IPL, CoWin, ICC T20 WC were top trending topics on Google in 2021

Apart from IPL and ICC T20 World Cup, the other trending topics were Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics

Indian Premier League (IPL), CoWin, and ICC T20 World Cup were the most searched topics on Google in 2021, according to the search engine giants Year in Search 2021 report.

The Indian Premier League and ICC T20 World Cup featured high up on the overall list of queries followed by the Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics.

The commencement of the world’s largest vaccination drive in the world saw searches for CoWin and Covid Vaccine to trend massively as people sought information around the vaccinations options and their availability.

The lone gaming entry in the overall list is a telling indication of the massive popularity of the battle royale game Free Fire.

Neeraj Chopra arched to the apex of the personality list with his history-making performance at the Tokyo Olympics – Independent India’s first-ever medal in athletics.

He was followed by spiking interest in Aryan Khan in the latter part of this year. Tesla founder Elon Musk along with Shehnaaz Gill and Raj Kundra completed the list of top 5 personalities.

‘Near me’ searches included topics like Covid Vaccine, Covid tests, Covid hospital, as well as oxygen cylinders and CT scans as people fought the tide of the pandemic over the course of the year. Other queries in this category included food deliveries, tiffin services, and takeout restaurants.

2021 saw strong interest in regional cinema, paving the way for Jai Bhim, a Tamil blockbuster, securing the top spot on the Movies list, followed by Bollywood blockbuster Shershaah. Radhe, and Bell Bottom were the other Hindi movies that surged on the trending charts. Highly anticipated Hollywood movies like Godzilla vs Kong and Eternals rounded up the list of the top trending movies of this year.

Queries in the Recipes category saw Enoki Mushrooms topping the trend. It was an intriguing spectrum of culinary-spanning interests, from the racy Porn Star Martini to an all-time favorite, Lasagna. There was a hankering for something sweet with searches for Modak and Cookies, along with homely staples like ‘Methi Matar Malai’ and ‘Palak’. And let’s not forget Kada, the hot favorite immunity-boosting home remedy.

While News around Covid-19 continued to take the spotlight, there continued to be interest around key global events and topics such as the Tokyo Olympics, Black Fungus, Afghanistan, and the West Bengal elections.

People actively searched for important and relevant information with queries like how to register for the Covid vaccine, how to download vaccine certification, and how to increase oxygen level being the top three three ‘How to’ searches this year. In ‘What is’ searches, people sought to learn more with queries ranging from what is Black Fungus, what is Taliban, what is remdesivir, and even the evidently academic what is the factorial of hundred?

