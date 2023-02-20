Are small & mid-sized ad agencies struggling?
While some industry players say the environment is challenging for the small players, there are others who believe there is room for all to grow
Mainline agencies have big MNCs as Agencies on Record, an impressive clientele and a strong team to able to deliver their best. However, when it comes to independent agencies the picture may not be so rosy.
There has been a lot of conversation on forums with agencies coming under the mid-size stratum speaking about the disparity and the creatives getting paid less despite increase in workload.
Sharing an overview of the advertising business last year, Aejaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Makani Creatives said, “The Indian advertising market was forecasted to grow by 16 per cent in 2022 to reach USD 11.1 billion (Rs 88,639 crore). This would have led to over 14.5 per cent growth by TV and 31.6 per cent on the digital side. The numbers for 2022-2023 aren’t out as yet, but if we did manage that, we will become the fastest-growing market globally. In 2023, businesses will have to deal with the war in Ukraine, economic challenges, as well as an ever-faster development of technologies impacting digital advertising.”
SMAIs paid less?
We reached out to small and medium advertising players to understand if they were getting the fair share and right penny for their efforts. The reactions were mixed. While some agencies said that they were struggle to get the right money, others shared that they were getting top dollars and the right amount.
Limited resources
A mainline agency often has a team of up to 25 people working for a singular client but in a mid-sized agency it could be down to four to five people.
Sharing more on this, Apurv Verma, VP – Operations, SRV Media, said, “Mainline agencies benefit from their huge teams. They showcase 20-24 people who will be working on a brand. That automatically gives them a good way to negotiate as far as the retainer is concerned. Whereas, small-scale agencies can't allocate more than eight to ten people and almost each member of the team is on the tactical and the execution front.”
Digital/Social media increasing workload?
Speaking on how digital marketing has increased or contributed to the work share of creative agencies, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director at Everest Brands Solutions, says while KRAs are discussed when an agency is onboarded eventually the work doubles due to the changing trends of social media. However, even if the workload increases the budget might not increase.
Vengalil notes that there is a disparity between mainline agencies and mid-size agencies. “I remember a time early in my career when I was working with a marquee client in India. My retainer for being the digital creative agency was x and the retainer that my counterpart charged then for being the mainline agency was nothing less than 30x. This gap has significantly reduced over the year but still exists. Digital or more rightly put social media has become the lead medium for every client in India today. The expectation is for every piece of content that is put up on social media to provide the brand’s POV, and if possible make it viral,” Vengalil had remarked in a column he wrote for e4m.
Meeting client expectations
MNCs and legacy brands often go for mainline agencies, who in turn give work on a project-basis to SMAIs. However, those who approach SMAIs directly are often new-born businesses led by people with less to no ad experience.
Seconding the same, Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner and Chief Creative Officer at Bang In The Middle, said, “For example, if there are 10 best soap companies in the country, they will all go to the 10 top agencies in India. The moment there is a new brand in the same category they will come to mid-size or smaller agencies.”
He went on to explain that a majority of new businesses might not pay the right amount as they are not able to understand nature and effort put into the work. However, there are cases when they come around, Suthan added.
Scant client-loyalty
“It is a sad that size matters when it comes to the agency world. Our experience has been that we’ve partnered with start-ups and small brands. But once they grow then they go for a large network agency. They end up being a small fish in a big pond. Agencies within a holding company, media and creative, keep opening doors for each other.”
Despite these nagging issues, there are some in the SME circle who are still hopeful. Siddhartha Singh, Managing Partner & COO, Infectious Advertising, said, “Fortunately for us, our roster of clients includes a lot of pedigree marketeers, the likes of Ultra Tech Cement, Bayer, IDFC Bank, Tata’s and TBZ, who in turn work with other agencies too but have never discriminated against us because of our size. If the thinking and the output are at par then no one likes to cut corners.”
Echoing the sentiment, Abhik Santara, Director and CEO, atom network, said, “There are many occasions where independent mid-sized agencies are able to charge a premium over network agencies. Midsize agencies are able to offer far more value, as they don’t have layers of hierarchy, and the ones that are charged for, are actually the ones involved in the business. Clients are smart enough to see that, and the cost advantage they get is because of that.”
The future of SMAIs
Speaking about the future of SMAIs in this ever-thriving space, Khan said, “The independent mid-sized agencies are going to have a solid run in the future. Big brands will want better, more engaged service and will turn to independent mid-sized agencies. The big network agencies will be here for sure but the independent mid-sized agencies will thrive too.”
