'Hit another all-time high in Twitter usage', says Elon Musk even amid mass resignations

Even amidst the spate of resignations that have been rocking Twitter, Elon Musk stayed upbeat as he tweeted: "The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried." He was responding to a Twitter user who asked: "What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn’t it kinda run itself? I feel like engineers are for changes not to just keep it running? I also don’t know anything. Hey @elonmusk wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused."



Media reports say that Musk's demand for a hardcore work culture with more work hours and fewer perks was met with massive resignations. Contrary to his optimism in tweets, reports say that Musk softened his stance and even reached out to the employees.



He also tweeted today that Twitter usage was at an all-time high on the platform. "And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol."

A few days ago, Twitter also suspended the blue check service due to imposters impersonating brands and celebs, and spreading misinformation.

The beleaguered platform has seen many high-level exits after Musk let off half its workforce last week. Plagued by advertiser exodus, Twitter is also under review for the $44 billion deal by the US government.

