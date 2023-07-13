Nikhil Mirchandani named CEO of Vishal Bhardwaj Films

RVCJ Digital Media Pvt Ltd, a leading digital media company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Rekha Rao as the new Head of IP Content (Intellectual Properties Content). She brings over 20 years of experience and expertise in IP creation, content solutions, digital media marketing, and business development in the media, advertising, entertainment, education, finance, and more, making her a valuable addition. Rekha is set to lead the RVCJ Digital Media team into an exciting new chapter of growth and expansion.

Rekha Rao is renowned for her expertise in delivering innovative IP and content solutions across diverse industries. Her meticulous and organized approach has consistently delivered exceptional results in brand-led content development, events, and activations. Her passion for working with new and upcoming tech solutions to enhance content consumption is a testament to her forward-thinking mindset. She holds a strong track record of successfully managing IPs for renowned companies across various sectors. Her strategic insight and deep understanding of content trends will be invaluable in driving RVCJ Digital Media's upcoming IPs and content offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rekha Rao to join our team as a new Head of IP - Content," said Mr. A Aziz Khan, Co–founder & CRO of RVCJ Digital Media Pvt Ltd. "Rekha's extensive experience in leading successful IPs, business development, and content solutions, and with her passion for driving aligns with our company’s growth strategy perfectly with our vision for the future. Her proven track record in brand solutions and events, coupled with her strong corporate communication skills, will undoubtedly contribute to our success in the digital media landscape. We believe her strategic insights and expertise will be pivotal in our journey towards becoming a publicly listed company."

In her role as Head of IPs, Rekha Rao will be responsible for streamlining the entire company's process, including, corporate communication strategy, creating and managing investor relations, coordinating with regulatory bodies, and more. With her proficiency in start-up incubation and collaboration, she will play a crucial role in guiding and ensuring the seamless execution of RVCJ Media, through this transformative phase, further solidifying the company's position as a prominent player in the digital media industry.

Rekha Rao expressed her enthusiasm for joining RVCJ Digital Media, stating, "I am delighted to be a part of RVCJ Digital Media and to lead the IP ( Content) initiatives. RVCJ has established itself as a pioneer in the digital media industry, and I am excited to contribute to its future growth and success. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to enhance RVCJ Digital Media's market presence and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders."

Rekha Rao has an impressive educational background, with a degree in Economics from Mumbai University, an MBA from Welingkars,, and a strong network of industry connections. Her industry knowledge and expertise make her an excellent fit for RVCJ Digital Media as the company prepares to embark on this significant milestone.