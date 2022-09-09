Interactive Avenues & Matterkind launch ‘Connected TV Advertising Playbook’

The playbook aims to empower marketers with a comprehensive understanding of the CTV landscape and more

Interactive Avenues and Matterkind have launched ‘Decoding the Connected TV Ecosystem in India’ – a distinctive Connected TV (CTV) playbook for brands and agencies. The playbook aims to empower marketers with a comprehensive understanding of the CTV landscape, profile, and consumption behaviours of audiences and an easy-to-use digest on CTV advertising.

As part of its vision to look at crucial aspects of the ecosystem, the playbook features interesting findings based on an India CTV consumer study of over 2100 respondents across age groups, profiles, and locations. The study provides interesting insights into current patterns and future trends:

37% of urban consumer households do not have a linear TV connection Co-viewing is emerging as a phenomenon in India with 71% of households having a common area television set-up CTV audiences are more likely to spend on discretionary products/services than other internet users CTV audiences like engaging with relevant ads: 40% CTV audience remember the ads seen during streaming

The Playbook can be downloaded from this link.

Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues - a Reprise Network Company, contextualized the CTV opportunity, “Streaming viewership in the U.S. surpassed that of Cable TV for the first time in July 2022. If this cord-cutting trend is any indication, then brands and advertisers in India are poised for exciting times in terms of exploring new advertising avenues. Given that these sought-after audiences cannot be reached through traditional Linear TV, CTV becomes an indispensable platform in the media mix to achieve maximum bang for the marketing buck. I also believe that CTV has the potential to truly democratize TV advertising by allowing even low-budget advertisers to connect with audiences on TV.”

The last two years have changed the way people watch TV. With the wide selection of, and fast-growing preference for, streaming content, CTV has emerged as a crucial media touchpoint for marketers and agency professionals. For the first time ever, brands have the ability to leverage the immersive, large-screen, multi-user experience of living room television with the high measurability of digital media. This playbook is an attempt to decode this exciting new opportunity for marketers and to provide recommendations on how they can harness the full power of Connected TV.

Commenting on the Playbook launch, Paras Mehta, Business Head, Matterkind India said, “The CTV adoption rate in the country is precisely where the scope of opportunities lies for marketers. This playbook is a guide to what the audience is consuming and their outlook on content preference and consumption. The insights are fascinating for the Indian market because the consumption trends are proof that the preference for the platform will be intensifying in the future.”

By 2025, CTV is expected to reach 40 MM Indian households. In this rapidly changing landscape, publishers, marketers, and media professionals are working to leverage new-age tech, to further measure and improve the effectiveness of CTV advertising. This should help in establishing CTV as an integral part of media plans in the future.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)