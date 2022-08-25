DreamSetGo appoints Sourav Ganguly as first brand ambassador

DreamSetGo, sports experiences and travel platform, has announced the “Maharaja of Cricket”, Sourav Ganguly as its first brand ambassador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DreamSetGo (@dreamsetgo.co)





Commenting on his association with DreamSetGo, Sourav Ganguly said, “DreamSetGo has been instrumental in revolutionizing engagement, curating personalized experiences and memories for a lifetime for sports fans. I look forward to supporting DreamSetGo’s vision of creating accessibility for the biggest sporting events across the globe.”



Welcoming the new brand ambassador, Monish Shah, Founder & Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo said, “We are thrilled to have Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador. His unparalleled love and contribution to sports will help us reach fans across the country, and promote our ability to create unique and memorable experiences.”



As the “Supercaptain” for DreamSetGo, Ganguly will play a key role in promoting DSG’s curated experiences offered through its key partnerships with Manchester City, Chelsea FC, ICC Travel and Tours, AO Travel, F1 Experiences and more.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)