India leading in terms of businesses having embraced messaging: Zuckerberg
The Meta CEO was attending the company's Annual Conversations in Mumbai virtually
“India is a country that's at the forefront of a lot of what we're going to talk about today,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his virtual address during the Meta’s Annual Conversations in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Zuckerberg also lauded India and Indians for “leading the world in terms of how people and businesses have embraced messaging as the better way to get things done.”
The Meta CEO also spoke about the new innovations on WhatsApp. “We’ve continued to innovate with our messaging formats, our group chats and broadcast channels. And it's the same focus that we're bringing to how we support businesses, creating simple to use and easy to scale tools so they can connect with their customers in meaningful ways,” he said.
The Meta CEO also expounded on the various ways in which WhatsApp supports businesses, such as creating customized experiences, etc.
During the event, Meta announced brand new features for WhatsApp Business, such as UPI integration. The company also announced the expansion of Meta Verified to businesses on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Urge & request media to stop speculating: Koo Founders
'We are committed to our dream of taking Koo to the world and beating the best with Indian tech,' said the founders.
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 12:25 PM | 2 min read
After the reports that the homegrown micro-blogging platform, Koo, is actively seeking a partnership with a party possessing robust distribution capabilities, the founders have now issued a statement urging media to stop speculating.
The statement highlights that 2023 has been one of the toughest years for the startup ecosystem around the world. Funding has come to a standstill and only near breakeven or early stage startups are lucky to raise funds, that too at low valuations / heavy markdowns.
“While our stable state plan was to scale more before generating revenue, Koo too was caught in this unfortunately sour market timing and had to switch gears from a growth trajectory to a revenue generating engine. With just 6 months more on our trajectory, we would have beaten Twitter in India” read the statement.
The founders of Koo believe that from growing rapidly to cutting down on growth and proving unit economics, within 6 months of revenue experimentation, Koo took a 180 degree turn and proved that this is a real business.
“While the market is unfavourable, we as founders are committed to our dream, of taking Koo to the world and beating the best, with Indian tech. We believe that India needs to have a seat at the table that's currently only reserved for global tech giants.”
“The next phase for Koo is to build scale and that will happen with either funding or through a strategic partnership with someone who already has scale. With the current reality of a slow investor market, the best way forward is to partner with someone who has the distribution strength to give Koo a massive user impetus and help it grow. With a platform that's scale ready, Koo can outshine competitors with the right push on growth. While we talk to the right partners to build this out, we urge and request our well wishers and friends in the media to stop speculating and be patient till we have something concrete to announce. All we can tell you is that, with all these changes, Koo will be much stronger as an organization and will make all of us proud,” it further read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Deccan Herald & Prajavani join hands with Quintype’s AI digital experience platform
Quintype’s digital experience platform empowers the editorial team with custom workflows, bi-directional print-to-digital syndication and innovative storytelling formats
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Quintype has announced its collaboration with The Printers Mysore of Deccan Herald and Prajavani. This partnership has facilitated The Printers Mysore in doubling its active user base and maintaining stable website traffic.
The Printers Mysore aims to harness the power of its influential media brands to enhance its digital media presence for the next-generation news consumers.
In this journey, Quintype, with its AI-powered newsroom growth platform and deep digital publishing expertise, stood out as the ideal partner for The Printers Mysore's progressive digital approach.
This strategic collaboration has enabled Deccan Herald and Prajavani to bolster its digital-first newsroom approach. They adopted Quintype's flagship News CMS platform, hosted on AWS, which comes fully equipped with all essential editorial features and the added benefit of seamless bi-directional print-to-digital syndication. Remarkably, over 2 million stories were migrated to Quintype’s platform without any dip in website traffic. Furthermore, most of their URLs now achieve a "Good" rating in Google's Core Web Vitals assessment.
“Our aim was to enhance our tech stack to offer our readers unparalleled experiences with a great design that is Clean, Crisp and Contemporary. The new platform aligned perfectly with our editorial team's criteria, including efficient workflow management. The entire Quintype team, from tech to product to support, was physically present in our office during the go-live of the new Prajavani and Deccan Herald websites. They closely worked with our team throughout the process, ensuring a smooth transition,” said Sitaraman Shankar, CEO of The Printers Mysore and Editor of Deccan Herald.
