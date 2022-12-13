Interactive Avenues appoints Siddharth Barjatya to head Analytics

Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to COO Shantanu Sirohi

Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has appointed Siddharth Barjatya to head its Analytics function. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Barjatya has 12+ years of experience in varied applications of marketing analytics and data science. This is his second stint with Interactive Avenues and he has previously worked for market leaders like IBM, Infosys, Ogilvy, and Wavemaker. Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues.

He will help deliver best-in-class AI/ML-based products and services that help brands take smarter marketing decisions; and will be at the helm of the company’s business intelligence initiatives, working closely with both technology and craft teams.

“Interactive Avenues’ well-defined vision, entrepreneurial culture, and relentless focus on customer success have led me back here after a gap. I’m excited to be part of the company’s sharp growth curve once again and look forward to scaling our Analytics craft in a big way,” said Siddharth Barjatya, Head – Analytics, Interactive Avenues.

Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “In the digital world, marketing analytics play a crucial role in helping brands unearth actionable insights and drive business results. Siddharth has always been a stellar performer and his vast experience will help us empower our clients with intelligent decision-making capabilities.”

Interactive Avenues is India’s leading full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. They offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge services including Media, Programmatic, Data & Analytics, E-Commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative and Web Development under one roof with multidisciplinary teams.

