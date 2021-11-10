Manchester City announces new regional partnership with DreamSetGo

The partnership will utilise DreamSetGo’s expertise and knowledge to exclusively provide fans in India with bespoke, tailored travel and matchday hospitality experiences

Manchester City has today announced a new regional partnership with DreamSetGo, India's first bespoke sports travel and experiences platform.

The new partnership is the first-of-its-kind within the region for Manchester City and will see DreamSetGo become the Club’s Official Football Hospitality Experiences Partner in India.

Founded in 2019 by Monish Shah, DreamSetGo curates premium, end-to-end, authentic sports travel packages across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, golf among other sports. DreamSetGo is a part of Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company.

Building on Manchester City’s growing presence within the region, the partnership will utilise DreamSetGo’s expertise and knowledge to exclusively provide fans in India with bespoke, tailored travel and matchday hospitality experiences at the Etihad Stadium from the new year. The partnership will also provide fans from India access to additional exciting opportunities including stadium tours, signed merchandise and other exclusive experience offerings.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Sales, City Football Group, said: “We are delighted to announce DreamSetGo as a partner of Manchester City. As the first of its kind for the Club within the region, the new partnership builds on our growing presence in India and we look forward to working with DreamSetGo to provide our engaged and dedicated fanbase there with opportunities to enjoy world-class experiences in Manchester when it is safe to do so.”

Monish Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said, “We are delighted to be the ‘Official Football Hospitality Experiences Partner of Manchester City in India’. The partnership reiterates our commitment to offer fans and travellers in India access to the most immersive experiences of world-class sports teams. With innovation at the heart of our organisation, we share the club’s vision of growing their fanbase globally and engage with fans in ingenious ways.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)