"We're thrilled to team up with The Printers Mysore, a media titan in India boasting nearly 9 million print readers and an impressive over 100 million monthly pageviews," expressed Chirdeep Shetty, CEO at Quintype. “Our DXP platform is designed to aid publishers in reducing website downtime and amplifying traffic. It's a robust tool for efficient content generation and omnichannel distribution powered by a state-of-the-art tech stack."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Video personalization will soon be a necessity for brands: Suvrat Bhooshan, Gan.ai
Stanford alumnus Suvrat Bhooshan, the founder of Gan.ai, spoke to e4m about commercialising the personalized video tech and how it impacts businesses across the board
By Shantanu David | Sep 18, 2023 8:57 AM | 4 min read
A Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) is a Machine Learning (ML) model, which generates multimedia and in which two neural networks compete with each other by using deep learning methods to become more accurate in their predictions. A more simplistic way of looking at it is that the best AI in a system wins. And that’s what Gan.ai seems to be doing in its particular space.
Started by Stanford alumnus Suvrat Bhooshan in March 2021 and headquartered in the OG Silicon Valley, Gan.ai is a personalized video platform that allows brands to send customers hyper-personalized video messages from celebrities, brand ambassadors and other people you’re likely to pay attention to. It’s like the Shahrukh Khan Cadbury ad, but on steroids, and talking to you, dear reader, directly.
“When someone addresses you by name directly, you’re more likely to pay attention (up to five times as much), and we’ve found that when this happens in ads, consumers are immediately hooked and watch through the whole ad and are more likely to remember both the brand and the product,” shares Bhooshan.
Having previously worked at the AI research labs at Meta (then Facebook), Bhooshan started Gan.ai at a critical moment, when Generative AI was just starting to dominate headlines and business plans. “We were very lucky to be approached by Sequoia. They funded us when we were still in an idea state, it was just me and an idea and we spent all of 2021 building on the core technology behind what we wanted, and we started commercializing this technology in 2022,” says Bhooshan, who moved back to India in December 2020. Gan.ai has since also undergone another round of funding.
“We got early traction in the marketing space and everybody from Swiggy, Zomato, MPL, Samsung, Bajaj, to a lot of others started using us. We are at the stage where we essentially have monopolized the entire Indian market ranging from Unilever, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola. All the large consumer giants and verticals in India and the top three players are in our pipeline at this point. I think it's only a moment of time, where literally any brand that you can think of in India will be using us for a video personalization space,” Bhooshan asserted.
Use cases include when consumers visit an electronics store, for instance, and are served by a customer executive, the next day they’ll get a video message from say, Virat Kohli reminding them of their store visit and their interaction with said executive and asking if they need any more help to finalise that purchase decision and whom to contact and so on.
“Real money gaming used to be quite big for us as well, but as the regulations changed we are reevaluating the whole business outcome. Ecommerce, D2C are other big ones Real Estate in the US is very big for us, and healthcare and real estate in India are quite big for us as well,” he says, adding, “So anywhere you have a consumer marketing funnel, and you have budgets to get in celebrities as brand ambassadors. These mostly tend to be leading smartphone brands, leading automobile brands and leading consumer verticals.”
With the upcoming festive season, Gan.ai has quite a lot of big projects in the bag, stretching from Pujo and Diwali up to Christmas and New Year’s, with clients ranging from liquor brands to beauty product labels. Bhooshan noted that practically every vertical is coming into the personalized video fold.
“Brands realize they can’t afford to be left behind when all their competitors are doing it. The conversion rate of these ads is up to 10 times the generic ones, and the follow-up videos can help consumers return to their abandoned carts and resume purchase journeys. As an investment, it’s more than worth it. It’ll soon be a necessity,” Bhooshan concluded.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Brands and the beckoning call of India's Digital Public Goods
Industry watchers discuss the 'digital diplomacy opportunities' presented by India's large-scale adoption of digital public goods and the challenges that lie therein
By Shantanu David | Sep 18, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
At the recently concluded G20 Summit, between the brouhaha over diplomatic luggage, plane troubles, and speculation around nameplates, there were several reports of world leaders being impressed by the made-in-India UPI technology. A G20 Policy Recommendation report recently released by the World Bank noted: “For the fiscal year 2022–23, the total value of UPI transactions was nearly 50 per cent of India’s nominal GDP.”
Undoubtedly, the most popular of India’s Digital Public Goods, UPI is far from the only one. From retail-centric ONDC to language-based Bhashini, to even Co-WIN from the days of Covid, there is a slew of digital endeavours that are attracting the attention of companies, brands, and advertisers, mostly because of their large-scale adoption by consumers.
