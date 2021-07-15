Lionel Messi’s ‘beedi endorsement’ leaves Twitter world in splits

A beedi brand, with a Bengali script, has printed soccer great Lionel Messi's photo on its pack

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 12:02 PM
messi

While the incident of Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronalo shunning Coca cola bottle at a press conference during UEFA Euro 2020 last month evoked a lot of reactions on social media platforms, the latest ‘endorsement’ to have caught the fancy of netizens is that of a beedi brand that has printed soccer great Lionel Messi's photo on its pack.

The beedi packet, which has a Bengali script, has the twitterati in splits, triggering some hillarious memes and posts. Take a look at some of them:

