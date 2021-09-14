Hindi vertical of English language app Health Shots launched on Hindi Diwas

This health and wellness digital platform provides women with expert-recommended, industry influencer-supported and study-backed information on the go

Bringing health in your hands literally, Health Shots, a health and wellness digital platform for Indian millennial women, has announced today the extension of its English language app to Hindi, ahead of the Hindi Diwas which is celebrated on September 14 every year.

The Hindi vertical of Health Shots, like its English avatar, is a tailor-made, one-stop destination for young women who are looking for preventive health, wellness and fitness solutions to make life better, healthier and happier every day.

Health Shots brings expert-recommended, industry influencer-supported and study-backed information on the go, to hand-hold you towards a healthier lifestyle - a need that has assumed greater priority for most people in the post-Covid era.

