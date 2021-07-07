Matrimony.com to acquire a 100% stake in ShaadiSaga

The acquisition is in line with Matrimony.com's vision to scale up its presence in the North and West regions

Matrimony.com announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Boatman Tech Private Limited, promoters of ShaadiSaga.com (a Delhi-based fast-growing online wedding services company) as approved by its Board of Directors. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This deal enables Matrimony.com to scale up its presence significantly in the North and West regions, strengthen its product capabilities and become the largest Wedding Services player across the country.

Founded in 2015, ShaadiSaga has over 40,000 vendors across multiple services and catering to customers across 15 major cities in the country. It has has garnered consistent demand (over 1 million MAU) and with its technology-focused approach, ShaadiSaga offers a differentiated product experience. Following this acquisition, ShaadiSaga’s founders - Himanshu Kapsime (CEO) and Manish Garg (COO), along with another key leader - Niraj Patel (CPO) will join Matrimony.com in senior leadership roles.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Chairman and Managing Director of Matrimony.com Limited said, “Wedding Services has immense potential to create a big impact with our customers. With this strategic acquisition, we will accelerate our growth through supply enhancement and superior product capabilities. We intend to integrate ShaadiSaga’s product, technology and social media assets with our offerings i.e., WeddingBazaar.com and Mandap.com. With this approach, we believe that this deal will significantly strengthen the positioning of Wedding Bazaar.com and Mandap.com in the industry and will enable both brands to become the #1 wedding services brands pan India”.

“We see excellent complementary strengths between ShaadiSaga & Matrimony.com and we are excited to take this step towards building a comprehensive wedding services brand,” said Himanshu Kapsime, Co-Founder & CEO of ShaadiSaga. “With Matrimony.com, we have the potential and ability to significantly scale the business and drive consumer adoption of an industry-leading next-gen wedding planning solution.”

“With Matrimony.com’s decades of expertise, scale and resources, I am confident that we will be able to offer a superior experience for our customers and will be a strong partner to wedding vendor partners we work with,” said Manish Garg, Co-Founder & COO of ShaadiSaga.

