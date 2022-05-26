Wavemaker wins Audible’s media mandate

Audible, an Amazon company, is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey and operates 10 marketplace services

Audible, Inc., a creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced that Wavemaker will be its new agency of record (AOR) for paid media worldwide, effective May 25th, 2022.

Audible, an Amazon company, is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey and operates 10 marketplace services designed for customers in the US, Canada, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, India, Japan, and Australia. Wavemaker will handle Audible’s paid media activity across all 10 of these geographies.

Wavemaker’s appointment follows a global review of Audible’s paid media activity, led by Cynthia Chu, CFO and Growth Officer and Susan Jurevics, EVP, Head of International. Audible was supported through the agency RFP process by growth consultancy, ID Comms.

“We know that Audible enhances the lives of our listeners, everywhere in the world,” said Cynthia Chu. “Wavemaker’s energized approach to media will help Audible reach many more potential customers around the world and their global background will bring a nuanced, individualized approach to each marketplace in which we offer our service.”

Wavemaker is a global media agency that’s provoking growth for clients like Mondelez, L’Oreal, ViacomCBS, Coinbase, and DoorDash. For Audible, Wavemaker will provide one global network of excellence through a connected team of passionate experts working with a uniform set of principles.

Toby Jenner, Global CEO at Wavemaker said, “We live in a world, now more than ever, where exceptional growth requires accelerated change. We developed bespoke principles to power Audible’s Next Level of Performance, which will be underpinned with our market leading data and technology capabilities.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Audible and their teams around the world. We are two businesses very much culturally aligned through our vision for the future,” he added.

