Interactive Avenues wins digital media mandate of A23 Games

Interactive Avenues – a Reprise network company, and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the digital media duties for A23 Games, India's leading multi-gaming platform with 16+ years of experience in the online skill-based gaming industry. With a focus to widen A23's reach across the length and breadth of the country and establish online gaming as a source of entertainment, Interactive Avenues’ mandate for A23 Games spans the entire digital media spectrum including online brand building, social media management, content development and digital activations. The account will be led out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.

Aparna Tadikonda EVP (South), Interactive Avenues, said, “We are delighted to add another marquee brand and an industry leader like A23 Games to our clientele. The online gaming sector is booming, and A23 Games has played a pioneering role, since its inception over 16 years ago, in catapulting India to #2 position in the world. Their ‘Responsible Gaming’ campaign with superstar Shahrukh Khan has already raised the content bar, and we are truly excited to leverage our media expertise and creative prowess to not only elevate A23 Games’ digital game but also to help realize their vision of making India an online gaming powerhouse.”

Interactive Avenues is India’s leading full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. They offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge services including Media, Programmatic, Data & Analytics, E-Commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative and Web Development under one roof with fluid, multidisciplinary teams.

