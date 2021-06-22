IT Ministry to soon issue FAQs on new social media rules

The new IT rules for social media companies came into effect last month in an effort to make digital platforms more accountable & responsible for the content hosted by them

The IT Ministry will soon release FAQs pertaining to the new intermediary rules, confirmed media reports.

As the FAQs are currently being worked on, it is expected to be issued in 1-2 weeks. It will have a set of 10-20 questions covering all the important aspects of the newly introduced IT rules for social media companies, which will include all the measures, how the norms would benefit users of social media platforms, along with other clarifications that stakeholders may need.

The new IT rules introduced last month, mandate large platforms like Facebook and Twitter to undertake greater due diligence and make these platforms more accountable and responsible for the content hosted by them.

Under the new rules, significant social media platforms have to follow additional compliances including the appointments of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer. Social media platforms also need to have a provision for the voluntary verification mechanism of the users.

As far as OTT platforms are concerns, some of them are yet to comply with the guidelines barring a few.

Earlier this month, The Government of India had issued the last notice to Twitter on June 5, asking it to comply with the revised Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code. Twitter, in response, had assured the government that the appointment will take place within a week.

Media reports also said that Twitter has lost its safe harbor due to non-compliance with the new IT rules. The section 79 of the IT Act protects intermediaries from liability arising due to third-party content. The platform has been at loggerheads with the Meity over the implementation of the new intermediary guidelines.

