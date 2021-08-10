I&B min prohibited TV channel transmission in 37 instances during 2005-21: Anurag Thakur

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has prohibited transmission/re-transmission of a channel in 37 instances between March 2005 to June 2021. This information was provided by I&B minister Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha. He also said that the ministry has added a complaint redressal mechanism to address the issue of content violation.



“The matter of violation of Programme Code under the Cable TV Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995 and the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 has been addressed by amending the Rules vide GOI Gazette Notification Number G.S.R. 416(E), dated 17th June 2021 to include complaint redressal mechanism for violation of the Programme Code and Advertisement Code by the broadcaster, which, interalia, prescribes the specific actions that can be taken by the Central Government for such violations,” the minister said.



He further added, “There have been 37 instances between March 2005 to June 2021 where broadcasters were prohibited the transmission/ re-transmission of a channel for a specified time period, or permission to downlink the channel was cancelled, for violation of the Programme Code. No monetary penalty has been imposed for violation of the Programme Code.”



In response to another question, Thakur informed that a total of 1,44,931 newspapers/periodicals are registered with Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), as on 29.07.2021. The RNI registers newspapers/periodicals as per the provisions of Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867.



As regards TV channels, a total of 357 companies have been permitted by the ministry to uplink and downlink 916 Private Satellite TV Channels, as on 02.08.2021. The MIB grants permission to uplink and downlink Private Satellite TV Channels in the Country under the Policy Guidelines for uplinking from India, 2011 and Policy Guidelines for downlinking of TV channels, 2011.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)