Atomberg applauds 'upar waala' in new campaign for fans
The twins Atom and Berg are back in the new campaign, talking about the looks and energy-saving features of Atomberg fans
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:26 AM | 2 min read
Atomberg Technologies has launched its second TV campaign. In its first ad campaign in February 2021, the twins Atom and Berg asked the question 'Why Not' and helped discover Fire and the Wheel. Those ads helped build what Atomberg as a brand stands for - Innovation and Curiosity.
The second ad campaign has a set of two hilarious TVCs, with the twins Atom and Berg responding to inquiries from the power and the tax department. They come knocking the house to understand the means to a high lifestyle and the exceptional savings on their electricity bills.
Fans, that were earlier an invisible part of the home, are now very much noticed and talked about. Atomberg celebrates this through the campaign that highlights its 5-star rated energy-efficient and uniquely designed fans.
The TVCs will be live pan India in a phased manner from January 2023 onwards. They have been created in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. Along with TV, the campaign will also be amplified on social media and digital video platforms.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer said, “Over the years we have observed our consumers closely and one common thing that came up in all our consumer connects was that whenever they had guests come over, the guests always noticed and got fascinated with the features and functionalities of the fan. A product that was invisible/low involvement was now suddenly being noticed and talked about. This is the behavioral insight on which we created these ads.
“Another thing that we very strongly believe is having fresh consistency and distinctive brand assets in our campaigns. Having the same twins help us accomplish this. They are the same twins from our previous campaign, and just like the brand, they have also grown up. “Atom” and “Berg” are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well.”
Maggi brings voices from rural India to the fore in new north campaign
The campaign 'Khao to MAGGI Noodles Khao' features real people from districts across UP and Bihar
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 19, 2023 7:00 PM | 1 min read
Maggi has released a campaign, casting real consumers from UP and Bihar in its campaign titled “Khao to MAGGI Noodles Khao”.
The campaign features real people from towns and villages in districts across UP and Bihar, such as Gazipur, Jaunpur, Nalanda, and Nawada, sharing stories of the trust, quality, and delight that MAGGI Noodles has brought to their lives for decades now.
Talking about the campaign, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India, said, “MAGGI is a brand truly loved by everyone across the country. Our consumers remain our true champions, and their love and trust have played a big role in the brand story. It is our privilege to give a voice to that love in this campaign which is truly a category-first initiative. Who better than them to be the face of our campaign which speaks to the years of quality, trust, and unmatched happiness that MAGGI Noodles is known for.”
The campaign will be rolled out across print, out-of-home and social media and is set to feature some interesting brand stories from real consumers.
Philips Domestic Appliances names Omnicom Media Group as global media partner
The collaboration will start in April
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 11:19 AM | 2 min read
Philips Domestic Appliances has selected Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as its global media agency. The partnership includes all of the company's kitchen appliances, coffee makers, indoor climate control, clothes steaming, ironing, and floor cleaning appliances in more than 100 countries.
OMG will play a key role in implementing a new marketing model and advancing Philips Domestic Appliances' accelerated growth agenda as a global leader in home appliances.
The collaboration will start on April 1, 2023.
‘’Consumers want a complete experience. They don't differentiate between the message and the medium. That's why we designed an agency model that really puts the consumer at the center and is focused on making an impact," says Trix van der Vleuten, Head of Global Brands & Marketing Strategies at Philips Domestic Appliances. “This model is about seamlessly integrating the power of big, bold ideas and creativity, enhanced and optimized by media and data. It enables us to create consumer experiences based on data-rich insights at scale and in real-time, enabling us to deliver innovative can stay in our industry.”
Alex de Ruwe, Head of Media at Philips Domestic Appliances: “With OMG we have found a media partner that enables our growth and enables us to achieve our ambitious goals. OMG's tech, tools and talented people take media to the next level through integration, standardization, automation, simplification and innovation. We look forward to a good and long-term cooperation with our new agency.”
Florian Adamski, CEO of the Omnicom Media Group: “OMG and Philips Domestic Appliances have a common goal: to transform the consumer experience to enable long-term growth. This goal is the foundation of our bespoke media platform and all the brands our team will work on.”
Best ads of the fortnight: ACKO’s ode to Mumbai, SuperteamDAO’s Roger Federer ruse
Our pick of the most innovative commercials between Feb 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
It’s another blessed fortnight with a bevy of brilliant ads. Brands cranked up the creativity, quirk and sentimentality quotient this time around with ads that made us smile, laugh and think. These are some of the best spots between February 1 and 15, and as always, we have listed them alphabetically.
