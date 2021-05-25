IDMA 2021: e4m beckons SMBs, start-ups in the 12th edition of the event

This year, the IDMA has introduced categories to recognise some of the best digital works in the SMB and start-up space

e4m is gearing up to present the 12th edition of the Indian Digital Marketing Awards or IDMA. The objective of IDMA is to recognize, celebrate and encourage the work being done in the digital media space, which includes internet, mobile, gaming, social media and the blogosphere.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and start-ups have been flourishing and contributing significantly to the Indian economy. Much of this is attributed to the proliferation of the digital medium. On the back of these changing dynamics, e4m is now inviting participation from SMBs and start-ups in this edition.

SMBs that have an annual turnover of less than Rs 1000 crore and start-ups under five years who are registered and based out of India are welcome to send their nominations for the awards.

IDMA has introduced categories this year specifically for SMBs and startups.

For SMBs

Best Benchmark Content / Branded Content Best Microsite Best Use of WAP /Html/ other sites for Mobiles and Best App Developed- Products / Services / Corporate / Social/ Films / TV Shows / Entertainment/ Lifestyle / Gaming etc. Best Use of Mobile to Drive Sales Best Use of Social Networks/ Social Media Leveraging Social Media to boost brand ROI and engagement. Most Effective Use of Digital Analytics Best Digital Innovation Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year Most Effective App for Consumer Best PPC Campaign Best Search Engine Optimization Campaign Best Banners -Single/ Campaign, Rich Media with or without video Best Use of Social Networks/ Social Media

For Startups

Best Marketing Startup Best Innovator Best Social Enterprise BEST PPC Best Data-Driven Marketing Strategy Leveraging Social Media to boost brand ROI and engagement Best Integrated Media Campaign - Product/ Services Campaign with the Best ROI Best Digital Innovation COVID-Led Care

