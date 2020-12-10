Isobar bags digital & creative mandate for Bosch Home Appliances, India

Bosch Home Appliances (BSH) has brought on board Isobar India, the digital agency from the house of dentsu international, as its strategy and creative agency partner. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, BSH is poised to enhance its marketing strategy in India with this announcement. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, Isobar India will handle the entire gamut of strategic planning, digital strategy and creative duties for the brand.

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Bahl, MD, BSH Household Appliances said, “We are delighted to have Isobar on board to drive the digital communications for Bosch and Siemens. Keeping in mind our core proposition of empowering the Indian audiences and enabling them with peaceful and hassle-free life at home, Isobar was an appropriate fitment for us as their solution-oriented approach combined with creative renditions aligns with our core requirements. We are confident that together, we will be able to creatively connect with audiences to make Bosch a relatable household name.”

Speaking on the win, Shamsuddin Jasani, Group MD, Isobar South Asia added, “I am thrilled to witness the faith that BSH has put in us. Our digital-first, innovation-led approach truly hit home and now, together with the BSH team, we look forward to creating long term relationship to help drive value for all stakeholders.”