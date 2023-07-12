'OTT a great platform for advertisers who want to tap into target audience'
Interactive Avenues Co-founder and CEO Amardeep Singh shares strategies to connect with digital-first audiences, the rise of OTT and more
Interactive Avenues has grown to be one of the largest full-service digital agencies in the country today. With a team of over 800 experts, the agency provides end-to-end digital solutions for advertisers, from Campaign Creatives to Data Management Services.
In a chat with exchange4media, Co-founder and CEO Amardeep Singh talks to us about strategies to connect with digital-first audiences, the rise of OTT as a medium to connect with people, and his mission and vision for the company.
Interactive Avenues is a powerhouse for brands seeking end-to-end digital solutions. What’s the agency’s mission and vision?
Interactive Avenues was founded with the mission to build a full-service digital agency that could cater to all digital requirements for clients. The agency provides end-to-end digital solutions for advertisers, from Creative which includes Campaign Creatives, Web / App Development, Long Form and Short Form Content, Social Media Management, Advanced Analytics, Social Listening and Online Reputation Management, SEO, Influencer Marketing, eCommerce Solutions, Media Planning, Media Execution and Management including Paid Search, Paid Social, Programmatic and Data Management Services. In the digital domain, there is a lot of interdependencies between services and everything is measurable, hence a silo-ed approach is not in the best interest of the advertisers. Interactive Avenues approach is to break down these silos and provide the best integrated solution to its clients.
Traditionally, clients had to rely on different agencies to meet their digital needs, with one agency for creative, another in media planning and buying and so on, Interactive Avenues aimed to bridge this gap by offering a one-stop-shop for all digital marketing needs. The agency's vision is to be a powerhouse for brands seeking comprehensive digital solutions, leveraging the latest technology and strategies to drive measurable results for its clients. Interactive Avenues prides itself on its team of 800 + experts who bring in-depth knowledge and experience across all digital marketing domains. The agency's focus on innovation, creativity, and technology helps its clients stay ahead of the curve and achieve their business objectives. Overall, the aim of Interactive Avenues is to be a trusted partner for its clients by providing them with customized digital solutions that deliver measurable results.
What is driving the Indian audience to consume digital content?
The Indian audience has rapidly embraced digital content, and several factors are driving this trend. Firstly, the convenience of accessing content anytime and anywhere is a key factor. With the proliferation of smartphones and affordable data plans, viewers can watch their favourite shows on the go, during commutes or breaks, and do not have to be bound to a fixed schedule.
Secondly, the wide variety of content options, including regional content, has been a significant driver for the Indian audience. The penetration of OTT platforms in regional markets has allowed for the creation and distribution of content in local languages, catering to the diverse needs of viewers. This has enabled the audience to connect more deeply with the content and has led to a surge in the consumption of regional content.
Moreover, the affordability of digital platforms, coupled with the ability to personalize viewing experience, has made it a preferred choice for many Indians. The competitive pricing of OTT subscriptions and the option to choose what to watch, when to watch, and how to watch, have given viewers greater control over their entertainment choices. Reducing data costs has enabled advertisers to reach a wider audience. This is because users are more likely to engage with digital content when it is easily accessible and affordable, which in turn increases the brand's share of voice (SoV). All these factors have led to the rapid growth of digital content consumption in India
Digital has officially become the lead advertising medium in 2022. What should be a brands’ strategy to connect with the digital-first audiences?
In today's digital-first world, brands need to adopt new strategies to connect with their audiences. As digital has officially become the lead advertising medium, brands need to focus on creating personalized and hyper-targeted ads that can effectively reach their target audience on digital platforms. Another key aspect of connecting with digital-first audiences is through content that resonates with them. This means using a mix of engaging formats such as video, social media, and mobile ads to capture their attention and keep them engaged. I see OTT as a great platform in enabling advertisers to tap into their target audience with varied content and ad formats to take care of the advertiser’s media objectives across the marketing funnel. I see OTT as a great platform that enables advertisers to reach their target audience through a variety of content and ad formats, catering to the advertiser's media objectives across the marketing funnel.
With OTT platforms, brands have the flexibility to create ads that are relevant to specific demographics and interests, and deliver them at the right time and place. OTT advertising has become a significant portion of overall digital ads, and CTV advertising is further contributing to its growth.
In addition, OTT platforms offer a unique opportunity for brands to create meaningful connections with their audiences. By associating with impact properties on these platforms, brands can showcase their values and beliefs, and start mindful conversations with their target audience. Moreover, there is a growing demand for regional content on OTT platforms, which enables brands of all sizes to connect with audiences in regional markets.
How is digital content enabling brands to build deeper connections with audiences? What role does OTT play in this?
Brands need to leverage digital content on OTT platforms to connect with audiences on an emotional level and build meaningful relationships. By thinking beyond traditional advertising and creating impactful associations with marquee shows, brands can forge deeper connections with their audiences and achieve long-term success.
Today, content is king and brands have a plethora of options when it comes to creating meaningful associations with content on OTT platforms. Branded content, in-show branding, and callouts are effective ways of creating engagement and building trust with the audience.
Viewers connect with content emotionally and form a deep relationship with the show's characters. They often notice the characters' personalities and create an image of them based on their understanding of their traits. This creates an opportunity for brands to personalize their messaging and leverage the relationship between the viewer and the characters to connect with their audience on a deeper level.
OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar have become a go-to platform for viewing content. The convenience of watching shows anytime and anywhere, including vernacular shows that are region-specific, has deepened their penetration into regional markets. Brands can leverage this platform to build meaningful connections by associating their products with popular shows and characters
How does associating with impact properties on OTT as a medium help brands reach its marketing goals?
As mentioned earlier, today OTT platforms offer a range of impact properties for brands to create deep associations with their target audience. These impact properties allow brands to go beyond vanilla ads and create meaningful connections with their audience.
Interactive Avenues has been working closely with the Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks team to enable some of our key clients to create meaningful associations with marquee impact shows on Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, Amazon Alexa's integration on Koffee With Karan season 7 where Karan Johar called out the product to demonstrate its ability to connect smart homes and created top-of-mind awareness for the product.
Similarly, ITC Foods' Bingo! Mad Angles association with Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar created relatability amongst the audience for the brand by fitting the co-branded vignette to a Bingo! Mad Angle flavour that matched the show's characters' personalities.
Another advantage of OTT platforms is their ability to offer regional content in multiple languages. Brands can leverage this to build brand awareness through region-specific targeting. By identifying the most-viewed shows in regional languages, brands can create vernacular creatives to target audiences in those regions. Disney+ Hotstar's content offering of over 10+ languages allows for a wide range of regional content that can be leveraged by brands to create deeper connections with their audience. Overall, the use of impact properties and regional content on OTT platforms can help brands create effective campaigns and reach their target audience with greater precision.
You mentioned leveraging regional content on Disney+ Hotstar. Can you throw some light on the regional campaigns you executed on the platform?
The use of impact properties in advertising has been successful in recent campaigns we executed with Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, Spotify has leveraged regional properties such as Bigg Boss Tamil and Telugu, and Parampara to reach audiences in the South regions of India. This has enabled the brand to connect with viewers emotionally, resulting in a deeper relationship between the brand and the target audience. Spotify also employs interest-based targeting through English content, where ads are in English, and first-party targeting to encourage non-subscribers to subscribe or encourage subscribers who haven't renewed their subscriptions.
Similarly, ITC Foods' campaign on Malayalam film ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ utilized co-branded vignettes to create relatability among the audience for the brand. Meanwhile, Tourism Australia's campaign on Connected TV (CTV) was successful in reaching affluent audiences. Additionally, with content in multiple languages offered by Disney+ Hotstar, it can be leveraged to build brand awareness through region-specific targeting. The platform identifies the most-viewed shows in regional languages and enables advertisers to leverage those shows to target audiences with vernacular creatives. Overall, the use of impact properties, interest-based targeting, first-party targeting, personalizing creatives based on languages, and leveraging regional content have proven to be successful strategies for brands to reach their target audience on Disney+ Hotstar's platform. Along with these marquee shows in their entertainment portfolio, we have also leveraged live sports marketing, especially for emerging sports such as Formula E and the recently concluded Women’s T20 WC on Disney+ Hotstar for our clients.
