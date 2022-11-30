Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022: Mindshare and HUL take home big honours

The exchange4media group on Wednesday announced Impact Digital Influencer Awards that celebrate brands, agencies and individuals behind great influencer-driven content. The event was Co-powered by influencer marketing platform AnyTag and Radio City was the Co-partner. This is the second edition of the awards.

Mindshare was honoured with the ‘Agency of the Year’ title while Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was named ‘Brand of the Year’.

Coming to the metal tally, Mindshare bagged 17 gold, Efficacy Worldwide won 2 gold, Edelman India took home 2 gold, FoxyMoron won 2 gold, INCA–GroupM bagged 1 gold and Interactive Avenues won 1 gold for their influencer-driven content and impactful campaigns. Other gold winners include MediaCom, Kulfi Collective, Tonic Worldwide, Blitzkraig, Voxxy Media, galleri5, Alliance Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd, White Rivers Media and Pivotroots.

The ‘Best Influencer of the Year’ award was given to Shlok Srivastava while Zakir Khan took home the ‘Most Viral Content Creator of the Year’ award. RJ Abhinav was honoured with the ‘Best Macro Influencer’ award while Shreya Mitra was given the ‘Best Micro Influencer’ award. Kusha Kapila bagged the ‘Best Celebrity Influencer of the Year’ title while Shreya Pujari was honoured with the ‘Best Rising Star Influencer’. The ‘Best Beauty Influencer’ award was given to Shereen, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar was named the ‘Best Body Positivity Influencer’. ‘Best Child Influencer’ award was given to Kiara Nautiyal while Ashish Chanchlani won the ‘Best Comic Influencer of the Year’ award.

Aweez Darbar bagged the ‘Best Dance Influencer’ award while Yashraj Mukhate was named the ‘Best Entertainment Influencer’.

‘Best Fashion Influencer’ award was given to Siddharth Batra, and ‘Best Food Blogger/Influencer’ title was bestowed on Shivesh Bhatia. ‘Best Gaming Influencer’ award was handed over to Naman Mathur while the ‘Best Healthcare/Wellness Influencer’ award was bagged by Shreya Mitra.

Amit Singh & Kunwar Raj were awarded the ‘Best Money Planning and Personal Finance Influencer’ while Shlok Srivastava bagged the award for ‘Best Tech Influencer’.

Earlier in the day, the much-awaited INCA-e4m Influencer Marketing Report 2022 was also unveiled in the presence of eminent leaders from the advertising and marketing industry. According to the report, the influencer market is currently valued at Rs 1275 crore and will grow at a CAGR of 25% for the next five years, making it a Rs 2800-crore industry by 2026.

Check the full list of winners:

