India vs Pakistan T 20: Careem has the last laugh in Twitter banter with Zomato

Food aggregators Zomato and Careem's witty exchange ended up entertaining cricket fans across the border

Sunday’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been the most talked-about topic on social media since Sunday night.

Since Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets breaking the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans, social media platforms are flooded with messages of heartbreak, jibes and even trolling of players.

However, one thing that grabbed the attention of the netizens was the jibes between food aggregators Zomato and Pakistan’s Careem.

Zomato started the fun by tweeting at around 7 pm, Sunday to the Pakistan Cricket Board. The post went viral with fans across the borders also pitching in with their comments and sarcasm.

“Dear @TheRealPCB, in case you’re looking for ?????? or ????? tonight, we’re just a DM away ;)”.

And when India lost the match, Pakistan’s Careem lapped up the opportunity to give Zomato in equal measure.

“Don't worry we are delivering free burgers and pizze to them tomorrow. And some 'fantastic tea' for you?"

#24thOctober #PakVsInd,” Careem PK tweeted.

Post Match:

Careem, Zomato and Swiggy returned to social media to share their post-match blues.

Careem tweeted a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film with a caption: "Oh, hi Zomato". Of course, they named the smiling SRK Pakistan and sobbing Kajol India.

“Kuch khaane ka mann nahi kar raha hai… bye (Don’t feel like eating anything… by),” the food delivery app Swiggy tweeted, echoing the sentiments of millions of Indian cricket fans.

Zomato too expressed disappointment but tried to cheer up the sad fans on Twitter. “If you're feeling bad, remember that they've felt this bad 12 times,” Zomato tweeted a little after 11 pm on Sunday.

On Instagram, Zomato shared a screenshot of an e-mail with the subject “Unavailable for the next week”.

“If you're feeling low, remember that admin is also a man utd fan ,” Zomato captioned the Instagram post, referring to Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL).

“Hi boss, I’m feeling really under the weather and will be taking an off untilT20 the next week. Yours sincerely, Admin who watched each ball of the India vs Pakistan match,” the (mock) e-mail reads.

