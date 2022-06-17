Advertisement

Indian entries at Cannes Lions grow by 32% compared to 2021

Maximum entries have been sent to the Health & Wellness Lions category

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 17, 2022 1:05 PM  | 2 min read
Cannes Lions

As per data released by Cannes Lions, India has sent a total of 921 entries to the Festival of Creativity 2022, making it the sixth largest participant, preceded by the US (7295), the UK (2155), Brazil (1930), Germany (1235), and France (1234). While the number of entries sent by India has grown by 31.76% over the last year (699), it is still 12.53% lesser than pre-covid 2019 entries when it had sent 1,053 entries in total.

The maximum number of entries have been sent into the Health and Wellness Category at 92, followed by Direct (90), Film (81), Media (72), and Brand Experience & Activation (71), Social & Influencer (59).

Health & Wellness

92

Direct

90

Film

81

Media

72

Brand Experience & Activation

71

Social & Influencer

59

Outdoor

56

PR

46

Design

37

Film Craft

36


Top 10 categories 

The data is very much in line with the predictions made by the industry insiders in discussions with e4m, wherein they expected health & wellness entries to spike because of the Covid-19 led communications in the last year. The industry was also bullish about Film and Direct Lions, along with Social & Influencer Lions.

Historically, India has been quite bullish on sending entries to the Direct and Film categories along with Media and Glass Lions being close favourites. In 2021, the maximum entries were sent to Media Lions (92), Direct (72), Social & Influencer (72), Film Craft Lions (44), Health & Wellness (44), and Creative Strategy Lions (43). On the other hand, the highest number of entries from India in 2019 was entered in the categories of Media (87), Outdoor (82), Brand Experience and Activation (82), PR (78), Direct (73) and Industry Craft (74).

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Health and wellness Cannes lions Advertising news Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Ads

Surrogate ad ban: Is the industry ready for big changes?
6 hours ago

news channel

Advertisers want BARC to report landing page data separately
1 day ago

Amer Jaleel

Enjoy the complete disruption & explosion of tech, media and all: Amer Jaleel
1 day ago