’ decrease in price per ad.
Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes, agrees that Facebook’s overall ad inventory has indeed increased. “Because of this we are able to see a lot more ads in the overall universe that we are looking at. We have also seen a decline in prices, but that is not on Facebook but on Instagram,” she further pointed out.
The classic case of demand and supply is playing out here, experts believe.
Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Alpha, breaks the concept down with a hypothetical example.
For example, if today the population of mobile phones is X million, these millions of people are surfing the platforms like Facebook, Google etc. creating a lot of ad inventory/impressions. “Now say because of the content, I want to watch it more frequently, consequently creating more and more impressions. This is thus leading to consumers increasing the supply. When the supply goes up, the price goes down,” he explains.
Agarwal mentioned that the Instagram audience has increased massively, from 100 million to close to 250-300 million today and hence the overall deflection in prices. “In fact, a lot of brands are now advertising only on Instagram than on Facebook and Instagram both, because they feel that the audience are all shifting from Facebook to Instagram,” she mentioned.
Both Agarwal and Chinchankar further added that because of this boom in the number of users, the ad inventory has gone up and the prices have thus come down overall for Meta.
Agarwal also explained that these impressions are not based on unique users, but are determined by the content. “So, if one person watches the content 10 times, it gives 10 impressions,” she said.
However, this apparently is not the only reason for the growth in ad inventory. Agarwal shared that one thing that probably nobody is talking about, is how Meta places a lot of ads on its network of apps and websites.
This is a case similar to Google Display Network (GDN), wherein Google Ads can appear over a group of several websites, apps, and videos. “Similarly, Meta also places a lot of ads on its network. For example, a lot of in-game ads you see are being served by Meta. This has also led to an increase in the inventory,” Agarwal added.
Shubit Rakshit, Business Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, says that the phenomenon of Facebook's ad impressions outweighing the cost is shaped by a combination of factors. He believes that the competitive landscape prompts advertisers to adopt cost-effective tactics to stay ahead. “Secondly, shifts in user behavior, like increased scrolling and shorter attention spans, can lead to more impressions. Moreover, advancements in targeting and AI-driven placements likely contribute to this trend,” he added.
How are the brands then approaching this situation?
Rakshit further mentioned that Facebook's ad impressions often surpass the cost per ad, indicating a promising strategy centered around optimizing conversions from these impressions. “Brands are strategically approaching this by segmenting audiences - leveraging high impressions for broader reach and adopting a more cautious bidding approach for scenarios with higher conversion potential,” he added.
“While higher impressions indicate a vibrant ad ecosystem, Facebook must also ensure users don't suffer from ad fatigue. Balancing increased impressions with maintaining relevance is crucial for both user experience and Facebook's long-term viability. Striking this equilibrium will be pivotal in sustaining the platform's effectiveness in the years to come,” Rakshit also advised.
exchange4media has asked Meta for a comment. The story will be updated as soon as we hear from them.
Ad rev tussle: How merchant media is muscling in on search & social
The increasing interest in merchant media is due to the last-mile opportunity that e-commerce sites offer to advertisers who are also embracing the evolving landscape, experts explain
By Shantanu David | Aug 23, 2023 8:36 AM | 7 min read
As companies around the world ring in their quarterly reports, industry watchers were quick to spot an interesting development. While the usual suspects of Alphabet and Meta continue to laugh their way to the bank, ad revenues were increasing elsewhere as well, and in an unexpected quarter.
Google's ad revenue rose to $58.14 billion, up from $56.29 billion last year, while YouTube ads came in at $7.67 billion, up from $7.34 billion the year before. Meanwhile, Meta’s advertising revenue for Q2 2023 was $31.5 billion compared to $28.2 billion in the same period in 2022.
However, it was noted that Amazon had also generated $10.68 billion from its ad services in the second quarter of 2023.
As Karan Taurani, SVP – Research Analyst (Media, Internet & Consumer Discretionary), Elara Capital points out, "Amazon’s ad revenue report shows a YoY growth of 21%, outperforming social/search tech giants, which indicates shift of digital ad revenues towards commerce segment globally; the company continues to use AI and Machine Learning tools in order to drive better ROI on advertising for clients."
Coming in from a parallel track, Anmol Dang, AVP, Media, FCB/SIX India points out that India is hitting a new high in UPI transactions every month, and as of May 2023, the numbers hit 9.41 Billion transactions, which only shows how the people of India have slowly become comfortable with online modes of payment, which has been a very big indirect contributor to increase in online commerce.
And there the twain have met.
“This is a fair indicator for platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and others to gear up as more robust advertising avenues against the existing offerings. Social commerce has experienced a remarkable growth rate of around 85% CAGR over the past two years, and it's projected to maintain a similar, if not even more accelerated pace in the future,” says Dang.
