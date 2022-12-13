Interactive Avenues appoints Siddharth Barjatya to head Analytics
Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to COO Shantanu Sirohi
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has appointed Siddharth Barjatya to head its Analytics function. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Barjatya has 12+ years of experience in varied applications of marketing analytics and data science. This is his second stint with Interactive Avenues and he has previously worked for market leaders like IBM, Infosys, Ogilvy, and Wavemaker. Barjatya will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will report to Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues.
He will help deliver best-in-class AI/ML-based products and services that help brands take smarter marketing decisions; and will be at the helm of the company’s business intelligence initiatives, working closely with both technology and craft teams.
“Interactive Avenues’ well-defined vision, entrepreneurial culture, and relentless focus on customer success have led me back here after a gap. I’m excited to be part of the company’s sharp growth curve once again and look forward to scaling our Analytics craft in a big way,” said Siddharth Barjatya, Head – Analytics, Interactive Avenues.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “In the digital world, marketing analytics play a crucial role in helping brands unearth actionable insights and drive business results. Siddharth has always been a stellar performer and his vast experience will help us empower our clients with intelligent decision-making capabilities.”
Interactive Avenues is India’s leading full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. They offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge services including Media, Programmatic, Data & Analytics, E-Commerce, Paid Search, Social Media, SEO, ORM, Creative and Web Development under one roof with multidisciplinary teams.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aditya Jhamb quits MX Player, joins Viacom 18 Sports
At Viacom 18 Sports, he is the Head of Strategic Partnerships (All MXP Businesses) - Senior Director
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 6:31 PM | 2 min read
Aditya Jhamb has quit MX Player and joined Viacom 18 Sports as Senior Vice President - Partnerships (Strategy, Acquisitions & BD). At MX Player, Jhamb was the Head of Strategic Partnerships (All MXP Businesses) - Senior Director.
Announcing his decision on LinkedIn, Jhamb wrote, “After completing a very meaningful and enriching 1.5 years at MX Player, I have decided that it is time for me to move on. These 1.5 years at MX Player have been full of learning and very enriching. Of all my stints, so far, I can confidently say MX Player has been the best.
I take great pride in the fact that in a span of 1.5 years, I could contribute by building a Partnerships and Distribution team here and take it to the levels where it is contributing significantly to various businesses especially the SVOD business and Distribution on CTVs. MX Player will always be close to my heart.”
“Today, I start my new journey with Viacom 18 Sports, as SVP – Partnerships (Strategy, Acquisitions and BD). Look forward to exciting times,” he added.
Jhamb had joined MX Player in July 2021. Before this, he was with Amazon for more than five years. His responsibilities as the company included spearheading business development efforts in India and South Asia, developing and managing C-suite relationships in the partner organisations, and establishing cross-functional partnerships and leading the team in the roll-out of the partnership offer and GTM/marketing activities.
He has also worked with Aircel and Vodafone.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Barista Coffee Company ropes in Priyankar Singh as GM – Marketing
Singh has over 14 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Strategy and Communication across North and South India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Barista Coffee Company has appointed Priyankar Singh as General Manger – Marketing. Singh holds more than 14 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Strategy and Communication across North and South India.
Over the years he has worked with reputed companies where he looked after overall Marketing & Brand Communication. As General Manager - Marketing he will be responsible for creating high impact marketing campaigns and works towards strengthening brand connect.
Singh says, “I'm excited to work with Barista Coffee Company because I believe it will be an incredible experience for my professional and personal growth. The opportunity will provide me with valuable experience in the Food and Beverage industry, while also exposing me to a new area of business.
Singh started his career with Tag Media Network in Bangalore, later he joined Inox Leisure Limited where he worked for almost a decade. He has experience in Marketing & Brand Strategy, Retail Marketing, Driving Growth, Customer Innovation & Team Management, Alliances and celebrity management along with New Launches.
