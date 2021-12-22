How Glance became the platform of choice for new launches in 2021

Lockscreen content platform Glance has emerged as a platform of choice for new launches by major studios, music labels and OTT services in 2021. An increasing number of entertainment brands including Netflix, Sony Music India, Warner Music India and more, are looking to leverage the power of lockscreen to drive buzz for new shows, movies and music. With over 150 million active users and highly engaging, interactive LIVE content, Glance is progressively becoming a significant part of their launch strategies.

“Recently, entertainment fans interacted with Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee, stars from the Netflix thriller Aranyak, through interactive livestreams on Glance LIVE. Blockbuster releases such as Bell Bottom and Mimi, starring actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi had entertaining, exclusive launch content tailor-made for the Glance lockscreen. The promos for these movies garnered over 100 million impressions each on Glance,” the company said.

Music labels also chose Glance lockscreen to launch singles and albums by some of their top artists. Coldplay’s song ‘My Universe’ in collaboration with the K-Pop band BTS, along with an exclusive video message from the band, got millions of impressions. Warner Music India’s ‘Echo’ music campaign garnered 158 million impressions. Sony Music India also partnered with Glance to promote their Punjabi song ‘Surrender’, which got 189 million impressions. Even Indie musicians such as Sony’s Asim Riaz have used Glance to reach new listeners, with his debut song receiving 165 million impressions on the platform.

Glance helps users discover content based on their likes and preferences on their lockscreens. It also offers interactive features such as reactions, comments, AMAs with celebrities and hosts, polls and more. This enables users to become part of conversations in real time and elevates engagement levels.

“Glance is one of the leading brands to pioneer AI-powered personalized content, and our deep association with Glance has given us an added advantage to leverage our reach and visibility amongst music listeners,” said Sanujeet Bhujabal, Executive Director, Sony Music India. “What we have really admired and appreciated is Glance’s overarching support to all kinds of artists and music for Sony Music India – be it tracks from emerging artists like Pina Colada Blues & KASYAP to Superstar Raftaar’s Ghana Kasoota. In addition, their live interaction feature has enabled us to connect with the audience directly and foster that much-needed excitement and engagement they seek,” he added.

“With relevant, interactive content, Glance enjoys the undivided attention of audiences which brands and artists alike are tapping into,” said Rohan Choudhary, Vice President & GM, Glance Feed, Glance. “Heightened awareness, greater recall & increased business impact – goals that marketers continue to struggle with in the digital era - can be attained by leveraging mobile’s front page & its unique possibilities. Major players from the world of movies, OTT services, and music are discovering the benefits of partnering with Glance and we expect to see more such collaborations in the coming months,” added Choudhary.

