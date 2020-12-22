InMobi’s Glance raises $145 million from Google & Mithril Capital

Glance today announced that it has closed a $145 million investment round from Google and existing investor Mithril Capital. Glance is a subsidiary of InMobi Group and owner of the fast-growing video-sharing social media platform Roposo.

Glance delivers AI-driven personalized content in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bahasa on the lock screen of Android smartphones. With more than 115 million daily active users that spend 25 minutes per day, Glance is one of the largest digital consumer platforms in the world.

Roposo is India’s leading short-form video platform with more than 33 million monthly active users who spend 20 minutes daily consuming content across multiple genres in more than 10 languages. The Roposo app has been downloaded more than 100 million times on the Google Play Store.

Glance will use the new investment to deepen its AI capability across Glance and Roposo, expand its technology team, launch services on the platform, further strengthen the brand and drive expansion in global markets.

“Glance is a great example of innovation solving for mobile-first and mobile-only consumption, serving content across many of India’s local languages,” said Caesar Sengupta, VP, Google. “Still too many Indians have trouble finding content to read or services they can use confidently, in their own language. And this significantly limits the value of the internet for them, particularly at a time like this when the internet is the lifeline of so many people. This investment underlines our strong belief in working with India’s innovative startups towards the shared goal of building a truly inclusive digital economy that will benefit everyone.”

Glance delivers trending content across entertainment, sports, fashion, news, and other content categories in a rich, visual format that is easy to consume with just a tap on the lock screen. It leverages its strategic partnership with world’s leading Android smartphone brands to deliver this native user experience to consumers.

“Glance, the world’s largest screen zero platform, is a powerful innovation to democratize content on the mobile Internet,” said Ajay Royan, Managing General Partner and Co-founder of Mithril Capital. “It has been fantastic working with the Glance leadership team in realizing Glance’s global vision of breaking through technical and linguistic barriers to deliver frictionless and engaging experiences across cultures and languages.”

“Glance is reimagining the future of digital consumption on smartphones,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of Glance and InMobi Group. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Google as a strategic investor in Glance and Roposo. With two of the largest digital content platforms in the country, we have taken the lead in making the digital economy accessible for the next billion users in India and globally.”