Rajat Agrawal, CEO Barista, says, “Priyankar will be a great asset to our organisation, his all-round experience working on various domains will help us to create a platform to scale and connect to our consumers better. Further, he would be an integral part in our next phase of growth. I wish him all the best in his journey with us.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Maruti Suzuki Veteran KS Johar named Director (Manufacturing) at Dandera Ventures
The automotive industry veteran will spearhead the setup and mass production practices of the production and manufacturing facilities for Dandera
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Sustainable mobility startup Dandera Ventures today announced the appointment of KS Johar as its Director - Manufacturing. The automotive industry veteran will spearhead the setup and mass production practices of the production and manufacturing facilities for Dandera.
Sarth Jain, Founder of Dandera Ventures said, “Mr. Johar brings to Dandera a wealth of experience and expertise in setting up and scaling large automobile manufacturing capabilities. We are truly excited to welcome him to the Dandera family and look forward to him building a formidable and world-class manufacturing and operations infrastructure for Dandera, as we prepare to bring to market an industry-leading portfolio of commercial EVs.”
Johar brings to Dandera nearly 40 years of experience across automotive manufacturing and other business functions. Previously, he was associated as Senior Operations & Production Leader at Maruti Suzuki India, where he played a pivotal role in helping Maruti Suzuki achieve market dominance in the automobile sector through world-class products at the lowest possible costs. An automotive OEM expert, he was instrumental in setting up state-of-the-art green field plants from scratch at Maruti Suzuki. He also oversaw large operations, launch of various vehicle models and scaled up individual plant output to 300,000 vehicle units per year.
KS Johar, Director - Manufacturing at Dandera Ventures said, “The Dandera team has outstanding R&D capabilities in electric vehicle design and development, and has further impressed me with their clear vision and roadmap for supporting the global logistics industry’s transition to sustainable mobility with a rich portfolio of Electric Vehicles serving different needs. I am excited to join them and look forward to playing a role in realising their vision through creating truly world-class manufacturing and production systems for their current and forthcoming range of EVs.”
Dandera in September announced the launch of its cargo three-wheeler EV, OTUA, with an industry-leading range of 165 kilometres on a single charge. The Gurgaon-based startup has designed and developed OTUA’s underlying battery system and drivetrain technology completely in-house.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
VMLY&R India appoints Saurabh Saksena as CEO
Saksena will be based out of Mumbai and report to Hari Ramanathan, CEO- VMLY&R, South & SE Asia and Japan
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 12:05 PM | 2 min read
VMLY&R has announced the appointment of Saurabh Saksena as Chief Executive Officer of VMLY&R India. He will be based out of Mumbai and report to Hari Ramanathan, CEO- VMLY&R, South and South-East Asia and Japan.
Prior to this role, Saksena was President of Red Fuse Communications, India, the WPP agency that manages Colgate Palmolive.
In this role, he was tasked with offering client businesses the ‘best of WPP’ – which helped him to grow his expertise in social, CRM, full-funnel management and new-age media. Before this time, he was Chief Executive Officer at both JWT and Ogilvy, Malaysia.
In his new role, he will drive the integration of VMLY&R’s capabilities across India – from creative excellence to transformational solutions at the intersection of brand and customer experience (BX & CX), data, platforms and commerce.
Commenting on his appointment, Saurabh Saksena - CEO, VMLY&R India, said: “I’m thrilled to take up this new role and lead the VMLY&R operations in India. The agency houses a great pool of talent across specialisations that don’t usually exist together in a single agency, making it well-positioned to harness creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. VMLY&R has outstanding growth potential in India, and we will continue to build on this foundation.”
Hari Ramanathan, CEO, VMLY&R South, and South-East Asia and Japan said: “India is an anchor market for us in Asia and with a breadth and depth of offerings that are unmatched in the industry, VMLY&R India, under Saurabh’s leadership, is all set to help clients get their ‘unfair’ share of growth in a vibrant market.
"Saurabh represents our continued investment in India, as we believe it’s a market with boundless opportunity and a growth story that is waiting to be unlocked."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sunder Balasubramanian joins Myntra as CMO
He joins from Coupang where he was the Head of International Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 3:45 PM | 1 min read
Sundar Balasubramanian has announced his new role at Myntra as its Chief Marketing Officer. The industry veteran took to LinkedIn to make the announcement: Excited to share that I am starting a new role as CMO at Myntra. Looking forward to diving into the world that integrates tech and fashion, beauty & lifestyle."
