Audible appoints Susan Jurevics as Chief Brand and International Officer

Audible today announced Susan Jurevics will now oversee the development and execution of Audible’s global brand strategy in addition to leading Audible’s international teams. Jurevics will continue to report to Audible’s CEO, Bob Carrigan.

Jurevics joined Audible in 2019 as VP and General Manager and became Head of International in 2020, leading the unification of Audible’s international product offerings and the strong growth of Audible’s non-US marketplaces.

James Finn will join Jurevics’ team in a new role as Head of Global Brand and Content Marketing, overseeing Audible’s global Social, Creative and US Content Marketing teams. Audible’s regional leadership will continue to report to Jurevics.

“During her tenure at Audible, Susan has made a tremendous impact growing and developing our international business,” said Audible CEO Bob Carrigan. “As Susan is also a veteran entertainment and brand executive, her multi-faceted expertise will take our brand to the next level as we continue to scale globally.”

“Critical reception to our content marketing campaigns continues to gather momentum under James’s leadership, so expanding his influence across all of our touchpoints and stakeholders will further unify our brand expression globally,” added Carrigan.

“Audible is a brand uniquely beloved by audiences worldwide, who listen to Audible storytelling in 47 languages,” said Jurevics. “The opportunity to continue to spread the joy of listening inspires me every day. My team and I look forward to the exciting work of evolving our brand globally and with strategic focus.”

“Audible is an iconic brand that has taken millions of listeners to worlds beyond their imagination,” said Finn. “I’m humbled and incredibly excited to continue championing the incredible award-winning projects that our creators are developing for a global audience.

With a global catalog of over 770,000 titles, Audible has millions of members in over 180 countries, with content in 47 languages. Audible operates dedicated services with local currency options and curated

content in 10 marketplaces. Audible has created over 8,000 Audible Originals to date, including nearly 850 in the last year, with nearly two-thirds of these titles coming from outside of the US in 2022.

Jurevics has over 20 years of experience across leading brand marketing and management for companies such as Pottermore, Sony, Shiseido and Nickelodeon and most recently served as Global President of bareMinerals for Shiseido. Prior to this role, Jurevics was based in London as CEO of J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore. She held numerous roles at Sony over the course of her 13-year tenure, pioneering Sony’s cross-company entertainment marketing function. Susan has managed significant creative and media budgets, architecting breakthrough global campaigns and winning awards from Webby, Awwwards, TheFWA, Telly, Pixel, Web Marketing Association, and Promax. Jurevics has an MBA from NYU Stern.

Finn has decades of experience driving successful campaigns and collaborations with top creators, entertainment and technology companies to shape the future of next-generation storytelling. Prior to Audible, Finn spent nearly twenty years at 20th Century Fox, most recently in the role of EVP and Head of Marketing at FoxNext, where he spearheaded marketing to leverage new technologies that enabled consumers to interact with franchises in new and creative ways on a global scale. Finn also held various senior roles at 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures.

