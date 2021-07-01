Koo publishes social media compliance report

Going forward, the compliance report will be published and available on the first day of each month and, where appropriate, will include additional insights

In accordance with*Rule 4(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 of the Government of India, Koo has become the first Indian social media platform to publish a social media compliance report in the manner required by the Rules. Going forward, the Compliance Report will be published and available on the first day of each month and, where appropriate, will include additional insights.

The report for June 2021 shows that of the 5,502 Koos reported by the Community, 22.7 percent (1,253) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest – 4,249. Similarly, Koo took steps to proactively moderate 54,235 Koos, of which 2.2 percent (1,996) were removed while other action was taken against the rest – 52,239. ‘Other action’ includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc., Koos that do not comply with GoI guidelines.

Aprayameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO, Koo said: “As Koo gains tractions across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction.

As part of Koo’s continued efforts to make social media a safer place and provide transparency for users, we are happy to be the first social media platform to publish a Compliance Report. We will continue to make efforts to make social media a safe place for all users.”

Manyank Bidwatka, Co-founder, Koo, said: “Koo brings together Creators who can to express themselves in an Indian language and Connectors to consume information in that language. Never before has a social media platform offered the opportunity for so many Indians to express themselves. Social media no longer has to be limited to those who speak, think, read and write in English.”

*Rule 4(d) requires significant social media intermediaries to “publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified”

