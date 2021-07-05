Koo teams up with sports ministry, SAI, IOA to create Olympics buzz

The objective behind the collaboration is to drum up support for the Indian contingent

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 12:30 PM
koo

In the run-up to the largest and most prestigious sporting event in the world – the Olympics – the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (@YASMinistry), Sports Authority of India (@media_sai) and Indian Olympics Association (@WeAreTeamIndia) have begun to drum up support for the Indian contingent on Koo. 

The sportsmen and women who will represent India are the foremost in their fields. At this time, 14 sportspersons representing 7 disciplines are connected with their fans on Koo, sharing the hard work and discipline that goes into the making of an Olympian. Scheduled to be held in Tokyo between 23 July and 8 August 2021, the event will showcase 11,091 best-in-class athletes as they participate in 339 events across 33 sports. It is expected that 205 nations will participate in this edition of the Olympics.  

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, Koo, said, “The motto for the Tokyo Olympics is ‘United by Emotion’. Never has the world awaited a sporting event as much as this one, especially with the backdrop of COVID-19 that continues to rock the world. Koo looks forward to being the platform on which the spectacular success of the Indian contingent in Tokyo is chronicled.” 

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said: It is a matter of great pride for Koo that both National sports bodies and eminent sportspersons have chosen on our platform.  We hope to see many Indian athletes emerge as champions from this Olympics.” 

Name

Koo Handle

Indian Olympic Association

https://www.kooapp.com/profile/WeAreTeamIndia

Sports Authority of India

https://www.kooapp.com/profile/media_sai

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

https://www.kooapp.com/profile/YASMinistry

 

Sl. No.

Athlete

Sport

Koo Handle

State

1.                 

Manika Batra 

Table tenis

manikabatra

Delhi

2.                 

Amit Panghal 

Boxing

BoxerPanghal

Haryana

3.                 

Vikas Krishan Yadav

Boxing

vikaskrishanyadav

Haryana

4.                 

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Wrestiling

ravikumar60

Haryana

5.                 

Deepak Punia 

Wrestiling

deepakpunia_86

Haryana

6.                 

Sanjeev Rajput

Shooting

sanjeevrajput1

Haryana

7.                 

Manu Bhaker

Shooting

realmanubhaker

Haryana

8.                 

Rani Rampal 

Hockey

ranirampal

Haryana

9.                 

Mirabai Chanu 

Weightlifting

MirabaiChanu

Manipur

10.              

Lalrem Siami

Hockey

lalremsiami30

Mizoram

11.              

Simranjit Kaur

Boxing

Simranjitboxer

Punjab

12.              

K.C. Ganapathy

Sailing

Ganavarunsail

Tamil Nadu

13.              

Varun Thakkar 

Sailing

Ganavarunsail

Tamil Nadu

14.              

Elavenil Valarivan 

Shooting

elavenil.valarivan

Tamil Nadu

15.              

Sharath Kamal

Table Tennis

sharathkamal

Tamil Nadu

