Kantar Marketplace hits $100 million revenue

Data-driven analytics and brand consulting company Kantar today announced a milestone in its transformation journey. Cumulative revenues for Kantar Marketplace, its market research platform, have reached $100 million after just two and a half years of operation.

“Launched in mid-2019, Kantar Marketplace offers insights professionals, marketers and agencies the ability to build meaningfully different brands with speed and agility. Built on a foundation of Kantar’s industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, it delivers decision-quality insights in as little as a few hours. The automated platform features a range of consumer insights solutions that accelerate business decision-making, whether brands are getting feedback on an idea, developing a new product or launching a campaign,” the company said.

In 2021 YTD* Kantar Marketplace is:

Testing approximately 1000 creative and innovation assets per month, up 250% compared with 2020 YTD.

Serving more than 500 client organisations, an increase of 150% on 2020, including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard, Samsung, Reckitt, Vodafone, Walgreens Boots Alliance and many more.

Available in 65 markets globally.

The newest solution suite on Kantar Marketplace is designed to support the innovation and prouct development lifecycle, with tools to help clients identify the best ideas, test and optimise concepts, and get to market quickly with packaging design testing. This builds on the creative effectiveness, media optimisation and brand insights solutions available on the platform.

At the heart of all Kantar Marketplace solutions is Kantar’s Meaningfully Different framework, giving clients a reliable way to understand whether their marketing is likely to drive sales and brand equity. Insights delivered by Kantar Marketplace are not only fast, but are also tied to key business outcomes, providing greater decision-making confidence for the brands that use it.

Commenting on the achievement Will Galgey, Managing Director, Kantar Marketplace, said “This is a fantastic milestone for Kantar Marketplace. The context that our clients’ businesses operate in is evolving rapidly, and they expect high quality insights faster than ever before. To have achieved $100m in sales just 30 months from launch is a ringing endorsement of the platform and our team. The growth in client users, as well as the increasing frequency with which clients turn to the platform to address their research needs, gives us great confidence that Kantar Marketplace will only go from strength to strength as more products and clients come onboard.”

