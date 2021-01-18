IT committee summons Facebook, Twitter officials on January 21

The committee will consider the adoption of the draft report on the subject 'India's preparedness for 5G' on January 22

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned Facebook and Twitter officials on 21st January to hear their views on the issue of social media misuse. The committee will meet on 21st and 22nd January.

The standing committee agenda for 21st January reads as follows, "Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space'."



In October 2020, the committee had summoned representatives of Facebook and Twitter regarding data protection and privacy issues.



On 22nd January, the committee will consider the adoption of the draft report on the subject 'India's preparedness for 5G'.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)