Isobar India launches Isobar Consulting

Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has announced the launch of Isobar Consulting in India. A global transformation consultancy, Isobar Consulting will help brands define their digital transformation strategies. It will also help brands construct roadmaps to unlock their exponential business growth within the country while reinforcing Isobar's strategic capabilities to deliver experience-led transformation and ensuring excellence in the delivery of end-to-end solutions to clients.



"The offering has been developed to respond to the demand for customer-centric solutions to drive growth. It has been built on the strong plinth of Isobar India Group's existing consulting capabilities - powered by Fractal Ink and Isobar India. For the record, Fractal Ink and Isobar India have strong experience in delivering Experience-led Transformation projects in markets such as India, Switzerland, Mauritius, Indonesia, Kenya, Egypt, and parts of the Middle East," the agency said in a statement.



"In its initial phase, Isobar Consulting will help companies build their digital culture. It will create digital transformation roadmaps by identifying internal operational efficiencies and opportunities to ace the X-factor for end consumers, partners, and employees, and, thus, foster the industry’s 4.0 capabilities," it said.

Isobar Consulting will be led by Priyanka Agrawal, Co-founder, COO and Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal Ink, as Country Head. Additionally, the agency has also appointed Rahul Vengalil as Chief Business Officer, Isobar Consulting. Both Priyanka and Rahul will report into Shamsuddin Jasani, Group MD, Isobar South Asia.



Jasani said, “We have been readying ourselves to launch this world-class Experience-led Transformation business for almost 6 months now. However, we wanted to fine tune it before launch and now, on the back of two big wins, we are launching Isobar Consulting. I feel that by drawing capabilities from two of the finest agencies within the Isobar India group - Fractal Ink and Isobar India, we can deliver a roadmap for a lot of businesses that seek this transformation. Experience-led Transformation is our key offering, and we genuinely believe that we have a substantial competitive advantage in this space. With the addition of this service, the Isobar India Group can deliver end-to-end solutions to clients - right from consulting to delivery.”



Commenting on this new chapter, Agrawal added, "The digital world is changing at a break-neck speed. We realized we need a new formula for the new era that a traditional consulting or design agency alone cannot deliver - an experience-led innovation consulting. We merged the design strategy, creative, and digital capabilities of Fractal Ink and the broad reach, mar-tech experience, and deep business and brand strategy of Isobar India to create something that brings immense value to our clients and catapults their growth. With depth, commitment, and impact in our DNA, we strive to orchestrate the capabilities to truly change the game and deliver insights at speed and solutions at scale. We are looking forward to be a part and reason for the digital transformation success stories of companies.”



Speaking on the appointment and launch, Vengalil commented, "Digital platforms and technologies have become an integral part of consumer journeys today. It is not an advertising platform for them. They are transacting, communicating, researching, building relationships, banking, etc. It is a different life for consumers on digital. Forward-looking businesses need to understand consumer needs and solve their problems using digital solutions. For this, we need to change the existing advertising codes and reorient the entire organization to keep consumer needs and problems at the centre.”



Isobar Consulting will drive this Experience-led Transformation practice across all Dentsu Aegis Network offices in India.