ICC T20 WC: Disney+ Hotstar ropes in four sponsors, targets platform reach of 200-230 mn

Star India-owned video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has roped in four sponsors for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 almost two months before the tournament kicks off. Dream11, Vimal Pan Masala, CoinSwitch, and BharatPe have come on-board as sponsors.



According to a source close to the development, the platform is targeting 10-15 sponsors for the tournament. For co-presenting sponsors, the outlay would be around Rs 35 crore, while associate sponsors have to commit Rs 20 crore.



The source said that the platform is eyeing an estimated ad revenue of Rs 300-350 crore. Another industry source notes that an ad revenue of Rs 200-250 crore looks more realistic, as only 30 out of the 45 games are important.



"The first 12 games are of the least significance, since these involve weaker teams. The remaining 30 games are of interest, of which the five games involving India matter the most. Then there are semi-finals and the final," the source close to the development.



While the platform sells sponsorship for the entire tournament, however, if someone wants to buy only India matches then the premium on ad rates is 2-2.5x.



According to Disney+ Hotstar's sales pitch to the media agencies and advertisers, which has been accessed by exchange4media, the ICC events drive 60% more conversations than other top cricket tournaments. The recently concluded ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 had more daily social media mentions than the Indian Premier League (IPL).



The platform contended that the non-India matches of the tournament are at par with India bi-lateral matches. It further stated there is a <5% difference in ratings among the Top 5 non-India teams.



Disney+ Hotstar is targeting a platform reach of 200-230 million in 29 days, compared to 260-280 million platform reach for the IPL 2021. The ICC T20 World Cup catch-up content is estimated to have a reach of 70-80 million users, which is bigger than the top reality shows in India.



With the second half of IPL 2021 and the T20 WC taking place back-to-back, the platform claimed that the campaign continuity across IPL and T20 WC will drive an improved brand impact. According to Disney+ Hotstar, IPL+ T20 WC campaign across 5-8 weeks has the capability to deliver 23% more aided awareness and 22% more purchase intent compared to partial IPL/T20 WC campaign for less than two weeks.



Its sales pitch for the T20 WC also states that the brands will have the ability to target NCCS A/B audiences for the first time ever on live cricket. The platform claimed that a World Cup viewer is 1.7X more likely to be NCCS A compared to an average internet user. The prospective advertisers also being promised high attention audiences via Connected TV (CTV) targeting. CTV viewers are believed to be 3X as engaged as mobile viewers.



The streaming giant noted how brands can leverage highlights to build reach, as catch-up cricket delivers 20% incremental viewership over live cricket. Highlights also provide a 40% jump in engagement on catch-up content. Highlight based campaign deliver 25% higher reach, the platform said.



Disney+ Hotstar also offers influencer marketing through use of cricket influencers plus the power of targeting on cricket. Depending on the client budget, the platform offers minimum of 2 and up to six episodes featuring cricket influencers. The length of the episodes can be 15 to 30 seconds long.



Besides influencer marketing, the platform also provides bespoke content long and short-form content solutions to drive message through stories. Clients can opt for 3 to 6 episodes of 1-2 minutes long. The content will be placed on branded tray on sports page besides being published on the social media page of the talent and other platforms.



Based on the platform's internal data, 87% of the viewers for the tournament are expected to be male. Almost 62% of the audience are expected to be above 25 years of age. The platform is offering audience reach at par with TV for BARC M 15+ AB Urban Universe.



The platform has 31 targeting options for brands on mobile geography, audiences, demographic, and language. As part of its ad solutions beyond video, the platform has moment marketing through spot-based placement, regional billboards which are reach drivers in key Southern markets, and integrations on social through audience engagement during live.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)