Indian entries at Cannes Lions grow by 32% compared to 2021

As per data released by Cannes Lions, India has sent a total of 921 entries to the Festival of Creativity 2022, making it the sixth largest participant, preceded by the US (7295), the UK (2155), Brazil (1930), Germany (1235), and France (1234). While the number of entries sent by India has grown by 31.76% over the last year (699), it is still 12.53% lesser than pre-covid 2019 entries when it had sent 1,053 entries in total.

The maximum number of entries have been sent into the Health and Wellness Category at 92, followed by Direct (90), Film (81), Media (72), and Brand Experience & Activation (71), Social & Influencer (59).

Health & Wellness 92 Direct 90 Film 81 Media 72 Brand Experience & Activation 71 Social & Influencer 59 Outdoor 56 PR 46 Design 37 Film Craft 36



Top 10 categories

The data is very much in line with the predictions made by the industry insiders in discussions with e4m, wherein they expected health & wellness entries to spike because of the Covid-19 led communications in the last year. The industry was also bullish about Film and Direct Lions, along with Social & Influencer Lions.

Historically, India has been quite bullish on sending entries to the Direct and Film categories along with Media and Glass Lions being close favourites. In 2021, the maximum entries were sent to Media Lions (92), Direct (72), Social & Influencer (72), Film Craft Lions (44), Health & Wellness (44), and Creative Strategy Lions (43). On the other hand, the highest number of entries from India in 2019 was entered in the categories of Media (87), Outdoor (82), Brand Experience and Activation (82), PR (78), Direct (73) and Industry Craft (74).

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)