Jetapult can help gaming studios hit full potential: Rajan Navani, MD & VC, JetSynthesys

Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys has recently announced the launch of Jetapult, a gaming startup with the first-of-its-kind Invest & Operate (I&O) model for game studios in emerging markets. Jetapult plans on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating Indie game development studios from across emerging markets like India and South-East Asia, the Middle East, South America as well as Australia, and New Zealand.

“Jetapult is, what we believe, to be the world’s first Invest & Operate (I&O) model in the gaming industry. It’s very strongly built on models that have emerged on the products side in sectors like E-commerce (like Myntra, Faaso’s), and we’ve been working on developing it for over a year at JetSynthesys,” says Rajan Navani, MD & VC, JetSynthesys, adding that the company focuses on the specific challenges present in the gaming industry, especially with smaller emerging studios, to offer them solutions that will help them grow in size and scale up their operational capabilities.

“The gaming industry is 50 years old and is really developed in markets like the US, Europe, and Japan, whereas in India, it’s still at a nascent stage. And of course, mobile gaming is very different to the traditional PC and console markets that had earlier developed,” says Navani, pointing out that India is very firmly a mobile-first market.

“Recognizing this market need, we decided to launch Jetapult on the back of JetSynthesys’ very successful model of acquiring and rapidly scaling gaming studios using global expertise and world-class partnerships. With the three-pronged approach of Acquire, Invest and Accelerate, Jetapult is all set to come out of stealth now, having already made one crucial acquisition of an Indian gaming studio," added Navani.

Jetapult’s key selection criteria for acquiring a gaming studio would be its growth potential, presence of a strong team, and revenue generation along with a review of the games they make, the genre they follow, and capacity of growth for the team. Moreover, Jetapult will be led by Sharan Tulsiani, whose previous experience includes leading Gaming at Google Play Asia - India and ANZ markets, along with their renowned Indie Games Accelerator (IGA). The team also has leaders like Yash Baid and Mangesh Anaokar.

While Baid was previously Principal and Head of Research at 3one4 Capital and Partner at 256 Network, Anaokar has extensive M&A and investments experience having led investments and portfolio management at Bennett Coleman and Co.

“So, we have a really strong team with cumulative decades of experience in all the aspects of gaming, brand acquisition and development, revenue growth, market analytics, and more. We’re confident that we can accelerate the growth of studios and help them hit their full potential by mentoring them through all the stages of building a world-class gaming studio,” he says.

JetSynthesys has an enviable presence in the gaming industry, having partnerships with Krafton (South Korean developer of PUBG, and its Indian version, BGMI), WWE, Square Enix, and actor Salman Khan. It also has a 50% stake in Nodwin Gaming, the country’s largest esports company.

“In 2020, we had also acquired gaming studio Nautilus Mobile, the creator of Real Cricket. From the last two years, JetSynthesys has been ranked number 1 in simulated skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world, with over 120 million downloads and 12 million monthly active users,” concludes Navani who is certain that all this collective expertise and market presence will help Jetapult really take off.

