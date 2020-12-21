How Flipkart leveraged Twitter to give Big Billion Days rapid visibility, prompt buying

The campaign, which ran from 12th October - 21st October 2020, aimed to generate buzz and excitement around the #BigBillionDays sale

Flipkart’s (@Flipkart) #BigBillionDays is one of the most awaited online events of the Diwali season. As customers get ready to indulge in festive shopping, the #BigBillionDays sale aims to serve its patrons through an exciting inventory of festive offers. For this year’s edition of the sale, Flipkart wanted to gather as many eyes as possible for the massive event, and convert their attention into purchase behaviour. To achieve the purpose, Flipkart (@Flipkart) chose Twitter.

“Twitter’s diverse audience and amplifiable reach promises brands a higher chance at engagement success. Moreover, since this year has given people an opportunity to be engaging in festivities virtually, Twitter turned out to be the perfect medium for Flipkart (@Flipkart) to reach out to its audience and direct them to the extravaganza being hosted at the e-commerce giant’s website,” Twitter said in a release.

The campaign, which ran from 12th October - 21st October 2020, aimed to generate buzz and excitement around the #BigBillionDays sale among an endless pool of prospective customers by building awareness around the sale inventory - from the range of products, to available discounts and offers, and direct audiences to the point of purchase on the brand’s website and app.

Flipkart adopted a multi-faceted strategy through a range of innovative Twitter solutions to assemble its audience and usher them towards the #BigBillionDays sale. To generate excitement with their audiences around the #BigBillionDays conversation, Flipkart (@Flipkart) asked people on Twitter to Tweet with one of the four hashtags - #BigBillionDays, #TheBigBillionDays, #BigBillionLoot, #TheBigBillionDaysLive - as well as an emoji which suited their shopping needs for the season. A total of 655 emojis were mapped to a variety of offers available as part of the sale.

For each Tweet with the hashtags and an emoji, Flipkart (@Flipkart) sent a customised reply to that Tweet, revealing an offer tied to the emoji chosen by the participant.

A Tweet was also crafted for unmapped emojis, and even those who responded incorrectly (for example without an emoji) were also replied to with fun Tweets to create a personal touch.

Throughout the campaign days, including the days of the sale, Flipkart (@Flipkart) rolled out eye-catching creatives that featured Bollywood icons, giving the event a larger-than-life appeal. These star-studded Tweets were accompanied with tempting discount offers to entice viewers towards the sale.

As the six-day sale progressed, Flipkart went all out to magnify reach to an audience as extensive as possible. The brand implemented high-burst campaigns during the period of the sale to drive a greater number of audiences to the site, using image and video-website cards.

The campaign achieved a towering 61.1 million impressions, 3.16 million engagements and led to 2.8 million link clicks overall generating a total conversation volume of 126K across all the four hashtags. Moreover, within 10 days of the campaign, positive brand sentiment saw a 14% increase.

As per the Twitter Brand Survey, the overall campaign also resulted in a significant boost to key parameters, such as Brand Favourability (+11 pp), Purchase Intent (+14 pp) and Ad Recall (+19pp).

Talking about the campaign, Vijay Sharma, Director - Marketing at Flipkart, said, "With Twitter's unique ability to create conversations we saw an opportunity to build consideration and top-of-mind awareness through engaging, personalised conversations. For #TheBigBillionDays on Twitter we created a bouquet of engagement constructs that gave our consumers new reasons to interact with the brand everyday building unparalleled mind share. The engagements coupled with Twitter's targeting suite created the ideal platform to present India's biggest sale this festive season."