High Potential
Noting that the potential of the Digital Public Goods landscape is immense, as advertisers and agencies increasingly embrace newer platforms and initiatives, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says ONDC’s emphasis on open source networks for exchanging goods and services on the internet, independent of specific platforms, indicates a promising direction. “India’s digital transformation, fueled by modular applications built on Aadhaar and India Stack, is revolutionizing activities like payments, accessing government services, and education. This paves the way for digital diplomacy opportunities.”
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift notes that with India prioritising building Digital Public goods in its tech policy at the G20 summit, “You know that this initiative will only gain momentum. Since it is tied to nations achieving their sustainable development goals, the potential affect change is tremendous. It is a unique opportunity for start-ups to innovate and grow. However, we need to be mindful of a couple of red flags. The major one being privacy issues where there can be misuse of data. Lack of End-to-End Encryption of Data on these goods is still a big loophole.”
Shashank Rathore, Vice President, E-commerce, Interactive Avenues believes it is still early to quantify potential as most of the initiatives are in a very early stage. “However, these endeavours present prospects for extending one's audience reach, achieving cost-effectiveness, attaining insightful data, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards, fostering collaborative innovation, engaging with communities, and bolstering brand reputation. Prudent scrutiny becomes imperative for advertisers and agencies, as they seek alignment with their business objectives and target demographics.”
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, believes platforms that emphasise open-source solutions aren't just technology-forward; they're people-forward. “I've always believed, as growth marketers, our objective is not just to target but to engage inclusively, and that's where these platforms shine. They echo the sentiments of the 'Networked Public Sphere' by Yochai Benkler, underscoring the role of inclusivity in global digital communication.”
According to him, navigating the diverse landscape of India and Bharat's various markets is a challenge that is both complex and exhilarating. Indeed, leveraging digital goods and services effectively and widely across these multifaceted markets requires a nuanced approach, including localized strategies; collaborative ecosystems; education and empowerment; Sustainability with inclusion; and data-driven insights.
Future Growth
Kothari points out that leveraging these digital goods effectively across India’s diverse markets involves the growth of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), enabling innovative applications through various combinations of services. “The open-source translation collection and the expanding DPIs in health and education promise to enhance access and efficiency along with their contribution towards the country’s innovation, inclusion, and improved government functions. The dynamic landscape holds significant potential for transforming access, services, and global inclusivity.”
Rathore agrees that this demands a comprehensive approach encompassing strategies such as localization with vernacular content, prioritizing mobile accessibility, offering flexible pricing models, establishing local partnerships, supporting digital literacy, adapting to network constraints, aligning with government regulations, conducting market research, ensuring scalable infrastructure, and prioritizing customer engagement. Recognizing the unique characteristics of each market segment is paramount for successful implementation.
“In essence, leveraging digital goods and services across India's and Bharat's diverse markets isn't about a one-size-fits-all strategy. It's a vibrant tapestry of localised efforts, collaboration, education, sustainability, and data insights. It's about a marketing symphony that plays the tune of unity in diversity. This melody is the soul of our nation and the heartbeat of a growth marketer's aspirations,” says Anand.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
InMobi partners with Ad Net Zero to reduce carbon footprint in advertising
InMobi will align with the organization's five-step plan designed to reduce emissions arising from ad operations like media planning, awards, etc.
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 4:33 PM | 4 min read
InMobi announced its strategic partnership with Ad Net Zero, the climate action program with the mission to accelerate the decarbonization of the advertising industry. This collaboration underscores InMobi's resolute commitment to sustainability, aligning with Ad Net Zero's mission to revolutionize the advertising landscape through decarbonization initiatives spanning ad production, distribution, and publication.
The global advertising industry is at a critical juncture, as it grapples with the environmental impact of its operations. Recent statistics underscore the urgency of the issue, with the internet’s greenhouse gas emissions comprising approximately 4% of the global total – surpassing even the aviation sector. Notably, the energy required to serve one million ad impressions is equivalent to the carbon produced by manufacturing 2.4 million plastic straws.
Recognizing the growing importance of sustainability in business decisions, InMobi has taken a proactive step by aligning itself with Ad Net Zero. As a leader in the ad tech industry, InMobi recognizes the significance of demonstrating sustainability efforts to both its existing clients and potential partners. A recent Deloitte survey highlights that 98% of consumers believe brands are responsible for contributing to a better world, and a considerable portion of consumers prefer to be patrons of sustainable brands.