You mentioned brand associations with Formula E and the Women’s T20 WC. What makes emerging sports an attractive proposition for brands?
Emerging sports offer a unique opportunity for brands to tap into new and potentially untapped audiences. Unlike traditional sports, emerging sports often have a smaller but dedicated fan base, which allows brands to target a specific audience that is highly engaged and passionate about the sport. This can be especially attractive for brands that are looking to reach a younger or more diverse audience.
Emerging sports such as Formula E and T20 Women's World Cup have a rapidly growing global viewership. For instance, Accenture's association with T20 Women's World Cup showcased their commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment, which resonated well with the audience. Similarly, Mahindra Racing's association with Formula E not only helped them promote their brand but also gave a powerful and meaningful message to help alter perceptions and speed up the switch to electric mobility. Overall, the association with emerging sports allows brands to create a unique identity, showcase their values, and reach a wider audience, making it an attractive proposition for them.
What according to you, will be the biggest trends in the world of digital advertising this year?
One of the biggest trends in digital advertising this year is the rise of Connected TV (CTV). Advertisers are shifting focus to CTV to reach a wider audience, including cord-cutters and cord-shavers. These viewers have abandoned traditional viewing channels and now consume on-demand content through streaming services and OTT platforms. The number of active devices for CTV is currently around 25 million*, but it is projected to grow to 40 million* by 2025. This growth indicates the increasing popularity and adoption of streaming devices and smart TVs, further emphasizing the importance of targeting the CTV audience. With the increasing popularity of CTV, advertisers have quickly shifted their ad spend towards it. The overall CTV audience, encompassing cord-cutters and traditional TV viewers, indicates significant growth, highlighting the importance of targeting them. Advertisers and marketers should rely on CTV to tap into this sizable audience, assess campaign reach through CTV measurement, and ensure that CTV is part of their informed advertising strategies.
Another trend is the growing importance of first-party data. With the increasing focus on data privacy and the phasing out of third-party cookies, advertisers are looking towards building their first-party data. This provides advertisers more control over their data, allowing them to use it to create more personalized and targeted campaigns.
I'd also like to highlight the use of impact properties, and brands associating with popular shows or series to create deeper connections with the target audience. For example, a brand can sponsor a popular show and create co-branded vignettes that fit the show's character or theme. This approach can help brands create relatability among the audience and build stronger brand affinity. The use of a show's character to promote a brand involves leveraging a character's personality traits, behaviors, or attitudes to create a relatable and memorable campaign. For instance, a brand can create a character that embodies the brand's values and use that character in its advertising campaign. This approach can help brands create a unique and memorable campaign that stands out from the crowd and resonates with the target audience.
*Source - India CTV report by MediaSmart.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
You May Also Like
Joyville's JoyHo campaign creates sensational buzz, hooks the audience on social media
The campaign was kicked off with a video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 22, 2023 2:40 PM | 4 min read
Joyville Shapoorji Housings's innovative social media campaign for JoyHo, India's largest home-buying festival, surpasses expectations, engages potential homebuyers, and amplifies the brand's social media presence.
Joyville Shapoorji Housing, a renowned real estate developer, has taken the digital world by storm with its electrifying social media campaign for JoyHo, India's biggest home-buying festival. The objective was to create an unprecedented buzz on social platforms, ignite conversations, and surpass the previous season's success. Under the tagline "larger-than-life," Joyville orchestrated a meticulously crafted social media strategy that perfectly matched the grandeur of the festival.
Recognizing the emotional significance and anticipation associated with home ownership, Joyville cleverly weaved a simple yet powerful message into its social media posts: "Ab wait nahi joy hoga" (No more waiting, only joy). This strategic cue aimed to inspire potential homebuyers to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes during the festival. The campaign was kicked off with an intriguing video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly, which generated immense curiosity and anticipation among his followers.
