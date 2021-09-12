India's SVOD subscriptions will touch 15.7 crore by 2026: Digital TV Research

India's total SVOD subscriptions will reach 15.7 crore by 2026, according to a Digital TV Research report. It further stated that Asia Pacific will have 69.8 crore SVOD subscriptions by 2026, up from 50.2 crore at end-2021. China will provide 35.4 crore SVOD subscriptions in 2026 — or half of the region’s total.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “China will remain dominant, although its growth will slow. This is due to new online anti-fan regulations that limit game time for minors and force SVOD platforms to screen fewer reality shows. This will dampen interest in SVOD.”



In Asia Pacific, Disney+ overtook Netflix in subscriber terms in 2020 — almost entirely due to its success in India. Disney+ is estimated to reach 12.1 crore subscribers by 2026; double its 2021 total. Amazon Prime Video is projected to pip Netflix with 5.26 crore subscribers, while the latter is expected to touch 5 crore subscribers.



Of China's estimated 35.4 crore subscribers, Tencent, iQiyi, and Roku are expected to control over 60% of the market share with 9.87 crore, 7.68 crore, and 4.81 subscribers respectively.