By joining forces with Ad Net Zero, InMobi embarks on a journey to align with the organization's five-step plan, designed to minimize the carbon footprint of advertising:
- Reduce emissions from advertising business operations
- Decrease emissions stemming from advertising production
- Diminish emissions from media planning and buying
- Lessen advertising emissions from awards and events
- Harness advertising's potential to drive behavioral change
InMobi's dedication to sustainability extends beyond rhetoric to measurable action. InMobi Exchange, powered by Microsoft Azure which boasts of complete carbon neutrality, stands as a testament to its commitment. Furthermore, data gleaned from the Microsoft Azure Impact Emissions Dashboard showcases InMobi's impressive emission reduction metrics:
- InMobi's emission factor ranks within the top fifth percentile compared to average server emission factors
- Server usage demonstrates a remarkable 80-90% higher green efficiency compared to alternative on-premise solutions, even high-efficiency ones
- Direct SDK integrations, paired with machine learning, have driven emission reductions of up to 30%
"InMobi's partnership with Ad Net Zero symbolizes our dedication to ushering in a more sustainable era for the advertising industry," states Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi. "We are proud to stand alongside fellow tech companies and agencies, united in the pursuit of a greener, more responsible future. By fully embracing Ad Net Zero's comprehensive plan, we are steadfast in our commitment to minimizing our environmental impact while advancing the power of advertising."
"Ad Net Zero is thrilled to work with InMobi as they support more sustainable advertising solutions, contributing to our collective global impact. InMobi’s commitment is another significant step toward an eco-friendly future for the industry,” says John Osborn, Director of Ad Net Zero in the U.S.
InMobi’s partnership with Ad Net Zero follows its global sustainability commitment to Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), where InMobi is undergoing a 24-month goal validation process, at the end of which InMobi will commit to ambitious Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi sector guidelines and the GHG Protocol standards.
“Our partnership with Ad Net Zero strengthens and accelerates InMobi’s commitment to creating a more sustainable advertising ecosystem,” said Rishi Bedi, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, at InMobi. “By embracing Ad Net Zero’s comprehensive five-step plan, InMobi will be able to further reduce carbon emissions, minimizing our environmental impact while advancing the power of advertising across the globe."
InMobi also continues its partnership for the second year with Givsly, the leading purpose driven B2B marketing solution, and shared the stage with Givsly, Dentsu, and IPG Brands at Cannes Lions 2023 to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and the path that can be taken for a sustainable ad tech stack.
Recently, InMobi served as the primary audience partner in AdTechCares’ campaign with Project Drawdown, a nonprofit organization working to reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere. AdTechCares is a 501 (c)(3) organization that leverages ad tech to combat misinformation and keep humanity well, and InMobi is a founding member.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MIB mulling introduction of OTT, DTH regulation bill
The bill is likely to be addressed after next year's general elections
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 9:20 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is mulling the introduction of a new bill to regulate broadcasting services like OTT apps and DTH services, as per media reports.
The bill is likely to be addressed after the next year's general elections.
As per the report, the OTT broadcasting regulation will be taken up separately. According to a person quote in the report, broadcasting was earlier under communication in the telecom bill but it has been now removed from the definition.
Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is planning to bring out a consultation paper for matters related to OTT players. The regulatory body is looking to deliberate on MIB overseeing the content regulation and MeitY handling the carriage part.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Scrolling up or down: Where is India's digital news business headed?
As advertisers tightened their purse strings, media players faced a muted growth on their digital platforms in Q1 FY24. Veterans from the industry share the cause & effect of the situation
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 15, 2023 8:33 AM | 6 min read
As the first two quarters for the fiscal year 2023-24 come to a wrap, news publishers are not only experiencing tectonic shifts in their print and broadcast media business, but their digital arm too is facing dynamic consumer shifts.
In an increasingly converged world, besides making sense on ROI matrices, digital offers extended reach at a very low cost, an ability to engage with the viewers in a two-way conversation, co-opt them into the content creation process, empower them by giving them a voice and retain them. The cost and business efficiencies clearly operate at many levels, says Sanjay Trehan, a digital and new media advisor.
According to a study by Reuters Institute, India is a strongly mobile-focused market where 72 percent readers access news through smartphones and just 35 percent via computers. However, despite the glittery user penetration numbers, advertisers, it seems, are not finding it worth investing their money in digital news publisher platforms.
For NDTV, the revenue was down by 35 percent in Q1 of 2023-24 due to lower advertising spends both on broadcasting and digital. Nevertheless, despite low advertisement spends, digital business remained profitable. For Network18 as well, revenue was flattish during the quarter as a weak advertising environment had an impact on the digital segment.