In the video, Ganguly hinted at sharing significant news but paused mid-sentence, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the revelation. Within seconds, the video resumed, and Ganguly proclaimed, "Kuchh cheezon ka wait achha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedne ka wait kyun? India's biggest home-buying festival is Live toh ab wait nahi joy hoga" (Waiting doesn't feel good for certain things, so why wait to buy a home? India’s biggest home-buying festival is live, so no more waiting, get ready for celebrating). This masterstroke generated an immediate impact, setting social media ablaze with discussions and conversations across various platforms.
View this post on Instagram
Sriram Mahadevan, Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable campaign, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received for our JoyHo social media campaign. It has truly ignited the spirit of homebuying in India, encouraging people to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and assisting individuals in creating a lifetime of joy. Join us as we continue to celebrate the joy of finding your dream home.”
Joyville's social media team played on the "wait" factor, delivering captivating content that resonated with the audience. They presented relatable scenarios such as "Khana deliver hone ka wait acha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedna ka wait kyun?" (Waiting for food delivery doesn't feel good, so why wait to buy a home?). Additionally, the team employed social-friendly abbreviations like "BRB" (be right back) and "TTYL" (talk to you later) in witty posts, striking a chord with the audience and leaving them yearning for more.
The campaign's impact extended beyond Joyville's immediate sphere as influencers joined forces to spread the word about the #JoyHo campaign like wildfire, amplifying its reach and resonance.
View this post on Instagram
Harnessing the power of creativity, Joyville incorporated Apple Memojis to create delightful snackable videos featuring Mr. and Mrs. Joy, the brand's social media ambassadors. Through short comic sketches, these videos brought relatable insights about homebuying to life, eliciting laughter and encouraging potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy their dream homes. Joyville's approach was not limited to external viewers; it also engaged its internal employees through "Throwback to JoyHo" films, evoking nostalgia and building excitement for the current festival. Virtual workshops were organized for channel partners, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to ensure a unified celebration of joy.
View this post on Instagram
P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “We believe in the power of creativity and innovation to connect with our audience at Joyville. The JoyHo social media campaign exemplifies our commitment to captivating narratives and engaging content. It's been an incredible journey, fueling conversations, driving digital traffic, and growing our fan base. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and look forward to influencing even more people to experience the joy of homeownership.”
The campaign's success was evident on Twitter, where the hashtag #JoyHo trended at the number one spot on India's top Twitter search trends. This accomplishment further fueled nationwide conversations and ignited a passion for the festival among users.
Joyville's JoyHo social media campaign has achieved remarkable results, reaching over 7.9 million people, and generating traffic of 14 million. These staggering numbers stand as a testament to the unwavering creativity and dedication of Joyville's marketing team.
Crafting a comprehensive strategy that left no stone unturned, Joyville's social media campaign captivated audiences, drove unprecedented traffic, and expanded the brand's customer base to new heights. As the JoyHo festival continues to unfold, Joyville Shapoorji Housing invites everyone to abandon the wait and embrace the joy of finding their dream home.
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 attains digital reach of over 1 billion
The second edition made waves on the digital front, establishing a fresh benchmark for style-based awards in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 8, 2023 10:55 AM | 2 min read
Pinkvilla, the leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. This prestigious event brought together the biggest names from Bollywood, South Cinema, Sports, Business, and various other fields to honor their exceptional style quotient.
The star-studded affair took place on 7th April 2023 in Mumbai and proved to be an unforgettable night of style, recognition, and celebration.
The awards were graced by the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rohit Shetty, Govinda, Sania Mirza, Disha Patani, Sivakarthikeyan, Mouni Roy, Adivi Sesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Sharad Kelkar, Maniesh Paul, Shehnaaz Gill, Anupam Mittal, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sophie Choudry and many more.
The three-month-long campaign, which culminated in May end with a post-event leg, witnessed an overwhelming response from millions of fans, celebrities, and style enthusiasts alike. The results of this remarkable edition speak volumes about the impact and influence of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on the media and entertainment industry.
