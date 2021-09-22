Karnataka passes bill to ban online gaming

The move reportedly follows several complaints received by the state government regarding cyber fraud

Karnataka Assembly has passed an order banning virtual gaming and online gambling, according to media reports. The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The move follows several complaints received by the state government regarding cyber fraud.

According to media reports, the bill states that “games mean and include online games, involving all forms of wagering or betting, including in the form of tokens valued in terms of the money paid before or after the issue of it, or electronic means and virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds in connection with any game of chance.”

Under the bill, the punishment for the first offence will be six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. For the second offence, the punishment is one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000. In case of the third offence, punishment will be 18 months imprisonment and fine of Rs 20,000.a

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)