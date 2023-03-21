Hoop Entertainment signs multi-show deal with Audible

Open AI, the San Francisco-based company which has revolutionized the world of artificial intelligence with its AI-powered chatbot product, has now launched the latest iteration model of its GPT series, GPT-4. This opens a world full of new features for brands to use for innovative marketing and leverage it for other growth strategies. Experts from the tech and business field say GPT-4 can help in brand building, but surely with caution.

GPT-4 brings in newer features, such as being able to do creative and technical writing tasks, accepting images as inputs and generating captions, classifications, and analyses and handling long form content creation ranging over 25,000 words of text.

This version has already been incorporated by a bunch of companies including Duolingo for its new subscription-based platform called Duolingo Max, matchmaking application Keeper, virtual assistance app for the visually impaired called Be My Eyes and edu-tech firm Khan Academy. Microsoft’s Bing also confirmed the usage of GPT-4. The number of companies around the world that are partnering with Open AI for GPT-4 is continuously growing.

So, what is making brands jump on the bandwagon?

How can brands use GPT-4?

Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India, shares, “As a language model, ChatGPT-4 could be used for a wide range of natural language processing tasks, such as text completion, translation, summarization, and question-answering. It could also be used in chatbots, virtual assistants, and other conversational AI applications to provide more accurate and natural responses to user queries.”

Kiran Capoor, Head of Technology of Schbang, says GPT-4 can be a good tool to help brands personalize and target their audience better. "GPT-4 can be used by brands to analyze and understand customer preferences and trends, creating content that resonates with the target audience, ultimately driving more traffic and engagement. Alternatively, if you run an e-commerce business, you could leverage GPT-4 to improve customer experience and satisfaction by analyzing customer feedback and reviews, identifying common issues and pain points that customers face when interacting with the business. AI can be used in marketing to provide personalized user experiences, product recommendations based on a user's browsing history, conversational chatbots, predictive marketing analytics, "try-before-you-buy" models, and more."

Karan Taurani of Elara Capital says it’s still early days for marketers to use GPT-4, but once it kicks off, it should see a lot of ad spends. “I think it's still some time that they get into the advertising segment or the advertisement monetization model. I think this is more a user-led thing. If we look at social media also, initially, they started off with no ads, but then introduced ads five to six years later. So, the point is that I think it's very early days to say in terms of how brands will leverage features of GPT-4 to make best use of it. But yeah, once the traffic of this kind of app increases, you will see advertising dollars flowing on them.”

Ashray Malhotra, CEO and co-founder of Rephrase.ai believes the broader knowledge base of GPT-4 can be a game changer in customer service and content creation. “Brands can leverage the features of GPT-4 to create engaging and personalized content for their customers, such as product descriptions, reviews, ads, social media posts, emails, chatbots and more. GPT-4 has a broader general knowledge and deeper understanding of various domains than previous models, which means it can generate more relevant and accurate content for different audiences and contexts. GPT-4 is also multilingual and can answer multiple-choice questions with high accuracy across 26 languages, which opens up new possibilities for global marketing and customer service.”

Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO Mirum India, says, "Brands can use it for generating campaign ideas as well as the actual content for the campaigns. Right now simple things like generating multiple subject lines keeping best practices in mind for a email campaign or key word stuffed article for SEO purposes to more complex things like writing video scripts keeping in mind specific brand tonality and requirements. I think it has multiple possible applications. "

Industries which can benefit the most from GPT-4

Ashray Malhotra says that any industry that relies on communication and creativity can benefit from this AI tool. “For example, e-commerce, media, entertainment, education, healthcare, finance and more. GPT-4 can help these industries create more engaging and personalized experiences for their customers, as well as streamline their workflows and reduce costs.”

Karan Taurani sees the consumer industry as a big market for GPT-4. “I think in terms of industry, if you look at majorly in terms of AI, a lot of the consumer industries will actually see a big boost. Consumer traditional companies like Auto, FMCG, these are verticals which are very large in terms of size and scale.”

Treading steadily but cautiously towards AI

Experts believe AI should be a go to for every brand but they need to use it responsibly.

Niraj Ruparel gives examples of how his team has made a bunch of successful uses of AI but he says marketers and brands need to be aware of Responsible AI. “My teams have built multiple solves for brands using the power of AI. WPP teams helped create Young Sachin, Bret Lee Thumbs up Stumpcam wicket se cricket dekho, SRK not just a Cadbury ad among other things. While industry standards in this area are still maturing, there is widespread recognition that product architecture and development should be based on appropriate ethics. Responsible AI considers the technology’s impact not only on users but on the broader world, ensuring that its usage is fair and responsible.”

Ashray Malhotra, who works on AI on a regular basis, says brands need to be mindful of the way they are using it. “I think brands need to look at new AI features as opportunities to innovate and differentiate themselves from their competitors. AI is not a threat but a partner that can help brands achieve their goals faster and better. However, brands also need to be mindful of the ethical and social implications of using AI tools like GPT-4. They need to ensure that they use them responsibly and transparently, respecting the privacy and preferences of their customers.”