Jagran Prakashan Media’s Q1 FY24 digital revenue stood at Rs 14.43 crores as against Rs 16.78 crores in Q1-23. Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Jagran Prakashan Limited, stated in the financial results that “Digital business had nearly the same revenue as in Q1 of the previous year partly because of unfavourable market conditions and partly because of inability to monetise the consumer base to the expected level.”
The Indian Express experienced a slowdown in ad revenue in the last two quarters but subscribers and events business performed well, according CEO Sanjay Sindhwani.
Focussing on sector-wise advertisers, Sindhwani underlined that the IT sector, which spends majorly on digital, has been severely impacted in the economic slowdown. The auto sector has supply chain issues where their order books are full but delivery is an issue. Now, because they are overbooked, advertising is not required for them, he said. Edtech is somewhat tumbling now, which has also resulted in layoffs and cost-cuts. In fact, the whole startup sector has been cost cutting heavily. Gaming was still big but has not seen much growth in the recent past due to regulatory issues and their restrictions on advertising.
For Republic, over the past year or so, there has been a significant shift in direct advertising towards digital publishers along with the always-growing network demand, shared Tapan Sharma, Head of Digital, Republic. The network’s revenue has also grown alongside the continuous growth of revenue in the industry.
Sharma believes the drop in advertisers is happening because advertisers and agencies have now become more aware, vigilant, and methodical with digital ad spending and campaign management. They are looking for better Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and improving campaign efficiency.
“As a result, publishers who have not prepared themselves well to address the ever-evolving media planning and buying environment may be facing the challenges of monetising via advertising,” added Sharma.
Digital business sustains on two factors - Advertisers and subscribers. On one hand, where the advertisers are declining, publishers are generating quality content to increase their subscriber base who are ready to pay for paywalled content.
Trehan added, “For content behind paywalls to work, it has to be exclusive, differentiated, value-added and premium in nature viz. data and research. The more one has this kind of content, the better will be their subscription traction. Based on this Karmic principle, NYT today has about ten million subscribers, perhaps the most of any publisher in the world.”
The advertising revenue is further split into two - direct and programmatic. Publishers who have been heavily dependent on the latter have faced declining revenues because they have lost the traffic due to certain changes in Google and Facebook’s policies.
Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital, The Hindu, has seen a positive growth in subscription revenue but not a large one. Fifty percent of their revenue comes via subscriptions and paywall content. The direct to programmatic advertising ratio for Hindu currently is at 70:30 split.
But there are obstacles for publishers who are more dependent on subscribers than advertisers too. Major one being, the subscriber revenue is not about acquisition but retention. And, Indian publishers have retention rates much lower than international publishers.
Gairola highlighted, “When we approached the business ages ago, we lacked the wisdom that this is not an acquisition business but a retention business. Retention depends a lot on what kind of audience you have been able to acquire. Secondly, what have you done to ensure that the audience builds a relationship with you and builds a habit around you.”
It is a pertinent industry problem because Indians are accustomed to free content. Unlike other countries, news in India has always been fragmented as an industry and has never charged a penny to its readers. This is also why The New York Times, The Guardian, and other international publishers have higher retention rates.
According to Sharma, the newspaper industry has not really made any significant increment in the subscription fee for the past many years. Whereas a digital news consumer was never asked to pay anything to read or watch news by Indian digital news publishers at large.
“Additionally, the sheer amount of content we are generating, we are not able to communicate or showcase the same to the reader. We haven't been able to establish to the reader how we add value,” shared The Hindu executive.
Further Sindhwani added, as a news publication, if one has to do credible content then it costs money. Customers need to appreciate and value good content in order to be able to pay money for it. The sooner the audience will understand that, the sooner they will be able to differentiate between free content and paid quality content.
Trehan also observed a trend of upward revision of subscription rates for digital when bundled with other value offerings. As more and more products are being bundled along with the main offering, rates are being hiked. Games, puzzles, premium content, exclusive videos are now becoming a part of the 'All Access' subscription.
Sharma believes news subscriptions in India will see significant growth over the next two to four years and publishers will certainly need to focus on offering discrete quality content consistently for paid users.
“The Indian digital news readers are now much more evolved and so is the industry. Within the next few years, the industry will experience habit creation amongst the users of paying for a digital news subscription. This has already started happening in the metros and will further grow in the rest of the markets,” he added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube