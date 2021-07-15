Lionel Messi’s ‘beedi endorsement’ leaves Twitter world in splits
A beedi brand, with a Bengali script, has printed soccer great Lionel Messi's photo on its pack
While the incident of Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronalo shunning Coca cola bottle at a press conference during UEFA Euro 2020 last month evoked a lot of reactions on social media platforms, the latest ‘endorsement’ to have caught the fancy of netizens is that of a beedi brand that has printed soccer great Lionel Messi's photo on its pack.
The beedi packet, which has a Bengali script, has the twitterati in splits, triggering some hillarious memes and posts. Take a look at some of them:
Messi's first endorsement in India
☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/07vh7bTMwC— Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) July 13, 2021
After Argentina defeating Brazil in #CopaAmerica2021, Messi is now brand ambassador of #messibeedi in India. ??? pic.twitter.com/2qlozuTTeD— Asutosh Pal (@AsutoshPal) July 14, 2021
Money power of Indian tobacco industry ??https://t.co/5IBh0geewl #media #advertising— Saurav Roy (@sauravroy82) July 14, 2021
Zindgi mai agar kuch karna hai to aisa karo ki tumhara photo Beedi pai chaap jaye !!! Messi on Beedi :) (Pic Courtesy : Internet) pic.twitter.com/OtRxvqhZPX— Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) July 15, 2021
So, there's a Lionel Messi beedi too?#Messi #India pic.twitter.com/ZzskdOFZYh— Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) July 14, 2021
Messi beedi is the new normal#Messibeedi pic.twitter.com/QiLK0ZgwYp— The_introvert_one (@shrivasDEVESH) July 14, 2021
This can happen only in India.#MessiBeedi@GabbbarSingh @TrollFootball @FootballFunnnys pic.twitter.com/oepYg80yoX— Sachin Banthia ?? (@banthiasachin) July 12, 2021
So is the Messi Beedi logo gonna be on the front or sleeves of his jersey? ? pic.twitter.com/DczGAtqsoS— Proma (@promanautiyal) July 14, 2021
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube