Wondrlab bags Matrimony.com’s integrated communications mandate

Online matrimony company, Matrimony.com, has assigned its integrated communication duties to Wondrlab.

Wondrlab’s content platform will manage the communication mandate for Matrimony.com and all its aforementioned brands, including BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony, EliteMatrimony, WeddingBazaar, and Mandap.com.

As a part of its new tasks, Wondrlab will partner with the brand to build and enhance awareness and equity for the flagship brand, BharatMatrimony, and all the other brands under Matrimony.com’s umbrella. The startup will also develop a robust integrated digital strategy in addition to mainline communication comprising TVCs that will help expand the online matchmaking market. Further, it will plan for product and brand awareness at a high level amongst the company’s target audience.

Speaking about the partnership, Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, Matrimony.com, said, “We’re looking to raise the brand equity, transform our digital strategy and grow our market leadership aggressively and feel Wondrlab has the creativity, innovation, talent and experience, across platforms, to propel the brand forward and achieve our goals.”

Speaking about the partnership, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Content Platform, Wondrlab, said, “This partnership is truly the ‘perfect marriage’. In India, Indians are always on the quest for the perfect partner and marriage; we are excited to be able to contribute to this important journey. Our vision for the business aligns with the brand’s goals, making this the perfect scenario to create some truly fantastic work. Our in-house pool of specialists is ready to deliver the best communication for India’s leading consumer internet brand.”