Pinkvilla's dedication to quality content and a captivating campaign achieved an astounding organic reach of 1.3 billion, captivating a global audience. The awards campaign generated tremendous enthusiasm among viewers, resulting in 8 million organic interactions on social media platforms.
These impressive numbers demonstrate the profound impact of the awards on the social media landscape.
Speaking about the resounding success of the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Nandini Shenoy, CEO & Founder of Pinkvilla said, "We are immensely proud of the resounding success achieved by the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. Looking ahead, our vision for the future of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the world of fashion and style. Our goal is to create a global platform that celebrates creativity, individuality, and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of fashion.”
Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO at Pinkvilla added, “Pinkvilla continues to redefine lifestyle and entertainment genres, creating unique experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. We thank our partners, sponsors, and the entire Pinkvilla team for their unwavering support. With their collaboration and our passionate audience, upcoming editions will be even more spectacular and influential.”
The event received valuable support from renowned brands such as AJIO, ReelStar, LG Refrigerators, Kalyan Jewellers, Asmita Patel Global School Of Trading, Jovees Herbal, Eva, Butt-Chique, CavinKare Indica Easy, The Gift Studio, 98.3 Mirchi, Wizcraft, and Bright Outdoor.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jos Alukkas shines bright with Vserv AudiencePro, achieves remarkable OTT campaign results
Jos Alukkas' OTT campaign, powered by Vserv AudiencePro, achieves exceptional engagement with a 95% Video Completion Rate & 1% CTR surpassing industry benchmarks
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 6, 2023 10:19 AM | 3 min read
During the festive season, as brands strive to captivate consumers, Akshaya Tritiya becomes a pivotal moment for jewellery brands seeking maximum engagement. Among them, Jos Alukkas, renowned for its unwavering trust and elegant craftsmanship, sought to promote its latest Subha Manglayam video commercial across multiple platforms.
The challenge on hand was to identify the most relevant audience segments across channels to promote the brand’s latest TVC. Jos Alukkas, in collaboration with DentsuX, joined hands with Vserv AudiencePro to tackle the challenge. Vserv AudiencePro is a customer intelligence and activation platform that brands use to make their marketing spends efficient across multiple channels.
Vserv AudiencePro identified the most relevant audiences for Jos Alukkas and activated the audiences on OTT platforms like Hotstar and Zee5. Leveraging the power of quality 2P segments from Vserv AudiencePro platform allowed the brand to find its niche audiences across the open internet.
By reaching the audience segments like frequent jewellery shoppers, high digital spend index users, clothing and accessories’ spenders, matrimonial service transactors, investment planning transactors and many others, Jos Alukkas successfully identified the ideal audience to ensure the TVC resonated with the right viewers.
The campaign's performance on OTT platforms was nothing short of exceptional. Hotstar, one of the leading OTT platforms, delivered an impressive 95% Video Completion Rate (VTR) for the 40-second non-skippable video cut of the TVC. This outstanding engagement rate highlighted the successful targeting strategy employed by Vserv AudiencePro, ensuring the TVC reached the intended audience effectively. Additionally, Zee5 delivered an impressive 1% Click-Through Rate (CTR), surpassing the industry benchmarks. Jos Alukkas and DentsuX trusted Vserv AudiencePro on making in-target reach on OTT campaigns and the success speaks for itself.
Sushil Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Jos Alukkas, expressed satisfaction with the campaign's outcomes and stated, "We are thrilled with the remarkable results of our collaboration with Vserv AudiencePro. Their expertise in customer intelligence and activation, combined with our captivating video creative, ensured that our TVC reached the right audience on OTT platforms. The high engagement rates on Hotstar and Zee5 are a testament to the success of our partnership."
Zeba Lakhani, Agency Spokesperson, DentsuX said, "Working closely with Jos Alukkas and Vserv AudiencePro has been a rewarding experience. The strategic targeting and churning of beautiful video creatives have played a crucial role in achieving exceptional engagement rates on OTT platforms. It's remarkable to witness how the campaign surpassed industry benchmarks, driving impactful results for Jos Alukkas."