ACKO
It takes a lot to love Mumbai, and once you do, there’s no turning back. General insurance company ACKO understands this sentiment and has crafted a powerful tribute to the maximum city. The film explores all the positive changes adopted by Mumbai and encourages viewers to do the same in their lives. The campaign is conceptualised by Mahesh Gharat and produced by Hungry Films.
Britannia Pure Magic Chocolush
Britannia took a blissed-out approach for its chocolate-filled cookie brand Pure Magic Chocolush, giving us some major Osho Rajneesh vibes. A whacky spiritual leader encourages his sea of disciples to enjoy the moment by biting into a Chocolush cookie. The followers go into a deep trance as they savour the chocolate-filled treat, wondering whether they are consuming the cookie or the cookie is consuming them. The ad has been conceptualised by The Womb.
Federal Bank
Apps have simplified our lives but have also alienated us from human interactions. Federal Bank’s new campaign, based on the brand’s core proposition of “digital at the fore, human at the core,” explores how it’s important to forge genuine relationships with customers even in the age of digital. The ad films that are supposedly based on real-life customer experiences of Federal Bank employees showcase slice-of-life moments of genuine human connections.
Swiggy
SuperTeamDAO
Tata Motors
Tide
Kiku Sharda hates all the “khachak khuchak” associated with laundry, but he has blessed us with a full song-and-dance routine warning against the perils of wringing and kneading clothes. The peppy ad is reminiscent of the good old days of advertising with memorable jingles and songs. The commercial also harks back to the signature “chauk gaye” punchline of Tide ads.
ASCI Study: 90% respondents have made at least a purchase on influencer recommendations
According to the transparency has emerged as the No.1 reason to trust influencers
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:46 PM | 3 min read
Transparency and honesty about brand associations emerge as the paramount reasons for influencer trust among consumers - 820 respondents above the age of 18 were a part of an online dipstick study - 90% respondents claim to have made at least one purchase based on influencer recommendations - Transparency emerges as the no. 1 reason to trust influencers - ASCI processed 2767 complaints against brands and influencers for lack of transparency since launch of disclosure guidelines
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released a short report titled ‘Influencer Trust Report’ preceding its Brand Influencer Summit 2023 to be held at the end of Feb 2023. ASCI conducted an online dipstick with 820 respondents above the age of 18 about their trust in social media influencers who promote brands online. The report reveals how much consumers trust influencer advertising, what builds trust and what depletes it.
According to the report, 91% of people trust advertising in general, and 79% of respondents trust social media influencers. Transparency and honesty stood out as the key reasons why consumers trust influencers on social media (63%), followed by relatable content (57%), and personal stories at (53%).
The report revealed that consumers stayed away from influencers when they sensed a lack of transparency (43%), repetitive content (42%), and over-promotion (41%). Overall, it was found that both brands and influencers gained from meaningful partnerships. Around 64% of consumers felt the brand became more trustworthy when influencers endorsed it, while 58% of those surveyed thought that the influencers became more trustworthy when they endorsed the brand.
Other key findings of the report include:
- 6 out of 10 respondents claimed they spent at least 2 hours on social media, daily
- 90% of the respondents revealed they made at least one purchase based on influencer endorsement, while 61% claimed to have made three or more purchases. This behaviour was particularly prevalent among consumers ranging from 25 to 44 years of age
- Besides established brands, newer brands benefited considerably with their products being discovered through content advertised by influencers.
Ever since ASCI launched its influencer guidelines in May 2021, it has processed 2,767 cases against brands and influencers for not declaring material connections. Platforms where the violations occurred included Instagram at 58%, YouTube at 33%, Twitter at 7%, and Facebook at 2%.
Talking about the findings of the report, Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, said: “While ASCI released its guidelines in May 2021, the Central Consumer Protection Authorities also now requires disclosure of material connection between brands and influencers. Hence, non-disclosures are potential violations of the law. An important aspect of the dipstick is the revelation that non-transparency was among the prime reasons why PRESS RELEASE influencers lost the trust of their followers. On the other hand, transparency in their communication significantly built trust. We will be having several important conversations on this and other interesting aspects of brand-influencer partnerships at the #GetItRight Brand Influencer Summit 2023 with brand leaders and top influencers. The summit will help both brands and influencers understand how to build robust and sustainable relationships in the social media space.”
The survey was conducted across multiple locations including metros, Tier I and Tier II cities.
BharatMatrimony creates Valentine’s campaign with AI entity Aaditya Iyer
While his words & thoughts were generated by ChatGPT, his face, image & his world was created using Midjourney
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:35 PM | 2 min read
Matchmaking service company BharatMatrimony has launched a marketing campaign, “My Perfect Valentine,” featuring an AI-generated entity named Aaditya Iyer (AI).
#theAIvalentine generated through Artificial Intelligence was named Aaditya Iyer (AI). While his words & thoughts were generated by ChatGPT, his face, image & his world was created using Midjourney. To kick off the campaign, Aaditya Iyer was launched on Instagram, where he started posting pictures and sharing his thoughts, quickly gaining more than 10K followers in a span of three days.
He started celebrating rose day, propose day, kiss day and declared his intention to find a valentine, generating buzz and excitement among his followers. However, on Valentine’s Day, it was revealed that Aaditya Iyer, the perfect valentine, was not real, but a campaign setup to showcase the importance of connecting with real people looking for real love.
Commenting on the innovative campaign, Arjun Bhatia, CMO, Matrimony.com, said, “In a world where perfection is pursued relentlessly, we cracked the idea of using AI along with our agency partner Wondrlab to emphasize that perfection is not real. Each of us is beautifully flawed. It takes two endearingly imperfect people who are perfect for each other to form a happy marriage. And for those seeking their perfect match, come to BharatMatrimony where you will find real people searching for real love.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, Wondrlab India, said, “In a world afraid of AI taking over our lives, we decided to use AI to demonstrate that there is no substitute for real, in love as well as in We creativity and marketing. The campaign hit a nerve with not just people looking for perfection in their potential partners, but also creative and marketing professionals wondering about their place in the world with the advent of advanced AI tools. At Wondrlab and BharatMatrimony, we always use technology and culture, to drive home a point that is both insightful and real. Which is why Aaditya may not be real, but the love and traction he’s getting for BharatMatrimony is very much real”.
The ‘My Perfect Valentine’ campaign gained widespread attention on social media was praised for its creative use of technology. By highlighting the importance of connecting with real people, BharatMatrimony reinforces its commitment to helping individuals find their perfect match.
Torrent pharma launches campaign for its calcium supplement
The #BeShelcalStrong campaign addresses dietary calcium deficiency and the resultant health disorders widely prevalent today
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 3:09 PM | 3 min read
Pharma brand Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, recently unveiled its first-ever 12-week-long campaign across TV and digital. With this new campaign #BeShelcalStrong, the company the announced the entry of its brand Shelcal 500, an over-the-counter (OTC) calcium supplement brand.
“The ever-rising consumer empowerment, demand for relatable storytelling and expectation of engagement has necessitated creating multi-channel marketing campaigns. Nowadays, consumer healthcare marketers understand that engaging consumers in out-of-the-box marketing practices is increasingly helpful in getting their point across. These subsequently encourage conversations around health issues and offer solutions to help individuals fix them,” the company said.
As a part of the #BeShelcalStrong campaign, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has added a highly interactive calcium calculator on the website, www.shelcal.com, which will calculate the approximate daily dietary calcium intake of the user, meeting 100% RDA of calcium. Based on the analysis, consumers can make an informed decision about their calcium intake. In addition to this, consumers can connect via the toll-free number 18002020240 to seek assistance and resolve calcium-related queries.
Additionally, the TVC created under the campaign aims to address the aforementioned lack of dietary calcium amongst people by educating them to pay heed to their exhaustion and listen to their aching bones, especially after they turn 40. By depicting everyday instances, the film further highlights the need to supplement one’s diet with Shelcal 500 daily.
Aman Mehta, Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “With Shelcal's entry into OTC, the brand is poised to become the largest calcium supplement brand in India. Via this campaign launch, we wish to encourage consumers to take calcium supplements regularly to make up for their dietary deficiencies. #BeShelcalStrong is a strong value proposition that intends to not only build on Shelcal’s brand awareness, but also educate people about calcium’s importance to their diet, which in turn can positively affect their quality of life.”
Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : “According to data, 40.6% of Indians are calcium-deficient, while 79% of Indians are Vitamin D-deficient*. Moreover, while RDA recommends 1000 mg/day of calcium, 1 out of every 2 Indians consume less than 50% of the recommended range*. However, the awareness amongst the consumers in this regard is low, or despite awareness, it is not acted upon. This is why it is important to not just spread awareness about the prevalence of calcium deficiency but also to get people to act upon filling their deficiencies. Thus, by taking Shelcal 500 to OTC while presenting a relevant, relatable and engaging campaign that is driving awareness about how critical it is to complete one’s calcium requirements, Torrent Pharmaceuticals is actively endeavouring to bridge the gap between consumers and a healthy, active lifestyle.”
