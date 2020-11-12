India Today launches Malayalam web edition

INDIA TODAY has announced the launch of its web edition in Malayalam - (Indiatoday.in/malayalam). With over 85 million digital visitors following the INDIA TODAY Group stable, the digital Malayalam edition will open the group’s doors to 18 million internet active users in Kerala.

This will be the second success regional offering from the India Today Group, closely following the notable ‘AajTak – Bangla’ launch. Around 13 million unique users, consumer news in Malayalam (Source: Comscore, Mobile Metrix, Audience Duplication, SEP’20, Custom List of top Malayali news websites, Unduplicated Unique Visitors, India) and this offering will bring the gold standard of journalism closer to them.

Leveraging four decades of a strong brand legacy, the digital format will showcase exclusive regional content in Politics, National, International and Entertainment news for its discerning domestic and global visitors. The web edition unveiling comes at a time when the state elections are being planned in May 2021. With this launch, India Today plans to strengthen its regional footprint in Southern India by targeting Malayalee intelligentsia and people aged 18-40 years. Having a reputation of being fearless, unbiased and backed by its credible reporting, India Today Group aims to connect with the digital savvy glocalMalayalees instantly.

India Today Group will combine the strength of a strong editorial team in Kerala, delivering incisive and analytical reportage on many a socio-political situation on the ground, and a Malayalee perspective on all major events that India Today national news team from around the country will bring to the table.