“Flipkart and Amazon have already developed their own demand-side platforms (DSPs) based on rich e-commerce data. These DSPs are integrated with third-party ad SSPs/exchanges, enabling a programmatic way of buying. While these are currently closed walled gardens, as the offerings are only available on the native DSPs developed by the respective e-commerce players, I see an emergence of specialized e-commerce-specific ad networks. These networks will provide an easy-to-integrate native e-commerce ad product for mid and long-tail e-commerce companies,” says Chirag Bhatia, Executive Vice President and Business Head - Digital, DDB Mudra Group.
Merchants' Media
According to experts, the most recent quarter saw a swing towards “merchant media”, a trend that began during the Covid pandemic, but is really starting to show its effect now, in a market that was previously dominated by Search and Social, which may as well serve as placeholder categories for Alphabet and Meta respectively, given their market dominance.
e-commerce platforms like Amazon, and more locally BigBasket, are leveraging machine learning and AI to increase the relevancy of the ads shown to customers which in turn, improves its ability to measure the return on advertising spend for brands.
According to Bhatia what makes these platforms stronger destinations for advertisers to invest their marketing dollars is the combination of rich intent data, coupled with an advertising ecosystem where the product is available for immediate purchase on the same platform.
Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Head - India and SEA of CitrusAd, which works with both BigBasket and Pharmeasy says that advertisers are looking to expand their horizons “beyond good old Search & Social with CTV and e-commerce media or merchant media being the new segments that have really developed in the last two-three years on the back of the pandemic and the resulting change in consumer habits. As a result, e-commerce platforms are seeing a lot of traction as an advertising space.”
“We have over 200 brands coming in with their agencies to advertise on BigBasket, and another 110-plus brands on Pharmeasy, and they are happy to have access to the markets that these platforms have built up over the years, and have access to real-time data, meaning they can directly engage with consumers,” says Sanghvi, adding that e-commerce platforms have become increasingly mindful of the goldmines they are sitting on, and look to technology partners, like CitrusAd, to be able to leverage their data, and become an attractive advertising destination.
“In the US, by 2024, e-commerce will be third behind search and social in terms of ad spends, and India is not far behind,” says Sanghvi. With customers shopping in real-time in these e-commerce walled gardens that exist simultaneously within and yet distinct from the Googles and Facebooks of the world, it allows brands to learn from and react to customer engagement more directly.
Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO of Digitas India also ascribes this increasing interest in merchant media to the “last-mile opportunity” that e-commerce sites offer to advertisers to engage with their customers. “Whether it’s on Amazon, or BigBasket, or other online marketplaces, consumers are looking for specific categories and products. Brands have realized that these are ideal places to advertise their offerings, as consumers are coming in with the intent of making a purchase,” he says.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-Commerce, GroupM India points to Amazon, saying its “remarkable quarterly ad revenue surge, compared to more modest gains by social and search platforms suggests a rising role of e-commerce in driving advertising revenues. The possible ascendancy of e-commerce platforms could be attributed to their distinctive advantages, including a captive audience in a buying mindset, granular targeting fueled by extensive consumer data, and concrete metrics for gauging ROI. This trend could prompt advertisers to pivot toward platforms that offer a more direct route to sales.”
But still, Google it
Radhakrishnan says that while this means advertisers will be looking to diversify their ad spends, and this will translate into some funds being diverted from what would otherwise have been spent on Alphabet and Meta platforms, it’s too early to say how much the impact will actually be, given the market share enjoyed by them.
Taneja agrees, saying, “It is important to note that social and search platforms still have a larger share of the advertising market. Social and search platforms continue to maintain their power in ensuring a wide reach for brands and campaigns focused on content. The evolving landscape underlines the necessity for a diversified approach for advertisers, leveraging a mix of channels to effectively engage diverse consumer segments.”
“In my personal view, I don't perceive a substantial impact on Search or Social platforms either. This is exemplified by the introduction of campaign types like Performance Max and Advantage+, which are strategically designed to enhance commerce sales on Google and Meta platforms, respectively. These platforms have adeptly embraced the commerce aspect of digital business,” says Dang.
This outcome is largely driven by the higher profitability associated with a brand's direct-to-consumer (D2C) website and app. The commissions levied by major commerce players often squeeze smaller businesses, leading them to operate with minimal profit margins. Consequently, the significance of the D2C ecosystem has increased, directly influencing brands to promote their businesses across Search and Social platforms.
“Unless the costs associated with selling on large commerce platforms is restructured, the D2C approach will continue to seem lucrative for small businesses, Google's anticipation of this trend is evident in their implementation of improved commerce solutions,” says Dang adding it is worth noting that a significant portion of online traffic is still directed by Google sites.
28% GST playing spoilsport for gaming platforms?
Industry players say over 50 per cent users have logged out since the announcement of the rule
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 23, 2023 8:32 AM | 4 min read
The proposed change in tax slab (18% to 28% GST) and retrospective tax imposition from the year 2017 has come as a double whammy for the real money gaming (RMG) platforms as their users have started flocking out of the games even as the rules are yet to be enforced.
Leading RMG players have witnessed a sharp decline in their users’ traffic, ranging from 30-70 per cent, even as the tax burden is yet to come into force, industry insiders say. Drop in user engagement has left the firms high and dry in terms of revenue.
“The 28 per cent GST has a direct impact on our traffic. We can already see a drop of 50 per cent from normal,” says Gaurav Gaggar, Promoter of Poker High.
Such is the impact that startups like Quizy had to shut their shutters. Top brands, which have been associated with premium media properties, are tight-lipped over the drop in user traffic, but their massive layoffs indicate all is not well with them. MPL, for instance, has laid off 50 per cent of its workforce, media reports say.
The new rules mandate users to pay Rs 28 per every Rs 100 spent on an online game. The tax would be imposed without making any differentiation based on if the games require skill or are based on chance. Along with this, the user will be made to pay the platform fee and bear 30 per cent TDS on net winnings.
Earlier, online gamers and poker players did not have any additional impact of GST on the value of bets placed by them, except for the platform fee collected by the online gaming company, till now.
A senior industry expert said, “The smaller brands have faced the brunt more than the established ones. In the long run, the move will benefit top players as smaller/new players will be out of the race or lose steam due to monetary pressures.”
Online gaming is one of the fastest growing consumer internet businesses in India. As per a dentsu report released last December, the number of Indian gamers was expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 compared with 507 million in 2021. The real money gaming ecosystem accounts for 3/4 of the total gaming sector revenue of INR 13,500 Cr as per a FICCI-EY report.
Over 80 per cent gamers are categorized as “casual gamers” who spend small amounts such as Rs 100 or Rs 200 per game. They account for 50 per cent of the Rs 2,000 crore annual GST paid by the online gaming sector, the gaming associations say. Now, brands seek to retain high value players who spend Rs 1,000 or more, insiders claim.
Tejveer Bhamb, Executive - Digital Planning, Carat India, opines, “Gaming firms might have to struggle to retain gamers which would impact their marketing strategy, especially those at the nascent stage of establishing their name in the market. These newly established firms also might have to look for investments to raise funds so that they can possibly increase the Customer Acquisition costs and also to match the rise in the tax bracket.”
Uncertainty looms large
The ambiguity on the calculation of the GST still remains as platforms need to understand how this GST will be actually calculated, accordingly they will need to reassess and see whether it remains a viable business or not, gaming companies say.
There is a possibility of pivoting from cash games to tournament models but we need to see the impact on this as well. Marketing strategy will have to be changed accordingly, Gaggar adds.
Illegal sites to benefit?
Industry associations and companies have been arguing that a 28 per cent GST move will not only restrict cash flow, but also diminish players’ motivation to participate on legitimate sites, driving them towards illegal offshore betting companies.
Our fear is that a lot of traffic may migrate to illegal sites and the so-called golden goose will be killed, said Gaurav Gaggar.
"The GST move will not only bring the industry to the ground but will also push the players to unrecognized non-tax-compliant-offshore online platforms that could result in causing huge losses to the exchequer", says Shivanandan Pare, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer – Deltatech Gaming.
Some firms are hopeful of better days. “We haven't changed our marketing strategies due to the recent developments. More focus on marketing and advertising is required to gain better attention from the audience. We shall wait to see if there is any substantial impact on this before we take any decisions otherwise," says Sarah Gomez, Head of Marketing, BetDaily.
Verve Media wins digital mandate of Tirex Chargers
As per the mandate, the agency will help the brand establish a distinctive presence
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 5:03 PM | 2 min read
Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, has won the digital mandate for EV charger OEM solutions Tirex Chargers.
As per the mandate, Verve Media will help them to establish a distinctive presence with its solution-centric approach and services. They will enhance Tirex Chargers' brand image by implementing proven creative strategies and help them grow on social media. The agency will develop successful campaigns keeping in mind the brand’s overall objective of increasing awareness and also optimize their off-page and on-page website content efficiently by using the right keywords and insights.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder at Verve Media, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with a visionary brand like Tirex Chargers and look forward to making significant contributions to their growth journey. Having expertise in Social Media Marketing (SMM) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO), our aim is to implement strategies that will strengthen the brand positioning and deliver significant results. We look forward to generating organic traffic that will help in the long-term success of Tirex in the EV charging space.”
Talking about the collaboration Arth Patel, Co-Founder of Tirex Chargers, said, "Being one of India's leading EV charger OEM solutions providers, we envision a future where EV charging is seamless and accessible to everyone. We are thrilled to partner with Verve Media to enhance our social media presence and develop result-driven SEO strategies that align with our brand's vision."
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Property Pistol, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Sunteck Realty, and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
Elon Musk to remove headlines from news links on X
The move is being made to make more space for other tweets on the platform’s space
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 4:27 PM | 1 min read
In a latest move, X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has decided to remove headlines from news links shared on the platform.
Musk in his latest tweet has said that journalists can now publish news directly on the platform. The move is being made to make more space for other tweets on the platform’s space, which works as a top source of information for many users.
If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2023
The change will give more vertical space to the platform and maximize tweets, according to reports.
This comes at a time when the platform is adjusting to the new name, layout and other changes brought on by Musk since he took over Twitter’s operations.
Reports say that if a user wants to add a headline, they will have to do so manually, while the tweet will just carry the link or image of the news.
How makeup got a glow-up in the age of AI
Makeup industry players share with us how they're staying ahead of the game with AI adoption
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 22, 2023 9:19 AM | 4 min read
The impact of AI in various industries was seen coming years ago but who knew it had the power to revolutionise the makeup industry as well? Especially in India, brands are gaining an edge over their competitors by providing consumers with impeccable services in the virtual world of makeup. The integration of AI into the makeup industry has brought in a new era of innovation.
According to Insight Ace Analytics, the beauty and cosmetic market size is valued at 3.22 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach 15.75 billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 19.6 per cent during the period 2023-2031.
Recently, Maybelline collaborated with Microsoft Office teams enabled by AI-powered technologies like Modiface for on-screen makeup. A ‘virtual makeup bag’ has been equipped with all the digital makeup products. With a simple click, users can choose from 12 makeup looks to complement their own natural look.
“AI has brought significant advancements to the makeup industry by enabling virtual makeup try-on experiences, personalised recommendations, and real-time adjustments,” highlighted Zeenia Bastani, General Manager of Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Makeup.
The virtual try-on helps makeup brands elevate the online shopping journey, seamlessly connecting the virtual and physical realms according to Samir K Modi, Founder and MD, Colorbar.
Saloni Shah, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, L'Oréal India added, “Our acquisition of ModiFace, an augmented reality company, has empowered us to offer virtual try-ons for make-up and hair colour. Its advanced face tracker algorithm precisely applies virtual cosmetics.”
In January 2023, Estée Lauder launched a Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant (VMA) application where users received audio feedback and tips to apply lipstick, eyeshadow, or foundation evenly.
Nykaa too had launched an AI-powered virtual try-on tech 'ModiFace' for beauty shoppers in 2021. The technology helped create an enhanced beauty experience for makeup enthusiasts while buying beauty products online.
Lakme as a brand too uses virtual try-on that allows users to understand the perfect lip shade, foundation and other products for their skin tone. Olay, on the other hand, launched an online ‘Skin Advisor’ app where the consumer can upload their selfie and receive a deep analysis of their skin tone.
This is a testament that brands are catering to consumers who choose to go for websites which ensure safety and hygiene in the post-pandemic world via its virtual try-on technology.
Bastani added, “Customers can now virtually try on different makeup looks before making a purchase, saving time, and reducing the need for physical testing. AI algorithms can analyse facial features and skin tones, allowing for highly accurate and realistic virtual makeup application.”
This revolution has made makeup more accessible, convenient, and interactive for consumers, enhancing their overall shopping experience.
Modi shared, “The pivotal role played by AI-driven recommendations in consumer acquisition cannot be understated. By comprehending individual inclinations and behaviours, we are able to tailor our communication and product recommendations that deeply resonate with the potential consumers.”
This significantly amplifies conversion rates and enables consumers to initiate their initial purchases which ultimately contributes to the expansion of consumer base, he added.
But, it is well known that brands also need to maintain the balance of AI and human touch to make the consumer feel connected.
A fairly newer brand like Renee, which was incorporated in 2018, has adopted several AR filters on social media that has helped them garner a lot of consumer engagement. Their belief is that AI has changed the consumer experience, but it is important to create a fine balance between AI and human touch to keep the experience real.
Skinkraft too had built an in-house data tracking dashboard that pulls in inventory information from all warehouses and maps them against sales
Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-Founder, Renee Cosmetics shared, “We also have plans to develop AI filters on our app and website to enable our consumers with a visual experience of shades and textures of our products. But, we also want to keep the creative and transforming ability of makeup authentic and limitless like the human mind, therefore we are aiming for the right amount of AI in our approach.”
Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in AI in the beauty and cosmetics market. Companies operating in AI in the beauty and cosmetics market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.
As technology continues to evolve, the boundaries between beauty and technology will blur even further, promising exciting advancements and experiences for both brands and consumers.
