Kantar Marketplace adds AI-powered digital ad testing to platform

Kantar has announced that Link AI for Digital, an AI-powered ad testing solution specifically for digital ad formats, is now available on Kantar Marketplace, its market research platform.

Link AI for Digital is a creative effectiveness solution that predicts a digital ad’s in-market performance within 15 minutes.

The speed and scalability of Link AI for Digital make it possible to test digital ads in a wider range of scenarios than before; to test competitors’ ads, get feedback on early versions in the creative development process, optimise live campaigns in real-time, and test the large volumes of assets associated with digital campaigns.

Commenting on the launch, Will Galgey, Executive Managing Director, Kantar Marketplace, said: “Link AI for Digital is a great addition to the Kantar Marketplace platform, making it an ever more indispensable part of every marketers’ toolkit. Having access to AI-powered and survey-based tools all in one place is transformational for our clients, delivering speed without compromise and enabling them to make effective decisions in our fast-paced world. This is an exciting milestone for Kantar Marketplace.”

Jane Ostler, EVP, Creative and Media Solutions, Kantar, added: “Link AI for Digital is a powerful artificial intelligence tool, which gives marketers the insight they need to respond to the specific challenges of the fastest-growing, most used marketing channel in the world. Given ever-increasing digital budgets, knowing which versions of ads will deliver the greatest ROI, and better understanding the performance of competitor ads, become more and more important.”

Prasanna Kumar, EVP- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said: “In India, with the share of digital spends poised to exceed that of TV, the quest for improving ROI has moved up on the agenda of all marketing teams. Link AI for Digital removes any need for guesswork in estimating the potential of your ad to deliver ROI. Its agility in terms of time and investment empowers you to learn at speed and experiment, allowing you to maximise the inherent flexibility offered by digital media.”

