Nikhil Mirchandani named CEO of Vishal Bhardwaj Films
Mirchandani was earlier Managing Director at National Geographic Channel, and EVP and GM for Star India
Nikhil Mirchandani has been appointed as CEO of Vishal Bhardwaj Films. He will be leading collaboration with creators, writers and directors to develop content for films and web series.
He is also the Founder of Hoop Entertainment.
Mirchandani was earlier associated with Reliance Broadcast Network and Star India. He was earlier Managing Director at National Geographic Channel, and EVP and GM for Star India.
Mirchandani is an entertainment industry veteran with experience in Broadcasting, Business Development, Marketing Strategy, Content Strategy, Digital Strategy and Branded Content.
RVCJ Digital Media appoints Rekha Rao as Head of IP Content
Rao is a 20-year veteran in IP creation, content solutions, digital media marketing, and business development in the media, advertising, entertainment, education and finance
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 4:01 PM | 3 min read
RVCJ Digital Media Pvt Ltd, a leading digital media company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Rekha Rao as the new Head of IP Content (Intellectual Properties Content). She brings over 20 years of experience and expertise in IP creation, content solutions, digital media marketing, and business development in the media, advertising, entertainment, education, finance, and more, making her a valuable addition. Rekha is set to lead the RVCJ Digital Media team into an exciting new chapter of growth and expansion.
Rekha Rao is renowned for her expertise in delivering innovative IP and content solutions across diverse industries. Her meticulous and organized approach has consistently delivered exceptional results in brand-led content development, events, and activations. Her passion for working with new and upcoming tech solutions to enhance content consumption is a testament to her forward-thinking mindset. She holds a strong track record of successfully managing IPs for renowned companies across various sectors. Her strategic insight and deep understanding of content trends will be invaluable in driving RVCJ Digital Media's upcoming IPs and content offerings.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rekha Rao to join our team as a new Head of IP - Content," said Mr. A Aziz Khan, Co–founder & CRO of RVCJ Digital Media Pvt Ltd. "Rekha's extensive experience in leading successful IPs, business development, and content solutions, and with her passion for driving aligns with our company’s growth strategy perfectly with our vision for the future. Her proven track record in brand solutions and events, coupled with her strong corporate communication skills, will undoubtedly contribute to our success in the digital media landscape. We believe her strategic insights and expertise will be pivotal in our journey towards becoming a publicly listed company."
In her role as Head of IPs, Rekha Rao will be responsible for streamlining the entire company's process, including, corporate communication strategy, creating and managing investor relations, coordinating with regulatory bodies, and more. With her proficiency in start-up incubation and collaboration, she will play a crucial role in guiding and ensuring the seamless execution of RVCJ Media, through this transformative phase, further solidifying the company's position as a prominent player in the digital media industry.
Rekha Rao expressed her enthusiasm for joining RVCJ Digital Media, stating, "I am delighted to be a part of RVCJ Digital Media and to lead the IP ( Content) initiatives. RVCJ has established itself as a pioneer in the digital media industry, and I am excited to contribute to its future growth and success. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to enhance RVCJ Digital Media's market presence and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders."
Rekha Rao has an impressive educational background, with a degree in Economics from Mumbai University, an MBA from Welingkars,, and a strong network of industry connections. Her industry knowledge and expertise make her an excellent fit for RVCJ Digital Media as the company prepares to embark on this significant milestone.
AyushPay names Vivek Kapoor as Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer
Kapoor is former Co-Founder of Dineout
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 3:45 PM | 2 min read
AyushPay (formerly known as DoctCo) has announced the appointment of Vivek Kapoor as its new Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer. Kapoor is a former Merchant Navy Officer and Co-Founder of Dineout.
Expressing enthusiasm about Kapoor's full-time involvement, Nimith Agrawal, Founder & CEO at AyushPay, stated, "We are thrilled to have Vivek Kapoor join AyushPay as our Co-Founder. His entrepreneurial expertise and unwavering commitment to our vision have been evident from the beginning when he became an angel investor. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry."
Under Kapoor's leadership, AyushPay has expanded its portfolio by introducing innovative solutions that address critical healthcare challenges. The company's primary mission is to ensure that every Indian has access to healthcare without facing financial barriers. To achieve this, AyushPay is launching Ayush Kavach, a comprehensive subscription model providing highly affordable health benefits. Ayush Kavach includes OPD coverage, no-cost EMI loans, and preventive healthcare tests, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being.
Kapoor's accomplishments during his tenure at Dineout were remarkable, he played a pivotal role in building the restaurant tech platform from scratch to its Swiggy’s acquisition. Recognizing the immense potential of AyushPay, Vivek became an angel investor and has now assumed a key role in shaping the company's future.
Reflecting on his new role, Kapoor shared his excitement, saying, "Joining AyushPay is an exciting new chapter in my entrepreneurial journey. My decision to be a part of AyushPay stems from my passion to solve the healthcare affordability problem in India. Every lower and middle-class family in our country has faced this challenge at least once in their lifetime. I aim to alleviate the stress that families already endure due to ongoing health concerns or prevent them from experiencing such hardships through affordable preventive healthcare plans."
Video commerce enabler Swirl appoints Anand Nanivadekar as SVP for global expansion
Having worked on Glance and Roposo's live commerce initiatives, Anand also comes in with the experience of launching D2C brands and global business development
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 10:02 AM | 2 min read
Swirl, a turnkey video commerce solution for enterprise brands across India and the US, has appointed Anand Nanivadekar to lead global business development. Founded in 2020, Swirl’s live video-selling solutions were quickly adopted by retail brands looking to overcome the physical restrictions of the lockdown. In the last few months, it has grown significantly and expanded into new geographical regions from EMEA to the US.
The key hire is with an aim to scale revenue for a Series A round and fuel large scale growth.
“At the moment, Swirl is seeing a phase of hyper-growth,” says Swirl founder, Kaizad Hansotia. “We want to capitalise on this by bringing in the right talent to steer the revenue ship. As Swirl prepares to strengthen its enterprise relationships and global growth, Anand's expertise and vision will be invaluable.”
Anand spent a decade building international markets at Directi and Affinity.com. In recent years, Anand has led content commerce initiatives at BookMyShow, AR Rahman backed Qyuki and InMobi Group’s Glance Collective. At Qyuki, Anand led India’s first d2c brand incubator, helped setup companies and businesses with prominent influencers. At Glance Collective, Anand was a part of Glance and Roposo’s live commerce initiatives helping launch d2c brands in partnership with film celebrities.
“Swirl’s north star is helping brands build a community of happy customers, by providing a fantastic phygital shopping experience. Via its video sales suite, brands such as Vivo, Lifestyle, Traya, Mulmul are increasing conversions, building a community, an effective d2c channel and importantly reducing cost of customer acquisition. My recent stints helped me understand these vital cogs in the wheel of sustainable e-commerce growth. And while entertainment video apps are facing headwinds for creating commerce opportunities, Swirl’s SaaS product comes in only when a customer is looking to buy on a brand site,” comments Anand.
In 2022 and 2023, Swirl attended Seamless Expo in Dubai, one of the largest events for the Middle East retail industry. Earlier this year, Swirl attended Shoptalk in Las Vegas, as a precursor to its entry into the United States. The brand has already signed clients in both these regions and will now be chasing new milestones more aggressively.
To know more, visit https://www.goswirl.live/.
L’Oréal India elevates Saloni Shah to Chief Digital & Marketing Officer
Shah succeeds Gaurav Anand who moves on after close to two years with the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 8:08 AM | 1 min read
Anand was a part of the India management committee, leading and integrating consumer insights, data, strategy, media and consumer advisory functions to enable L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms. He will hand over these responsibilities to Shah.
Disney Star’s Kevin Vaz joins Viacom18
Vaz stepped down as Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, in April
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Kevin Vaz, who moved out of Disney Star in April, joined Viacom18 today (July 10) as the CEO of its TV business.
He stepped down as Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, this April.
Vaz will be introduced to the Viacom18 team in a town hall later today.
Before heading Disney Star’s entertainment channels, he was head of infotainment, kids and regional entertainment channels at the company. Prior to that, Vaz was CEO - Regional Entertainment Channels - STAR India.
Zupee names Akanksha Dhamija as Chief Operating Officer
Akanksha has been elevated from the position of Senior Vice President, Growth and Strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:49 PM | 1 min read
Zupee has appointed Akanksha Dhamija as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Akanksha, who is elevated from the position of Senior Vice President, Growth and Strategy at Zupee, will continue to be responsible for overall business growth and strategy for Zupee.
With over 13 years of industry experience, she has worked with organizations like OLX and McKinsey & Company.
Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO and Founder of Zupee, said, "Akanksha has played a pivotal role in building the growth and product development teams and scaling Zupee to become one of the fastest-growing real-money gaming companies in the country. The Zupee team congratulates Akanksha on her new role. Her strategic acumen, operational expertise, and passion for excellence align perfectly with Zupee’s vision.”
On her new role, Akanksha said, “I am excited to take up the new challenge at Zupee, and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with the extremely talented team to fuel Zupee’s overall growth trajectory and make Zupee a formidable force in the gaming ecosystem.”
Apparel Group appoints Sneha Mahant Mehta as Head-Marketing
She will be leading marketing for brands like Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith and Aldo
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:00 PM | 1 min read
Sneha Mahant Mehta has been appointed as Head Marketing for Apparel Group India. Mehta will be handling brands like Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith and Aldo.
Prior to this, Mehta was with Vogue as Advertising Director for three years.
She was earlier with GQ India in two separate stints.
