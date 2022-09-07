Manchester United strikes partnership with DreamSetGo

DreamSetGo will provide Indian fans with ‘Match Breaks’ featuring official match tickets, premium matchday hospitality, and opportunities to meet first team players and Manchester United legends

DreamSetGo has partnered with Manchester United to become its ‘Official Supporter Travel Supplier for India’. The first-of-its-kind partnership will allow the Red Devils’ Indian fans to get access to premium experiences and deepen the clubs’ fan engagement in the country.

Through the association, DreamSetGo will provide Indian fans with ‘Match Breaks’ featuring official match tickets, premium matchday hospitality, as well as opportunities to meet first team players and Manchester United legends, observe first team training sessions, VIP stadium tours, Manchester United Soccer Schools for children and conference facilities at Old Trafford for corporates to host board meetings.

Speaking about the partnership, Monish Shah, Founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said, “Manchester United is one of the world’s most followed football clubs with a massive following in India. Our partnership will give these fans an opportunity to visit the legendary Old Trafford stadium, create memories for a lifetime by creating customized and unique experiences.”

Victoria Timpson, CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Manchester United, said, “The Club has a large and passionate fan following in India and through our partnership with DreamSetGo we are pleased to be able to welcome these fans to Old Trafford, by offering some truly unique travel packages from a trusted and reliable travel provider.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)