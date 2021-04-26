Matrimony.com launches exclusive matchmaking service for IIT, IIM graduates

Matrimony.com announced the launch of IIMIITMatrimony.com, an exclusive service for finding a life partner who has graduated from premier institutes like the IIMs, IITs and other top universities and colleges from India and abroad. The service is available on the app, mobile site and desktop.

Individuals who have a Management, Tech or Professional degree from premier educational institutions, across India and overseas, can register to find a match.

The company, which is known for its micro-market strategy and segmentation, understands very well that alumni of premier institutes are looking for their special someone who matches their interests, educational background, intellect, experiences, and aspirations, apart from the usual criteria like language, location, community etc.

Explaining the idea behind the launch, Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO – Matrimony.com, says, “Over the past 21 years, thousands of women and men who passed out from top educational institutes, both from India and overseas, have been successfully matched by BharatMatrimony, India’s No.1 and most trusted matrimony service. In fact, during the last 6 months of the ongoing pandemic we saw a 50% increase in registrations from alumni of premier institutes. We have understood their needs and preferences very well and have launched IIMIITMatrimony.com to serve them better. For this segment, education definitely is a key selection criteria when it comes to finding a life partner.”