In his last role, he was the Head of International Marketing at Coupang where the managed the marketing launch of the brand in Taiwan and Japan. Prior to that, he was at Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Marketing.
With over 18 years of experience, Balasubramanian has worked across industries such as consumer tech, FMCG and advertising. He specialises in driving growth agenda, marketing and brand strategy, P&L delivery, new category development, digital marketing, innovation strategy and team management and leadership.
He has also held leadership positions in Colgate Palmolive and McCann Worldgroup.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IndiaFirst Life appoints Bikash Choudhary as Executive Vice President
Choudhary will be overseeing actuarial, governance, product and strategy functions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 1:34 PM | 1 min read
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd has appointed Bikash Choudhary as Executive Vice President. He will be overseeing Actuarial, Governance, Product, and Strategy functions at IndiaFirst Life.
Announcing the appointment, Vishakha RM, Managing Director & CEO, IndiaFirst Life said, “As IndiaFirst Life shifts gears, Bikash Choudhary, with his extensive experience, will be instrumental in crystallizing the organisation’s overall strategy and value creation objectives. He’ll support the product portfolio while ensuring the company’s risk management and governance framework become more robust. We are confident that Bikash will create immense value for IndiaFirst Life’s stakeholders, which will further accelerate our growth momentum.”
On his appointment, Choudhary said, “I am excited to be associated with one of India’s fastest-growing private life insurance companies, which believes in securing lives and creating value for all its stakeholders. With the need for protection and savings for long-term, insurance provides suitable products to meet the necessary requirements for every household. We will work towards fulfilling the principle of “Customer First” by providing simple, easy-to-understand and affordable need-based solutions to our customers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rahul Pagidipati returns as ZebPay CEO
Avinash Shekhar, the former CEO, is set to launch a Web3 start-up, wherein ZebPay will be an investor
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 12:13 PM | 2 min read
ZebPay has Rahul Pagidipati back in charge as the CEO. He will spearhead ZebPay’s operations and work with the current leadership team to grow current and new lines of business.
Also joining ZebPay’s active leadership will be Dr. Devaiah Pagidipati, current board member and founder of NAADAM (National Association for Advancement of Dalits, Adivasis, and Minorities). A successful serial entrepreneur and investor, Dr. Pagidipati will guide a new ZebPay unit focused on service to governments and NGOs.
The former CEO, Avinash Shekhar, will embark on his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his own venture in the Web3 space.
On his appointment, Pagidipati said, “I’m excited to be back as CEO of ZebPay. I never stopped being involved at the strategic level, but this year my focus has been on growth and investment opportunities. As I step back into daily operations, we will build new products and services focused on the specific needs of our different customer groups, whether they be individuals, institutions, or government.”
“That includes the needs of regulators, because even as we innovate, we remember that ZebPay has a unique legacy of trust. Most Indian crypto investors started at ZebPay. We’ve been keeping customers’ funds safe since 2014 and we’ve worked with law enforcement on numerous cases. We’ll continue to set the standard for trust and transparency so that black swan events do not impact ZebPay and its customers.”
“Avinash has been a great partner in building ZebPay’s India operations and has contributed significantly in strengthening ZebPay’s position as one of the leading crypto exchanges in India. We wholeheartedly support Avinash’s aspirations to become an entrepreneur and will be a stakeholder in his new venture as we believe in his vision.”
Avinash Shekhar, former CEO at ZebPay said, “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead ZebPay, a firm proud of its strong business and ethical values. Building ZebPay has been a wonderful and rewarding journey as I was able to closely witness India’s potential for the crypto and Web3 space. This, in fact, birthed the idea for my new venture. Rahul has always been my sounding board throughout my journey at ZebPay and has been nothing but supportive, when I expressed the desire to take the entrepreneurial route. I am confident that Rahul’s expertise and passion for the Web3 space will help ZebPay in reaching new heights.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube