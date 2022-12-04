Jahid Ahmed promoted to SVP and Head of Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank

Ahmed has been associated with HDFC Bank for close to eight years.

Jahid Ahmed has been promoted to SVP and Head of Digital Marketing, HDFC Bank.

Ahmed has been associated with HDFC Bank for close to eight years, he joined HDFC Bank in 2015 as Assistant Vice President and Head, Digital Marketing.

"It has been such a pleasure to work and grow along with the bank's emphatic digital growth story, truly making it a great place to work”, Ahmed wrote on LinkedIn.

He has over 14 years of experience in the BFSI sector and has been instrumental in institutionalising Data driven Digital Campaigns, Mar-Tech and Transformation set ups across various BFSI organisations.

In his previous role at HDFC Bank, Ahmed was heading Digital and Content Marketing at HDFC Bank where he looked after Online Acquisition ,Website innovation, Analytics, Social Media listening and Content marketing.