Jefi Praveen, General Manager & Business Director at Vserv, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Jos Alukkas, stating, "We are thrilled to have collaborated with Jos Alukkas for this extraordinary OTT campaign. With a deep understanding of the southern regions, we recognize that while television remains a primary platform for larger brands due to its extensive mass reach, it is essential to consider the evolving preferences of audiences who are increasingly turning to OTT platforms. These platforms have become synonymous with television, given their substantial and growing viewership. When brands join us in leveraging our customer intelligence and activation platform for their OTT campaigns, we ensure optimal effectiveness within the campaign results. Our outstanding engagement on Hotstar and Zee5 for Jos Alukkas is a testament to the success of our precise targeting and data-driven approach, surpassing industry benchmarks."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee Marathi’s sensational comeback: 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' returns
The show is all set to mark its return with a game-changing element 'a special chair'
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 5, 2023 2:22 PM | 4 min read
Zee Marathi announces the comeback of one of its most popular chat show “Khupte Tithe Gupte” after a hiatus of 10 years. The much-loved show is all set to mark its return with a game-changing element: “a special chair”. Avdhoot Gupte will be seen hosting the show and astounding the guests seated in this chair by posing probing questions that are designed to unsettle them.
With a stellar lineup of celebrities, the show will feature prominent politician Raj Thackeray and versatile actor Shreyas Talpade as its inaugural guests. The show's tagline, ‘Ata Khupnaar Nahi Tochnar’ (It will not only prick but also poke you), promises an engaging experience for both guests and viewers alike.
Speaking about the comeback of the show Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer-Ad Sales, ZEEL, said “Khupte Tithe Gupte is an iconic talk show in the Marathi entertainment industry. As such, I am delighted at its return on Zee Marathi on popular demand from both viewers as well as advertisers. With a superlative line-up of celebrity guests in this season, I am confident that it will continue to earn the love of audiences and maintain its legacy as the foremost chat show in the industry. I am also extremely pleased to once again welcome Cotton King as the Presenting sponsor for Khupte Tithe Gupte, which has been associated with the show since its very 1st season.”
Talking about the show Amit Shah, Chief Cluster Officer – North, West and Premium Channels, ZEEL, said “Zee Marathi has a long-standing legacy in Maharashtra, creating IPs that resonate deeply with our viewers. We take pride in being a brand that consistently delivers impactful content offerings. We are glad to bring one of our most-watched shows “Khupte Tithe Gupte,” after a decade. The talk show stirred conversations and high engagement for the channel 10 years ago and we are overwhelmed by the immediate response being received on its return. This season has been crafted with utmost dedication, pouring our heart and soul into every aspect, be it the impressive guestlist or innovative elements like introducing the “Chair.” With this show, we aim to continue creating memorable moments for our viewers and reinforce Zee Marathi’s position as the ultimate destination for exceptional content.”
Zee Marathi has consistently delivered a well-balanced content mix earning the appreciation of sponsors. The return of this show has been met with overwhelming support from brands that stands as a testament to the program and channel's equity. With the launch of Season 3, brands have once again demonstrated their enthusiasm towards the show.
Kaushik Marathe, Director, Cotton King says, “Cotton King has been associated with Zee Marathi for the last 15 years. In fact, we started our TV campaigns with Zee Marathi. Khupte Tithe Gupte was and remains the most awaited show on Marathi TV because of its format and its host Avdhoot Gupte. The flamboyance and bindaas attitude that Avdhoot Gupte brings to the table adds a spark to the show! Cotton King was associated with the 1st season of Khupte Tithe Gupte which led to the brand growing leaps and bounds through the exposure received on this show. We hope that Khupte Tithe Gupte witnesses’ success as it is coming back after a very long time.
Dr. Gauri Kanitkar, Managing Director, Anuroop Wiwaha Sanstha, says, Anuroop and Zee Marathi have a longstanding connection that spans over a decade. Throughout this time, both brands have progressed in unison and have held a significant influence over the Marathi community. Programs such as 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' hold a special place in our hearts. The show not only provides delightful entertainment but also delves into the personal development, ideology, and transformation of the guest participant. Being associated with a show that offers meaningful content to the audience brings us great joy, and we extend our best wishes to Zee Marathi for its continued success!
As the countdown begins, "Khupte Tithe Gupte," is all set to surprise the audience with their new style every Sunday at 9 PM on Zee Marathi
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Gold Thrills makes a smashing debut in the big league of the top 3 movie channels
The channel offers viewers a large library of English movies dubbed in Hindi, spanning various genres such as action, adventure-fantasy, animation, horror, sci-fi, and superhero movies
By NATIVE CONTENT | May 30, 2023 1:34 PM | 3 min read
Merely weeks after its launch, Star Gold Thrills - India's first ever 24x7 Hindi movie channel for dubbed International blockbusters has taken the nation by storm. It has quickly become a favorite among movie enthusiasts across the country and entered the coveted league of Top-3 TV channels in the movies genre*.
With its unique format & offering, Star Gold Thrills has solved the language barrier that kept a significant portion of the audiences away from consuming the biggest Hollywood Movies.
A recent survey revealed that a majority of TV movie audiences prefer watching Hollywood movies in Hindi, find it easier to understand, more entertaining and consider it as a fun family-bonding experience (Source – NEPA).
With the launch of Star Gold Thrills, viewers now have access to the largest library of English movies dubbed in Hindi, spanning various genres such as action, adventure-fantasy, animation, horror, sci-fi, and the biggest superhero movies of all time, including Marvel Studios’ franchises like Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Deadpool, Ant-Man along with DC franchises like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman and more. The Channel also boasts the biggest studio blockbusters from Warner Bros. Pictures such as 300: Rise of an Empire, The Matrix Reloaded and Paramount Pictures such as the Mission: Impossible series, GI Joe: Rise of the Cobra, the Indiana Jones series, Terminator: Genisys and many more.
The channel's success is evident from the fact that it has emerged as a leading player in the industry, entering the big league of Top 3 Movie Channels*. It has fortified its position as one of the most popular movie channels in the country with an impressive average weekly viewership of 117 Mn^. The channel's wide reach and popularity are a testament to its engaging content and movie selection.
Further highlighting its appeal among viewers, Star Gold Thrills viewership is composed of 57% male audiences, highest in the movie channel category*.
The channel has experienced an impressive growth of 18% weekly viewership in its fifth week since the debut week**. This growth demonstrates the channel's ability to attract and retain a growing audience base. In a short span of time, Star Gold Thrills has climbed the ranks, leaping from Rank 6 in Week 17 to an outstanding Rank 2 in Week 20 of 2023*. This remarkable rise in the industry is a testament to the channel's captivating content and strong viewership.
Looking ahead, Star Gold Thrills plans to continue appealing to viewers with an exciting slate of blockbuster Movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, Mad Max: Fury Road, Jungle Cruise, Kong: Skull Island, Shazam!, Tom and Jerry (2021) and successful franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers, The Lord of the Rings, Kung Fu Panda, Pirates of the Caribbean, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Ice Age.
The channel is committed to delivering the best of Hollywood and global cinema to its ever-growing audience and aims to further consolidate its position as the go-to destination for movie enthusiasts, providing non-stop entertainment, thrilling adventures and edge-of-the-seat cinematic moments.
Source – BARC, HSM |Universe| Wk’17-20, 2023
* Avg. Weekly AMA (Mn)
^ Avg. weekly Cum Rch (Mn)
** Source – BARC -HSM |Universe| Wk’16 & Wk’20, 2023| Avg. Weekly AMA (Mn)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ampere & RCB spread cheers beyond cricket, celebrating sustainability with children at NGO
The event demonstrates commitment to sustainability and appeals to the values of environmentally conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers
By exchange4media Staff | May 18, 2023 10:16 PM | 1 min read
Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (“GEMPL”), and Royal Challengers Bangalore showcase their unique and purpose-driven cheer squad - the “Ampere Take Charge Squad at an interactive session with parentless children at SOS Children’s Village Bangalore.
