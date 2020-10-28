HiPi unveils digital campaign 'HPL Roast'

HiPi has unveiled an engaging digital campaign “HPL Roast” for HiPi Premier League, its first ever IP since its beta launch in August 2020. A spin-off on HiPi Premier League which celebrates the on-going cricket frenzy, HPL Roast is a set of 4 short films created to promote HiPi’s core brand proposition of offering cross-genre content aimed to entertain a diverse user base with varying tastes. The films feature witty banter in four different scenarios where cricket fans are either at loggerheads with each other or are battling it out with non-enthusiasts.

HiPi Premier League offers users a chance to enjoy the second screen experience during the cricket season. Captained by well-known celebrities and renowned influencers like Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle, Gaurav Gera, Ssumier Pasricha, and others, HiPi Premier League features 8 exciting teams who are tasked with creating fun short videos to entertain audiences. The 8 competing teams named Bangalore Badshahs, Chennai Swaggers, Delhi Dhoomers, Hyderabad Hippers, Kolkata Khiladis, Mumbai Mastis, Punjab Putters, and Rajasthan Rockstars, have been formed keeping the on-going cricket tournament and regions in mind. While viewers can stay entertained by watching these videos, creators can participate in fun challenges and win exciting prizes up to Rs. 10 lakhs every day, from Paytm vouchers, ZEE5 annual premium subscriptions to Samsung mobile phones.

Speaking about the launch of this digital campaign, Manish Kalra, Senior Vice President & Head AVOD, ZEE5 India, said, “HiPi has been launched with an intention of offering a platform where India can create the most ingenious and exciting content with the help of state-of-the-art features. With HiPi Premier League, we aim to cash in on India’s immense love for cricket and entertainment. And with these HPL Roast films, we aim to inform people about HiPi’s strongest USP – that it is home to a diverse set of engaging content which will appeal to a varied cross-section of tastes.”

Kalra further added, “HiPi is a perfect platform for content consumers and creators alike. Since the beta launch of HiPi on ZEE5, we’ve garnered an unprecedented 21mn news user installs, with 43mn existing ZEE5 users upgrading to HiPi. We have already roped in 400+ influencers onto HiPi, 70+ ZEE TV celebrities, and aim to add 100+ by the end of this year. With this strong growth trajectory, HiPi is taking ZEE5 one step closer to its ambition of becoming India’s #1 Entertainment Super-App.”

With HiPi Premier League and HPL Roast, HiPi continues its promise to be a platform that will redefine content creation and curation where every Indian will have a chance to showcase their creativity and announce their arrival in the global creative arena. The short video platform has already witnessed 10k+ hours of short form content being created across genres such as sports, comedy, and Bollywood, with maximum engagement coming from Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.