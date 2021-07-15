Lionel Messi’s ‘beedi endorsement’ leaves Twitter world in splits

A beedi brand, with a Bengali script, has printed soccer great Lionel Messi's photo on its pack

While the incident of Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronalo shunning Coca cola bottle at a press conference during UEFA Euro 2020 last month evoked a lot of reactions on social media platforms, the latest ‘endorsement’ to have caught the fancy of netizens is that of a beedi brand that has printed soccer great Lionel Messi's photo on its pack.

The beedi packet, which has a Bengali script, has the twitterati in splits, triggering some hillarious memes and posts. Take a look at some of them:

Messi's first endorsement in India

☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/07vh7bTMwC — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) July 13, 2021

After Argentina defeating Brazil in #CopaAmerica2021, Messi is now brand ambassador of #messibeedi in India. ??? pic.twitter.com/2qlozuTTeD — Asutosh Pal (@AsutoshPal) July 14, 2021

Zindgi mai agar kuch karna hai to aisa karo ki tumhara photo Beedi pai chaap jaye !!! Messi on Beedi :) (Pic Courtesy : Internet) pic.twitter.com/OtRxvqhZPX — Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) July 15, 2021

So is the Messi Beedi logo gonna be on the front or sleeves of his jersey? ? pic.twitter.com/DczGAtqsoS — Proma (@promanautiyal) July 14, 2021