The Ampere Take Charge Squad is a one-of-a-kind cheer squad that embodies sustainability through its attire and musical instruments made from upcycled, recycled, and scrap materials. At the event, Ampere and the cheer squad of RCB highlighted the significance of sustainability to the children, helping them understand the pivotal role the children play in healing the planet. They conducted a workshop with the children helping them build musical instruments from scrap.
The event demonstrates commitment to sustainability and appeals to the values of environmentally conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers. The Company is grateful to the organisers at the SOS Children’s Village Bangalore for facilitating the event and for their contributions to the betterment and growth of the children at their facility.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TOI is India’s most trusted English news brand
The TOI Trust Index survey conducted by Nielsen rated TOI at 77.6, Twitter at 60.7 and BBC World News at 56.5
By NATIVE CONTENT | May 18, 2023 10:45 AM | 4 min read
The Times of India (TOI) has once again gained the top spot as the most trusted English news brand in India among major players, as established by a Nielsen survey commissioned by TOI. According to the survey, TOI has topped the list of 52 such media brands for its factual, in-depth news that is without ambiguity. As per the survey TOI’s immense trustworthiness can be gauged from the fact that people consider the brand as their primary source of information.
Respondents rated TOI the highest stating that any news reported on TOI is never withdrawn nor retracted and hence they continue to trust the brand, which has been a pioneer in its category for nearly 185 years now. The respondents further said that the brand doesn’t accept a story on face value but questions the governments/corporates for facts and in-depth reporting, thus making it unbiased and credible.
The trust index also ranked digital news brands and television news brands. Twitter earned a score of 60.7, meanwhile, BBC World News was at 56.5. It was observed that no other brand was able to match the TOI score in the trust index. When the ratings were compared with the other competitors in the print and digital space, there was a major difference with Hindustan Times scoring 53.4, while The Hindu was at 31.4.
TOI tops trust index ratings
The print brands in India were more prominent at the top of the trust scores than other forms of media. When individual trust parameters were taken into consideration in the ranking process, TOI once again led the list and bagged the highest scores for its in-depth, unbiased and quality news content. The rankings showed a much wider gap between the rankings of TOI and other print or digital brands as TOI was way ahead of all in terms of score.
Findings show TOI as most trusted brand
The survey further found that half of the respondents who had read any print or digital media in the month preceding the survey, had read TOI every day while 62% respondents had read it at least once during that month. When compared with the other peers in the market, as many as 31% had read HT every day and 40% had read it at least once. On the other hand, as far as The Hindu is concerned, as many as 23% of respondents read it every day and 33% had read it at least once.
The Nielsen survey also revealed an interesting finding about brand advertisements in print, digital media and on television. The respondents were of the opinion that brands or services that were advertised in print and digital media outlets were considered more trustworthy compared to those advertised on TV and digital media channels. The findings of the survey stated that for the top three most consumed brands in India, higher number of people opted the printed version of the newspaper as they found print trustworthy.
The findings of the recently conducted Nielsen survey reinforce the similar findings of the earlier studies by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University. The earlier studies had also found that TOI was the most trusted media brands in India for two consecutive years.
In light of the survey results, Mr. Kaustuv Chatterjee, Director TOI Brand, Languages and NPI said,
“We are thrilled that TOI has been rated the most trusted news brand in India once again. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing our readers with the most accurate, insightful, and unbiased news coverage. We will continue to deliver impact with the rigor we put into our stories. We thank our readers for their continued trust in us.”
TOI’s intriguing campaign
Touted as the most trusted brand in India, TOI has not only defended truth over the years, but also ensured it triumphs. The brand launched a unique, creative and impactful campaign showcasing the eternal battle of Truth (T) vs False (F) where truth stands firm despite all odds. The TOI campaign shows that while the tricks or ideas used by F may gain traction in the short term, the inherent flaws usually become apparent over time. On the other hand, truth is based on facts and evidence, and continues to emerge the victor with its favourite ally, The Times of India, by its side.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube