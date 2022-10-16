BharatMatrimony celebrates love this Karwa Chauth

Online matrimony service BharatMatrimony has released its Karwa Chauth ad film ‘Let Feelings Shine’ to highlight the fact that while rituals and customs are an important aspect of festivities, what truly makes a festival special is the love and feelings of the people who celebrate it.

Conceptualized by Wondrlab, the film highlights the fact that when you have the right intentions, choosing your life partner above everything else is what makes the bond grow even stronger.

The film showcases a north-Indian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth by keeping a fast for each other. This very gesture becomes a point of rift between the husband and wife, as they fight for each other. This eventually prompts the wife to take a bold step, because what matters the most to her, is doing what’s best for the other.

Arjun Bhatia, chief marketing officer, Matrimony.com, said, “We wanted to highlight ‘mutual love & understanding’ as the centre point of every marital relationship. The campaign is an interesting take on a modern-day couple celebrating Karwa Chauth with an unexpected twist beautifully highlighting the love, concern, and care between them. Matrimony.com has always stressed on ‘Happy Marriages’ and this campaign highlights the essence of that.”

Amit Akali, co-founder and CCO, WYP Wondrlab, added, “The idea of the film is based on the classic “The Gift Of Magi”, where the husband and wife fight for each other and not themselves. We all know the importance of rituals in Indian traditions, but what we must also not forget is our first and foremost commitment to our life partner. The story beautifully depicts the selfless bond of a married couple as they choose each other above everything else.”

Bhavesh Kosambia, Content Lead & Film Director, WYP Wondrlab and Viplaksh Mehta, Content Partner, WYP Wondrlab said, “The right casting and performance was key to the film as we wanted to root the story in the life of a sporting couple. We all know a lot of our boxing and wrestling champions come from the northern part of our country, so we rehearsed with the protagonists to get the correct dialect and emotions. We hope the film resonates with the viewers and encourages them to make their feelings for one another the foundation of a strong lifelong bond.”

