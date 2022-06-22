Advertisement

HiveMinds wins digital mandate for Flipkart Health+

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 22, 2022 10:02 AM  | 2 min read
HIveMinds

HiveMinds Innovative Market Solutions, the digital specialist of Madison World won the digital mandate for Flipkart Health+. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations. 

Flipkart Health+ is the healthcare foray of Flipkart, the Walmart group firm. The Flipkart Health+ App, the digital healthcare marketplace platform was launched on April 6, 2022 with an aim to serve customers across 20,000 pin codes in India, to enable easy and convenient access to quality and affordable medicines and healthcare products, from independent sellers. 

As per the new mandate, HiveMinds will be responsible for the digital performance targets using all the available digital platforms and publisher networks.

Arvind Charanyan V, Chief Business Officer, Flipkart Health+, commented, “Post Covid, there has been an increase in demand for healthcare and wellness products across the country, which is currently underserved especially in the remote areas. We want to leverage technology in a way that strengthens the healthcare ecosystem and enables it to serve customers better by making accessibility to healthcare simpler even for those residing in distant areas of the country and contributing towards a healthier India. Digital as a medium has the reach with the customers and we’ve carefully selected HiveMinds for the experience and expertise they bring to the table.”

Commenting on the win, Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, of HiveMinds said “We’re proud to be associating with Flipkart Health+ by winning this highly contested mandate. I am sure that with our experience with the digital healthcare ecosystem, we will be able to take the Flipkart Health+ message across the country.” 

