Koo teams up with sports ministry, SAI, IOA to create Olympics buzz
The objective behind the collaboration is to drum up support for the Indian contingent
In the run-up to the largest and most prestigious sporting event in the world – the Olympics – the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (@YASMinistry), Sports Authority of India (@media_sai) and Indian Olympics Association (@WeAreTeamIndia) have begun to drum up support for the Indian contingent on Koo.
The sportsmen and women who will represent India are the foremost in their fields. At this time, 14 sportspersons representing 7 disciplines are connected with their fans on Koo, sharing the hard work and discipline that goes into the making of an Olympian. Scheduled to be held in Tokyo between 23 July and 8 August 2021, the event will showcase 11,091 best-in-class athletes as they participate in 339 events across 33 sports. It is expected that 205 nations will participate in this edition of the Olympics.
Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, Koo, said, “The motto for the Tokyo Olympics is ‘United by Emotion’. Never has the world awaited a sporting event as much as this one, especially with the backdrop of COVID-19 that continues to rock the world. Koo looks forward to being the platform on which the spectacular success of the Indian contingent in Tokyo is chronicled.”
Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said: It is a matter of great pride for Koo that both National sports bodies and eminent sportspersons have chosen on our platform. We hope to see many Indian athletes emerge as champions from this Olympics.”
|
Name
|
Koo Handle
|
Indian Olympic Association
|
Sports Authority of India
|
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
|
Sl. No.
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Koo Handle
|
State
|
1.
|
Manika Batra
|
Table tenis
|
Delhi
|
2.
|
Amit Panghal
|
Boxing
|
Haryana
|
3.
|
Vikas Krishan Yadav
|
Boxing
|
Haryana
|
4.
|
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|
Wrestiling
|
Haryana
|
5.
|
Deepak Punia
|
Wrestiling
|
Haryana
|
6.
|
Sanjeev Rajput
|
Shooting
|
sanjeevrajput1
|
Haryana
|
7.
|
Manu Bhaker
|
Shooting
|
Haryana
|
8.
|
Rani Rampal
|
Hockey
|
Haryana
|
9.
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Manipur
|
10.
|
Lalrem Siami
|
Hockey
|
Mizoram
|
11.
|
Simranjit Kaur
|
Boxing
|
Punjab
|
12.
|
K.C. Ganapathy
|
Sailing
|
Tamil Nadu
|
13.
|
Varun Thakkar
|
Sailing
|
Tamil Nadu
|
14.
|
Elavenil Valarivan
|
Shooting
|
Tamil Nadu
|
15.
|
Sharath Kamal
|
Table Tennis
|
sharathkamal
|
Tamil Nadu
