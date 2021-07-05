Koo teams up with sports ministry, SAI, IOA to create Olympics buzz

In the run-up to the largest and most prestigious sporting event in the world – the Olympics – the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (@YASMinistry), Sports Authority of India (@media_sai) and Indian Olympics Association (@WeAreTeamIndia) have begun to drum up support for the Indian contingent on Koo.

The sportsmen and women who will represent India are the foremost in their fields. At this time, 14 sportspersons representing 7 disciplines are connected with their fans on Koo, sharing the hard work and discipline that goes into the making of an Olympian. Scheduled to be held in Tokyo between 23 July and 8 August 2021, the event will showcase 11,091 best-in-class athletes as they participate in 339 events across 33 sports. It is expected that 205 nations will participate in this edition of the Olympics.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, Koo, said, “The motto for the Tokyo Olympics is ‘United by Emotion’. Never has the world awaited a sporting event as much as this one, especially with the backdrop of COVID-19 that continues to rock the world. Koo looks forward to being the platform on which the spectacular success of the Indian contingent in Tokyo is chronicled.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said: It is a matter of great pride for Koo that both National sports bodies and eminent sportspersons have chosen on our platform. We hope to see many Indian athletes emerge as champions from this Olympics.”

Name Koo Handle Indian Olympic Association https://www.kooapp.com/profile/WeAreTeamIndia Sports Authority of India https://www.kooapp.com/profile/media_sai Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports https://www.kooapp.com/profile/YASMinistry

Sl. No. Athlete Sport Koo Handle State 1. Manika Batra Table tenis manikabatra Delhi 2. Amit Panghal Boxing BoxerPanghal Haryana 3. Vikas Krishan Yadav Boxing vikaskrishanyadav Haryana 4. Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestiling ravikumar60 Haryana 5. Deepak Punia Wrestiling deepakpunia_86 Haryana 6. Sanjeev Rajput Shooting sanjeevrajput1 Haryana 7. Manu Bhaker Shooting realmanubhaker Haryana 8. Rani Rampal Hockey ranirampal Haryana 9. Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting MirabaiChanu Manipur 10. Lalrem Siami Hockey lalremsiami30 Mizoram 11. Simranjit Kaur Boxing Simranjitboxer Punjab 12. K.C. Ganapathy Sailing Ganavarunsail Tamil Nadu 13. Varun Thakkar Sailing Ganavarunsail Tamil Nadu 14. Elavenil Valarivan Shooting elavenil.valarivan Tamil Nadu 15. Sharath Kamal Table Tennis sharathkamal Tamil Nadu

